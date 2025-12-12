Live Updates: Richmond Randle vs. Boerne; Preview, Scoring, Highlights for Texas UIL 5A Division II State Semifinal
Boerne and Richmond Randle meet at 7 p.m. Friday at the Alamodome in a rematch of last year’s Class 5A Division II state semifinal, a game Randle won 42-7 on its way to the program’s first state championship.
The stakes remain the same as both teams arrive with momentum, Randle at a perfect 14-0 and Boerne at 13-1 after navigating a demanding playoff path.
Boerne returned to the semifinal round despite a significant offseason overhaul. Former coach Che Hendrix departed for Arkansas, taking his son and starting quarterback, Hank Hendrix, with him, but first-year head coach Brett Sawyer and star junior quarterback Grant Sweeney have kept the Greyhounds on course.
Boerne ran the table in District 13-5A-II and has leaned on Sweeney, a dual-threat three-star prospect drawing interest from UTSA and North Texas, while rolling through four postseason wins by double digits.
Randle brings a 30-game winning streak into the matchup and once again has the look of a title contender. The Lions’ offense runs behind junior running back Landen Williams-Callis, the newly announced Gatorade Texas Football Player of the Year and national award finalist (won by Nixa (Missouri) offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell.
Rated the No. 3 running back in the country in the 2027 class, Williams-Callis has produced 3,106 rushing yards and 53 rushing touchdowns this season and 7,158 rushing yards and 119 rushing TDs for his career, placing him among the most prolific rushers in Greater Houston history.
The winner will advance to face Melissa or South Oak Cliff in the 5A Division II state championship game.
Players to Know
For Richmond Randle Lions (14-0)
Tyler Skrabanek, QB, sr. — 73.8 completion percentage (194 of 263), 3,050 passing yards, 29 TDs, 9 INTs
Landen Williams-Callis, RB, jr. — 3,106 yards, 53 TDs; Career: 7,158 yards, 119 TDs
Amari Louisville, RB, jr. — 96 carries, 758 yards, 12 TDs
Ashton Johnson, WR, sr. — 48 receptions, 901 yards, 9 TDs
Cedrick McClintock, WR, sr. — 43 receptions, 647 yards, 7 TDs
Kamar Chavez-Brown, WR, jr. — 41 receptions, 632 yards, 6 TDs
Noriel Dominguez, LB, sr. — TCU commit; 103 tackles, 14 TFL, 5 sacks
Jalyn Burton, ATH, sr. — 51 tackles, 11 TFL, 8 sacks
LJ Gonzales, DL, jr. — 56 tackles, 26 TFL, 6 sacks
Camron Hypolite, DT, jr. — 57 tackles, 21 TFL, 7 sacks, 13 hurries
Jael Benard, DL, jr. — 48 tackles, 13 TFL, 8 sacks
For Boerne Greyhounds (13-1)
Grant Sweeney, QB, jr. — 263 of 405, 4,019 passing yards, 37 TDs, 6 INT; 123 carries, 1,052 rushing yards, 19 TDs
Callan Combs, RB, jr. — 137 carries, 856 yards, 8 TDs
Jeffrey Morrison, RB, sr. — 135 carries, 688 yards, 11 TDs
Zachry Fraiser, WR, jr. — 69 receptions, 1,123 yards, 11 TDs
Will Traylor, WR, jr. — 58 receptions, 997 yards, 9 TDs
Eli Nikolas, WR, sr. — 58 receptions, 914 yards, 11 TDs
Cooper Thompson, LB, jr. — 128 tackles, 14 TFL, 2 sacks
Cash Gatlin, DL, jr. — 117 tackles, 20 TFL, 8 sacks
Blake Burkholder, DL, sr. — 95 tackles, 16 TFL, 4 sacks, 11 hurries
Rory Hotchkin, DL, jr. — 83 tackles, 18 TFL, 5 sacks, 21 hurries
Kole Traylor, DB, jr. — 4 INT, 17 pass breakups
Jake Perez, DB, sr. — 2 INT, 24 PBUs
CJ Smith, DB, sr. — 4 INT, 11 PBUs
Bobby Wilkinson, DB, sr. — 2 INT, 16 PBUs
