Illinois high school boys basketball final scores, results — December 16, 2025

Brady Twombly

The 2025 Illinois boys high school basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from tonight’s slate of action.

Abingdon/Avon 73, Elmwood 42

Agricultural Science 66, Marist 23

ALAH (CO-OP) 59, Monticello 41

Alden-Hebron 71, Westlake Christian Academy 33

Althoff Catholic 81, Alton 42

Altamont 53, Carlyle 42

Amboy 57, Earlville 24

Amundsen 78, Fasman Yeshiva 47

Anna-Jonesboro 78, Cairo 73

Annawan 64, Henry-Senachwine 59

Arcola 37, Cerro Gordo/Bement 19

Argenta-Oreana 85, Meridian 60

Armstrong 60, Schlarman 56

Aspira Business and Finance 32, Rickover Naval 30

Astoria/VIT 72, Illini West 26

Auburn 46, Vandalia 40

Badger 84, Grant Community 75

Barry Western 55, Camp Point Central 54

Beardstown 71, Liberty 45

Belleville East 66, Mater Dei 64

Belleville West 46, Lincoln 43

Benton 63, Scales Mound 51

Benton 54, Murphysboro 47

Bishop McNamara 62, Clifton Central 41

Bloomington 77, Springfield 73

Bogan 82, Chicago Vocational 50

Bowen 63, Woodlawn 33

Bradley-Bourbonnais 51, Stagg 36

Breese Central 52, Centralia 32

Brimfield 55, Wethersfield 37

Brother Rice 39, Providence Catholic 33

Brown County 56, Havana 29

Burlington 62, Galesburg 53

Butler 69, Rauner 26

Cairo 78, Anna-Jonesboro 73

Calhoun 68, WC (CO-OP) 50

Calvary 75, Tri-City 31

Camp Point Central 55, Barry Western 54

Canton 56, Metamora 51

Carbondale 78, Herrin 54

Carmel 42, Grayslake Central 41

Carrier Mills-Stonefort 68, Century 27

Catalyst-Maria 54, Kelly 47

Central A & M 52, Edinburg 45

Centralia 52, Breese Central 32

Century 68, Carrier Mills-Stonefort 27

Cerro Gordo/Bement 37, Arcola 19

Chicago Academy 72, Roosevelt 33

Chicago Hope Academy 54, Lake Forest 47

Chicago Sullivan 48, Senn 46

Chicago Vocational 82, Bogan 50

Chicago Washington 73, Urban Prep Academies 41

Christian Fenger Academy 63, Manley 56

Christian Liberty 51, Christian Life 46

Civic Memorial 73, Jacksonville 53

Clifton Central 62, Bishop McNamara 41

Clinton 59, Riverton 36

Coal City 48, Peotone 43

Collinsville 44, Granite City 36

Collins 50, Little Village 47

Columbia 59, Roxana 58

Coram Deo Academy 57, Unity Christian 40

Corliss 60, Thornwood 51

Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 78, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 64

Crane Medical 68, Perspectives-IIT/Joslin 40

Crete-Monee 50, Richards 44

Crystal Lake Central 69, Lakes 46

Crystal Lake South 66, Marian Central Catholic 39

Cuba/Spoon River Valley 57, ROWVA/Williamsfield 21

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 55, LeRoy 36

Delavan 76, Peoria Christian 65

Disney II 43, Intrinsic 42

DRW College Prep 61, Mansueto 28

Dunbar 59, Hancock 41

Dunlap 59, East Peoria 34

East Moline Christian 57, Faith Christian 20

East Peoria 59, Dunlap 34

Eastland 53, Lutheran 52

Edinburg 52, Central A & M 45

Effingham 58, Teutopolis 41

El Paso-Gridley 85, Flanagan-Cornell 53

Eldorado 39, Gallatin County 26

Elgin 51, South Elgin 41

Ellison 80, Thornridge 64

Elmwood 73, Abingdon/Avon 42

Elmwood Park 63, Riverside-Brookfield 26

Eureka 42, Tri-Valley 32

Farina South Central 80, Woodlawn 43

Father McGivney Catholic 47, Marquette Catholic 32

Fenton 38, Glenbard South 34

Fieldcrest 54, Heyworth 40

Flora 49, Mt. Carmel 44

Forreston 56, Winnebago 47

Francis W. Parker 78, Maine West 59

Frankfort 55, Goreville 43

Freeburg 62, Waterloo 51

Galatia 69, Norris City-Omaha-Enfield 47

Galena 64, Pecatonica 62

Galesburg 62, Burlington 53

Gallatin County 39, Eldorado 26

Gardner-South Wilmington 75, Ridgeview 42

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 46, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 34

Gillespie 56, Lincolnwood 30

Glenbrook North 59, Rolling Meadows 49

Glenbard South 38, Fenton 34

Goreville 55, Frankfort 43

Granite City 44, Collinsville 36

Grant Community 84, Badger 75

Grayslake Central 42, Carmel 41

Grayville 74, Wayne City 60

Greenfield/Northwestern 54, South County 39

Griggsville-Perry 57, Madison 35

Hancock 59, Dunbar 41

Hansberry 64, Bulls College Prep 41

Harlan 57, Chicago Military Academy 44

Harlem 71, Stillman Valley 39

Henry-Senachwine 64, Annawan 59

Heritage 72, Tuscola 36

Herscher 62, St. Thomas More 46

Heyworth 54, Fieldcrest 40

Hillsboro 60, Mulberry Grove 32

Horizon Science Academy 61, Ida Crown Jewish Academy 21

IC Catholic Prep 66, Saint Ignatius College Prep 31

Ida Crown Jewish Academy 61, Horizon Science Academy 21

Illinois School for the Deaf 72, North Greene 27

Illinois Valley Central 67, Kewanee 53

Illini Central 45, Midwest Central 38

Illini West 72, Astoria/VIT 26

Intrinsic 43, Disney II 42

ITW David Speer Academy 61, Pritzker 43

Jacksonville 73, Civic Memorial 53

Jersey 69, Staunton 32

Johnston City 55, Sesser-Valier 46

Jones 57, Mather 47

Kelly 54, Catalyst-Maria 47

Kennedy 61, Richards 48

Kewanee 67, Illinois Valley Central 53

La Salette Academy 59, Cissna Park 49

Lakes 69, Crystal Lake Central 46

Larkin 52, West Chicago 42

LaSalle-Peru 70, Sycamore 56

LeRoy 55, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 36

Lexington 70, Tremont 55

Liberty 71, Beardstown 45

Lincoln 46, Belleville West 43

Lincoln-Way Central 50, Lincoln-Way East 45

Lincolnwood 56, Gillespie 30

Little Village 50, Collins 47

Limestone 54, Washington 49

MacArthur 87, Springfield Southeast 44

Maine West 78, Francis W. Parker 59

Manual 52, Lanphier 42

Manley 63, Christian Fenger Academy 56

Mansueto 61, DRW College Prep 28

Marian Catholic 52, Shepard 47

Marian Central Catholic 66, Crystal Lake South 39

Marist 66, Agricultural Science 23

Marion 69, Mattoon 62

Marquette 66, Yorkville Christian 29

Marquette Catholic 47, Father McGivney Catholic 32

Marshall 73, Oblong/Hutsonville/Palestine 57

Martinsville 91, Red Hill 30

Mater Dei 66, Belleville East 64

Mather 57, Jones 47

Mattoon 69, Marion 62

Meridian 85, Argenta-Oreana 60

Metamora 56, Canton 51

Metea Valley 57, Yorkville 49

Midwest Central 45, Illini Central 38

Moline 71, Orion 56

Monticello 59, ALAH (CO-OP) 41

Morning Star Academy 49, Pathway Christian 39

Mt. Carmel 49, Flora 44

Mulberry Grove 60, Hillsboro 32

Mundelein 51, Prairie Ridge 44

Murphysboro 54, Benton 47

Newman Central Catholic 57, Genoa-Kingston 26

North Chicago 57, Wheeling 54

North Clay/Clay City 84, Thompsonville 51

North Grand 69, Wells 41

North Greene 72, Illinois School for the Deaf 27

North Shore Country Day 67, Schaumburg Christian 30

Northtown 72, Schurz 36

Norris City-Omaha-Enfield 69, Galatia 47

Oblong/Hutsonville/Palestine 73, Marshall 57

Orangeville 64, Polo 59

Orion 71, Moline 56

Ottawa 55, Plano 41

Palmyra 65, Quincy Notre Dame 29

Parkview Christian Academy 51, Wheaton Academy 35

Pathway Christian 49, Morning Star Academy 39

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 46, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 34

Pecatonica 64, Galena 62

Peoria Christian 76, Delavan 65

Peotone 48, Coal City 43

Perspectives-IIT/Joslin 68, Crane Medical 40

Plano 55, Ottawa 41

Pleasant Plains 48, St. Teresa 38

Polo 64, Orangeville 59

Prairie Ridge 51, Mundelein 44

Pritzker 61, ITW David Speer Academy 43

Providence Catholic 39, Brother Rice 33

Putnam County 42, Somonauk 38

Quincy Notre Dame 65, Palmyra 29

Rantoul 69, Maroa-Forsyth 56

Rauner 69, Butler 26

Reavis 61, Unity Christian Academy 54

Red Hill 91, Martinsville 30

Reed-Custer 50, Streator 39

Richards 61, Kennedy 48

Richards 50, Crete-Monee 44

Richland County 52, Salem 49

Rickover Naval 32, Aspira Business and Finance 30

Ridgeview 75, Gardner-South Wilmington 42

Riverside-Brookfield 63, Elmwood Park 26

Riverton 59, Clinton 36

Rolling Meadows 59, Glenbrook North 49

Roosevelt 72, Chicago Academy 33

Roxana 59, Columbia 58

ROWVA/Williamsfield 57, Cuba/Spoon River Valley 21

Roycemore 48, Wolcott College Prep 24

Saint Ignatius College Prep 66, IC Catholic Prep 31

Salem 52, Richland County 49

Salt Fork 58, Villa Grove 30

Scales Mound 63, Benton 51

Schaumburg Christian 67, North Shore Country Day 30

Schlarman 60, Armstrong 56

Schurz 72, Northtown 36

Senn 48, Chicago Sullivan 46

Seneca 45, St. Bede 37

Sesser-Valier 55, Johnston City 46

Shepard 52, Marian Catholic 47

Somonauk 42, Putnam County 38

South Beloit 25, East Dubuque 43

South County 54, Greenfield/Northwestern 39

South Elgin 51, Elgin 41

South Shore International 37, Carver 34

Sparta 53, Wesclin 49

Springfield 77, Bloomington 73

Springfield Southeast 87, MacArthur 44

St. Anne 62, St. Thomas More 46

St. Bede 45, Seneca 37

St. Laurence 68, St. Rita 37

St. Teresa 48, Pleasant Plains 38

St. Thomas More 62, Herscher 46

Stagg 51, Bradley-Bourbonnais 36

Staunton 69, Jersey 32

Stillman Valley 71, Harlem 39

Streator 50, Reed-Custer 39

Sycamore 70, LaSalle-Peru 56

Teutopolis 58, Effingham 41

Thompsonville 84, North Clay/Clay City 51

Thornridge 80, Ellison 64

Thornwood 60, Corliss 51

TMCV (CO-OP) 53, Seymour 40

Tremont 70, Lexington 55

Tri-City 75, Calvary 31

Tri-Valley 42, Eureka 32

Trico 66, New Athens 46

Tuscola 72, Heritage 36

Unity Christian 57, Coram Deo Academy 40

Unity Christian Academy 61, Reavis 54

Uplift 43, Von Steuben 37

Urban Prep Academies 73, Chicago Washington 41

Vandalia 46, Auburn 40

Villa Grove 58, Salt Fork 30

Von Steuben 43, Uplift 37

Waltonville 71, Christopher 35

Warren 69, Milledgeville 49

Warrensburg-Latham 71, Unity Christian 63

Washington 54, Limestone 49

Waterloo 62, Freeburg 51

Watseka 62, St. Thomas More 46

Wayne City 74, Grayville 60

WC (CO-OP) 68, Calhoun 50

Wells 69, North Grand 41

Wesclin 53, Sparta 49

West Chicago 52, Larkin 42

Westlake Christian Academy 71, Alden-Hebron 33

Wethersfield 55, Brimfield 37

Wheaton Academy 51, Parkview Christian Academy 35

Wheeling 57, North Chicago 54

Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 78, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 64

Winnebago 56, Forreston 47

Wolcott College Prep 48, Roycemore 24

Woodlawn 80, Farina South Central 43

Woodlawn 63, Bowen 33

Yorkville 57, Metea Valley 49

Yorkville Christian 66, Marquette 29

Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

