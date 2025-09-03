Pana High School varsity football team bus catches on fire
The Pana High School varsity football team had an unexpected twist to a successful evening.
The Panthers were driving home following a 46-27, season-opening road victory over Hillsboro on Friday.
Suddenly, the team bus bursted into flames and forced everyone on it to evacuate. Soon afterwards, the bus was engulfed in a blaze.
According to the reports and the Pana Panthers High School Football Facebook page, the entire team retreated safely and no injuries were reported.
As of Tuesday evening, the cause of the fire has not been revealed.
The Panthers will have its home opener at 7 p.m. Friday against Piasa/Southwestern.
“Thank you to everyone for the messages and comments of support this weekend,” a Pana HS football Facebook post noted. “We believe we were able to save all of the equipment from the fire, but we appreciate all who offered to donate money or equipment.”
The post continued, “We can’t wait to be back under the lights at Brummett Field this Friday, but we have some work to do first.”
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App