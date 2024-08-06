Kaden Feagin, Illinois running back, highlighted on college football 'Freaks List'
College football writer Bruce Feldman's annual "Freaks List" has become an annual preseason tradition and this year's edition includes a pair of Illinois high school football products to watch this fall and beyond in Illinois running back Kaden Feagin and University of Miami defensive tackle Justin Scott.
Coming in at No. 24 on Feldman's Freaks List is Feagin, a former 4-star prospect from Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond High School in Arthur, Ill., located roughly 40 miles from Champaign, who is entering his second season with the Illini.
Feagin was projected as an "athlete" after showing his versatility by playing running back, linebacker, safety and returning kicks during his high school career. The then 6-foot-3, 221-pounder was a recruiting coup for the Illini in the Class of 2023 when he chose to stay home after receiving offers from Michigan, Miami, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Wisconsin and several others.
The ALAH High School product showed why he was so coveted during his debut season when he ran for 438 on 95 carries – an impressive 4.6 yards per carry – and two touchdowns and caught nine passes for 116 yards and a TD in nine games played, including four starts. He was honored as the Big Ten Conference Freshman of the Week twice and was named All-Big Ten Honorable Mention for the season.
"When people compare a player to Derrick Henry, he’s probably a freak," Feldman wrote of Feagin, noting that the running back is still only 20 years old. "At 6-3 and 253 pounds, Feagin is actually six pounds heavier than Henry was when he measured in at the NFL combine."
Feldman cited Feagin's impressive athletic feats from offseason training and the Illini running back's remarkable speed (at his size) on a 55-yard touchdown reception against Minnesota.
Read the article from The Athletic: College football Freaks List 2024
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema has coached several star running backs during his years at Wisconsin, Arkansas and now Illinois and Feagin looks like he's ready to become the next one.
Feagin was one of the top players in Illinois as a high school senior in 2022 when he racked up 2,300 total yards and 37 touchdowns and recorded 82 tackles and two interceptions on defense. He was the three-time Lincoln Prairie Conference Offensive MVP and a two-time Illinois High School Football Coaches Association 2A all-state selection and was the News-Gazette Area Player of the Year as a senior.
- Nate Latsch | latsch@scorebooklive.com