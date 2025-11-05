High School

Illinois High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Nov. 4, 2025

Lincoln-Way East jumps 10 spots to return to the Top 5; Providence claims a place at No. 25

Mike Clark

Lincoln-Way East is back in the Top 5 this week.
Lincoln-Way East is back in the Top 5 this week. / Dean Rei

With star quarterback Jonas Williams back after a two-game injury layoff, Lincoln-Way East jumps back into the top five. Providence joins the rankings this week.

1. Mount Carmel (10-0)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Def. Loyola 21-17

Up next: 8A, at Belleville East, Nov. 8

Emmett Dowling threw 80- and 92-yard touchdown passes to Marshaun Thornton to help the Caravan rally from 14-0 deficit.

2. East St. Louis (7-3)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Def. Plainfield East 63-7

Up next: 6A, at Glenwood, Nov. 8

Ronnie Gomiller ran two punts back for touchdowns.

3. Brother Rice (9-1)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Def. Rockford Jefferson 57-0

Up next: 7A, Jacobs, Nov. 8

Army commit CJ Gray threw for three touchdowns and ran for another.

4. Lincoln-Way East (8-2)

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Def. Stevenson 45-0

Up next: 8A, at Palatine, Nov. 7

USC commit Jonas Williams returned after missing two games because of injury — the Griffins lost both — and passed for 228 yards and four touchdowns.

5. Maine South (9-1)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Def. Downers Grove South 56-20

Up next: 8A, at Hinsdale Central, Nov. 8

Niko Kokosioulis ran 21 times for 152 yards and five touchdowns.

6. Nazareth (9-1)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Def. Hononegah 42-13

Up next: 6A, at Wheaton-Warrenville South, Nov. 8

Charles Calhoun ran for three TDs and Jackson Failla threw for two scores.

7. Montini (10-0)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Def. Urban Prep-Bronzeville 50-6

Up next: 4A, at Peoria Notre Dame, Nov. 8

Elijah Stephens and Chris Juda had pick-sixes to give the Broncos a 14-0 lead before they ran an offensive play.

8. Glenbard West (9-1)

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Def. Willowbrook 63-21

Up next: 7A, vs. Downers Grove North, Nov. 8

Jamarcus Kelly had 15 carries for 103 yards and four touchdowns while playing just two quarters.

9. Barrington (9-1)

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Def. Elgin 72-13

Up next: 8A, vs. Glenbrook South, Nov. 8

Logan Osterhues ran four times for 66 yards and three TDs, and also returned a free kick for a score.

10. Fremd (9-1)

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Def. Huntley 41-14

Up next: 8A, vs. Lyons, Nov. 7

Northwestern commit Johnny O'Brien played one half, completing 12 of 18 passes for 188 yards and three TDs. He also ran for a score.

11. Warren (9-1)

Previous ranking: 10

Lost week: Def. New Trier 35-7

Up next: 8A, vs. Bolingbrook, Nov. 8

Illinois football and wrestling commit Aaron Stewart had 29 carries for 178 yards and two touchdowns. His season totals: 295 carries and 2,634 yards and 44 TDs.

12. Downers Grove North (8-2)

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Def. Prospect 28-21

Up next: 7A, at Glenbard West, Nov. 8

Minnesota commit Owen Lansu passed for 190 yards and a TD.

13. Batavia (8-2)

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Def. Hoffman Estates 56-0

Up next: 7A, at Glenbard East, Nov. 7

Preston Brummel ran for three TDs and Batavia's defense allowed only 59 rushing yards.

14. Prairie Ridge (10-0)

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Def. Vernon Hills 46-30

Up next: 5A, at St. Francis, Nov. 8

Vincent Byk ran for 123 yards and three touchdowns.

15. Lyons (8-2)

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Def. York 24-21

Up next: 8A, at Fremd, Nov. 7

Ryland Avants' third field goal of the game broke a 21-21 tie as time expired.

16. Carmel (8-2)

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Def. Normal 60-44

Up next: 7A, at St. Charles North, Nov. 8

Nebraska commit Trae Taylor threw for 303 yards and had four total TDs.

17. Fenwick (7-3)

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Def. Kennedy 42-6

Up next: 6A, vs. Rolling Meadows, Nov. 8

Rocco Nero had a pick-six and ran for two touchdowns.

18. St. Charles North (9-1)

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Def. United 42-12

Up next: 7A, vs. Carmel, Nov. 8

Tommy Vendl ran for two touchdowns, while JT Padron passed for 226 yards and two TDs.

19. Hersey (8-2)

Previous ranking: 20

Last week: Def. Payton 56-0

Up next: 7A, at Richards, Nov. 7

Ohio commit Brandon Jenkins passed 2,600 career rushing yards, setting a program record, and Jake Nawrot broke the program single-season record for passing yards.

20. Bradley-Bourbonnais (9-1)

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: Def. Shepard 42-21

Up next: 6A, at St. Laurence, Nov. 7

Jamir Burt ran back a punt and a kickoff for touchdowns, and Isaac Allison ran for two scores.

21. Lincoln-Way Central (9-1)

Previous ranking: 22

Last week: Def. Reavis 49-7

Up next: 7A, at St. Rita, Nov. 8

Lucas Andresen ran for three touchdowns in the first quarter and a half and the Knights cruised to victory.

22. Lincoln-Way West (9-1)

Previous ranking: 23

Last week: Def. Lincoln Park 56-14

Up next: 7A, vs. Kenwood, Nov. 8

The Warriors used a 28-point second quarter to open a 49-7 halftime lead.

23. Glenbrook South (8-2)

Previous ranking: 24

Last week: Def. Minooka 27-14

Up next: 8A, at Barrington, Nov. 7

Andrew Bonvechio passed for 196 yards and a TD to Parker Ward, who had 122 receiving yards.

24. St. Francis (7-3)

Previous ranking: 25

Last week: Def. Morgan Park 35-28

Up next: 5A, vs. Prairie Ridge, Nov. 8

Tivias Caldwell ran for 157 yards and two TDs, while Michigan State commit Zach Washington ran a kickoff back 80 yards for a TD.

25. Providence (7-3)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Def. Springfield 63-19

Up next: 5A, at Kankakee, Nov. 8

Broden Mackert ran 18 times for 183 yards and three touchdowns.

Published
Mike Clark
MIKE CLARK

Mike Clark has covered Illinois and Indiana high school sports for decades with a focus on football, basketball, wrestling, track and field and baseball. He has covered high school sports for SBLive Sports since 2022.

Home/Illinois