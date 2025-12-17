Illinois high school boys basketball final scores, results — December 16, 2025
The 2025 Illinois boys high school basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from tonight’s slate of action.
Abingdon/Avon 73, Elmwood 42
Agricultural Science 66, Marist 23
ALAH (CO-OP) 59, Monticello 41
Alden-Hebron 71, Westlake Christian Academy 33
Althoff Catholic 81, Alton 42
Altamont 53, Carlyle 42
Amboy 57, Earlville 24
Amundsen 78, Fasman Yeshiva 47
Anna-Jonesboro 78, Cairo 73
Annawan 64, Henry-Senachwine 59
Arcola 37, Cerro Gordo/Bement 19
Argenta-Oreana 85, Meridian 60
Armstrong 60, Schlarman 56
Aspira Business and Finance 32, Rickover Naval 30
Astoria/VIT 72, Illini West 26
Auburn 46, Vandalia 40
Badger 84, Grant Community 75
Barry Western 55, Camp Point Central 54
Beardstown 71, Liberty 45
Belleville East 66, Mater Dei 64
Belleville West 46, Lincoln 43
Benton 63, Scales Mound 51
Benton 54, Murphysboro 47
Bishop McNamara 62, Clifton Central 41
Bloomington 77, Springfield 73
Bogan 82, Chicago Vocational 50
Bowen 63, Woodlawn 33
Bradley-Bourbonnais 51, Stagg 36
Breese Central 52, Centralia 32
Brimfield 55, Wethersfield 37
Brother Rice 39, Providence Catholic 33
Brown County 56, Havana 29
Burlington 62, Galesburg 53
Butler 69, Rauner 26
Calhoun 68, WC (CO-OP) 50
Calvary 75, Tri-City 31
Canton 56, Metamora 51
Carbondale 78, Herrin 54
Carmel 42, Grayslake Central 41
Carrier Mills-Stonefort 68, Century 27
Catalyst-Maria 54, Kelly 47
Central A & M 52, Edinburg 45
Chicago Academy 72, Roosevelt 33
Chicago Hope Academy 54, Lake Forest 47
Chicago Sullivan 48, Senn 46
Chicago Washington 73, Urban Prep Academies 41
Christian Fenger Academy 63, Manley 56
Christian Liberty 51, Christian Life 46
Civic Memorial 73, Jacksonville 53
Clinton 59, Riverton 36
Coal City 48, Peotone 43
Collinsville 44, Granite City 36
Collins 50, Little Village 47
Columbia 59, Roxana 58
Coram Deo Academy 57, Unity Christian 40
Corliss 60, Thornwood 51
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 78, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 64
Crane Medical 68, Perspectives-IIT/Joslin 40
Crete-Monee 50, Richards 44
Crystal Lake Central 69, Lakes 46
Crystal Lake South 66, Marian Central Catholic 39
Cuba/Spoon River Valley 57, ROWVA/Williamsfield 21
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 55, LeRoy 36
Delavan 76, Peoria Christian 65
Disney II 43, Intrinsic 42
DRW College Prep 61, Mansueto 28
Dunbar 59, Hancock 41
Dunlap 59, East Peoria 34
East Moline Christian 57, Faith Christian 20
Eastland 53, Lutheran 52
Edinburg 52, Central A & M 45
Effingham 58, Teutopolis 41
El Paso-Gridley 85, Flanagan-Cornell 53
Eldorado 39, Gallatin County 26
Elgin 51, South Elgin 41
Ellison 80, Thornridge 64
Elmwood Park 63, Riverside-Brookfield 26
Eureka 42, Tri-Valley 32
Farina South Central 80, Woodlawn 43
Father McGivney Catholic 47, Marquette Catholic 32
Fenton 38, Glenbard South 34
Fieldcrest 54, Heyworth 40
Flora 49, Mt. Carmel 44
Forreston 56, Winnebago 47
Francis W. Parker 78, Maine West 59
Frankfort 55, Goreville 43
Freeburg 62, Waterloo 51
Galatia 69, Norris City-Omaha-Enfield 47
Galena 64, Pecatonica 62
Gardner-South Wilmington 75, Ridgeview 42
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 46, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 34
Gillespie 56, Lincolnwood 30
Glenbrook North 59, Rolling Meadows 49
Glenbard South 38, Fenton 34
Grayville 74, Wayne City 60
Greenfield/Northwestern 54, South County 39
Griggsville-Perry 57, Madison 35
Hansberry 64, Bulls College Prep 41
Harlan 57, Chicago Military Academy 44
Harlem 71, Stillman Valley 39
Henry-Senachwine 64, Annawan 59
Heritage 72, Tuscola 36
Herscher 62, St. Thomas More 46
Hillsboro 60, Mulberry Grove 32
Horizon Science Academy 61, Ida Crown Jewish Academy 21
IC Catholic Prep 66, Saint Ignatius College Prep 31
Illinois School for the Deaf 72, North Greene 27
Illinois Valley Central 67, Kewanee 53
Illini Central 45, Midwest Central 38
Intrinsic 43, Disney II 42
ITW David Speer Academy 61, Pritzker 43
Jersey 69, Staunton 32
Johnston City 55, Sesser-Valier 46
Jones 57, Mather 47
Kelly 54, Catalyst-Maria 47
Kennedy 61, Richards 48
La Salette Academy 59, Cissna Park 49
Larkin 52, West Chicago 42
LaSalle-Peru 70, Sycamore 56
Lexington 70, Tremont 55
Lincoln 46, Belleville West 43
Lincoln-Way Central 50, Lincoln-Way East 45
Limestone 54, Washington 49
MacArthur 87, Springfield Southeast 44
Manual 52, Lanphier 42
Manley 63, Christian Fenger Academy 56
Mansueto 61, DRW College Prep 28
Marian Catholic 52, Shepard 47
Marion 69, Mattoon 62
Marquette 66, Yorkville Christian 29
Marshall 73, Oblong/Hutsonville/Palestine 57
Martinsville 91, Red Hill 30
Meridian 85, Argenta-Oreana 60
Metea Valley 57, Yorkville 49
Moline 71, Orion 56
Monticello 59, ALAH (CO-OP) 41
Morning Star Academy 49, Pathway Christian 39
Mt. Carmel 49, Flora 44
Mundelein 51, Prairie Ridge 44
Newman Central Catholic 57, Genoa-Kingston 26
North Chicago 57, Wheeling 54
North Clay/Clay City 84, Thompsonville 51
North Grand 69, Wells 41
North Shore Country Day 67, Schaumburg Christian 30
Northtown 72, Schurz 36
Orangeville 64, Polo 59
Ottawa 55, Plano 41
Palmyra 65, Quincy Notre Dame 29
Parkview Christian Academy 51, Wheaton Academy 35
Peotone 48, Coal City 43
Perspectives-IIT/Joslin 68, Crane Medical 40
Pleasant Plains 48, St. Teresa 38
Putnam County 42, Somonauk 38
Rantoul 69, Maroa-Forsyth 56
Rauner 69, Butler 26
Reavis 61, Unity Christian Academy 54
Reed-Custer 50, Streator 39
Richards 50, Crete-Monee 44
Richland County 52, Salem 49
Rickover Naval 32, Aspira Business and Finance 30
Ridgeview 75, Gardner-South Wilmington 42
Riverside-Brookfield 63, Elmwood Park 26
Riverton 59, Clinton 36
Roycemore 48, Wolcott College Prep 24
Saint Ignatius College Prep 66, IC Catholic Prep 31
Salt Fork 58, Villa Grove 30
Senn 48, Chicago Sullivan 46
Seneca 45, St. Bede 37
Somonauk 42, Putnam County 38
South Beloit 25, East Dubuque 43
South County 54, Greenfield/Northwestern 39
South Shore International 37, Carver 34
Sparta 53, Wesclin 49
St. Anne 62, St. Thomas More 46
St. Laurence 68, St. Rita 37
TMCV (CO-OP) 53, Seymour 40
Tremont 70, Lexington 55
Tri-City 75, Calvary 31
Tri-Valley 42, Eureka 32
Trico 66, New Athens 46
Tuscola 72, Heritage 36
Unity Christian 57, Coram Deo Academy 40
Uplift 43, Von Steuben 37
Urban Prep Academies 73, Chicago Washington 41
Waltonville 71, Christopher 35
Warren 69, Milledgeville 49
Warrensburg-Latham 71, Unity Christian 63
Watseka 62, St. Thomas More 46
Woodlawn 63, Bowen 33
Yorkville 57, Metea Valley 49
Yorkville Christian 66, Marquette 29