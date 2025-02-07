Kansas City Chiefs Pro Bowl legend returns to help Illinois high school football program
A former Kansas City Chiefs star has announced his intent to head back to high school in 2026.
To hear Tim Grunhard put it, he’s going to be a busy man for the foreseeable future. The 11-year NFL veteran and member of the Chiefs Ring of Honor announced he will be returning to St. Laurence (Burbank) where he will continue to serve the Vikings as Senior Executive for Football Program Development.
He’ll be part of the Vikings’ new staff in 2026, after St. Laurence announced the hiring of new head coach Pat Swanson – who previously served at Mount Carmel – on Jan. 31.
Grunhard says the role will be part-time and that he plans to commute between Burbank and his home near Kansas City, calling it “the perfect situation” for his family.
“My new job at @STLVikingFB will be part time,” Grunhard wrote in a post on X. “Wednesday thru Saturday 2/3 games a month.”
While at St. Laurence Grunhard will work with offensive linemen and “will work closely with the coaching staff to align program goals and ensure player growth across all four years,” per a release from the school. He is also expected to be on campus mentoring players from time to time.
“Having Tim Grunhard return to St. Laurence is an incredible opportunity for our football program,” St. Laurence Vice President for Athletics Tim Chandler said. “Tim’s legacy as a player, coach, and mentor speaks for itself, and his commitment to developing our program, and specifically offensive linemen, will have a profound impact on our students and team.”
Grunhard explained that the two-to-three games per month schedule is designed to avoid conflict with the work he does at Sports Radio 810 in Kansas City and his work with the Chiefs – who inducted him into their Hall of Honor in 2021.
“It’s an honor to return to St. Laurence, a place that shaped me as an athlete and a person,” Grunhard said. “I’m excited to give back to the program and work with our student-athletes to help them grow as players and individuals. The Viking football tradition is something special, and I can’t wait to be part of it again.”
Born in Chicago, Grunhard prepped at St. Laurence and graduated there in 1986 before heading to Notre Dame, where he was a key member of its undefeated 1988 National Championship team.
The Chiefs drafted him in the second round (40th overall) of the 1990 NFL Draft and he spent the next 11 seasons starring at center, where he snapped to quarterbacks Steve DeBerg, Dave Krieg, Joe Montana, Steve Bono and Elvis Grbac.
Post retirement, Grunhard has spent extensive time working in media and as a coach. He became head coach at Bishop Miege High School (Shawnee Mission, Kan.) in 2006 and remained there until 2011, leading the Stags from a 3-6 mark in his first season to five straight district championships and a Class 4A state championship in 2009.
He became the offensive line coach at the University of Kansas from 2012-2013 before returning to Bishop Miege to coach the offensive line in 2014.
"Very excited to end my football career where it all started," Grunhard said in a later post on X, formerly Twitter. "I believe with all my heart that it's our responsibility to give back to the places that made us. St. Laurence is the reason for all that I've achieved and we are going to give kids an opportunity to be great and live out their dreams."
Grunhard started 164 of the 169 games he played during his NFL career.