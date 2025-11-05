Illinois High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Nov. 4, 2025
With star quarterback Jonas Williams back after a two-game injury layoff, Lincoln-Way East jumps back into the top five. Providence joins the rankings this week.
1. Mount Carmel (10-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Def. Loyola 21-17
Up next: 8A, at Belleville East, Nov. 8
Emmett Dowling threw 80- and 92-yard touchdown passes to Marshaun Thornton to help the Caravan rally from 14-0 deficit.
2. East St. Louis (7-3)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Def. Plainfield East 63-7
Up next: 6A, at Glenwood, Nov. 8
Ronnie Gomiller ran two punts back for touchdowns.
3. Brother Rice (9-1)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Def. Rockford Jefferson 57-0
Up next: 7A, Jacobs, Nov. 8
Army commit CJ Gray threw for three touchdowns and ran for another.
4. Lincoln-Way East (8-2)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Def. Stevenson 45-0
Up next: 8A, at Palatine, Nov. 7
USC commit Jonas Williams returned after missing two games because of injury — the Griffins lost both — and passed for 228 yards and four touchdowns.
5. Maine South (9-1)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Def. Downers Grove South 56-20
Up next: 8A, at Hinsdale Central, Nov. 8
Niko Kokosioulis ran 21 times for 152 yards and five touchdowns.
6. Nazareth (9-1)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Def. Hononegah 42-13
Up next: 6A, at Wheaton-Warrenville South, Nov. 8
Charles Calhoun ran for three TDs and Jackson Failla threw for two scores.
7. Montini (10-0)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Def. Urban Prep-Bronzeville 50-6
Up next: 4A, at Peoria Notre Dame, Nov. 8
Elijah Stephens and Chris Juda had pick-sixes to give the Broncos a 14-0 lead before they ran an offensive play.
8. Glenbard West (9-1)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Def. Willowbrook 63-21
Up next: 7A, vs. Downers Grove North, Nov. 8
Jamarcus Kelly had 15 carries for 103 yards and four touchdowns while playing just two quarters.
9. Barrington (9-1)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Def. Elgin 72-13
Up next: 8A, vs. Glenbrook South, Nov. 8
Logan Osterhues ran four times for 66 yards and three TDs, and also returned a free kick for a score.
10. Fremd (9-1)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Def. Huntley 41-14
Up next: 8A, vs. Lyons, Nov. 7
Northwestern commit Johnny O'Brien played one half, completing 12 of 18 passes for 188 yards and three TDs. He also ran for a score.
11. Warren (9-1)
Previous ranking: 10
Lost week: Def. New Trier 35-7
Up next: 8A, vs. Bolingbrook, Nov. 8
Illinois football and wrestling commit Aaron Stewart had 29 carries for 178 yards and two touchdowns. His season totals: 295 carries and 2,634 yards and 44 TDs.
12. Downers Grove North (8-2)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Def. Prospect 28-21
Up next: 7A, at Glenbard West, Nov. 8
Minnesota commit Owen Lansu passed for 190 yards and a TD.
13. Batavia (8-2)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Def. Hoffman Estates 56-0
Up next: 7A, at Glenbard East, Nov. 7
Preston Brummel ran for three TDs and Batavia's defense allowed only 59 rushing yards.
14. Prairie Ridge (10-0)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Def. Vernon Hills 46-30
Up next: 5A, at St. Francis, Nov. 8
Vincent Byk ran for 123 yards and three touchdowns.
15. Lyons (8-2)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Def. York 24-21
Up next: 8A, at Fremd, Nov. 7
Ryland Avants' third field goal of the game broke a 21-21 tie as time expired.
16. Carmel (8-2)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Def. Normal 60-44
Up next: 7A, at St. Charles North, Nov. 8
Nebraska commit Trae Taylor threw for 303 yards and had four total TDs.
17. Fenwick (7-3)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Def. Kennedy 42-6
Up next: 6A, vs. Rolling Meadows, Nov. 8
Rocco Nero had a pick-six and ran for two touchdowns.
18. St. Charles North (9-1)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Def. United 42-12
Up next: 7A, vs. Carmel, Nov. 8
Tommy Vendl ran for two touchdowns, while JT Padron passed for 226 yards and two TDs.
19. Hersey (8-2)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Def. Payton 56-0
Up next: 7A, at Richards, Nov. 7
Ohio commit Brandon Jenkins passed 2,600 career rushing yards, setting a program record, and Jake Nawrot broke the program single-season record for passing yards.
20. Bradley-Bourbonnais (9-1)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Def. Shepard 42-21
Up next: 6A, at St. Laurence, Nov. 7
Jamir Burt ran back a punt and a kickoff for touchdowns, and Isaac Allison ran for two scores.
21. Lincoln-Way Central (9-1)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Def. Reavis 49-7
Up next: 7A, at St. Rita, Nov. 8
Lucas Andresen ran for three touchdowns in the first quarter and a half and the Knights cruised to victory.
22. Lincoln-Way West (9-1)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: Def. Lincoln Park 56-14
Up next: 7A, vs. Kenwood, Nov. 8
The Warriors used a 28-point second quarter to open a 49-7 halftime lead.
23. Glenbrook South (8-2)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Def. Minooka 27-14
Up next: 8A, at Barrington, Nov. 7
Andrew Bonvechio passed for 196 yards and a TD to Parker Ward, who had 122 receiving yards.
24. St. Francis (7-3)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: Def. Morgan Park 35-28
Up next: 5A, vs. Prairie Ridge, Nov. 8
Tivias Caldwell ran for 157 yards and two TDs, while Michigan State commit Zach Washington ran a kickoff back 80 yards for a TD.
25. Providence (7-3)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def. Springfield 63-19
Up next: 5A, at Kankakee, Nov. 8
Broden Mackert ran 18 times for 183 yards and three touchdowns.