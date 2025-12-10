Illinois high school boys basketball final scores, results — December 9, 2025
The 2025 Illinois boys high school basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from tonight’s slate of action.
Abingdon/Avon 58, Sherrard 40
ACERO Garcia 41, Instituto Health Sciences 40
Agricultural Science 68, Simeon 41
Air Force Academy 81, DuSable 33
Alleman 68, East Moline United 47
Althoff Catholic 56, Father McGivney Catholic 29
Altamont 55, Newton 45
Amboy 44, Somonauk 38
Amundsen 63, Northside 48
Andrew 67, Lincoln-Way West 65
Arcola 45, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 37
Argenta-Oreana 58, Central A & M 44
Argo 48, Thornton Fractional South 37
Arthur-Okaw Christian 55, La Salette Academy 50
Astoria/VIT 65, Midwest Central 55
Auburn 58, North Mac 45
Aurora Central Catholic 73, Loyola Academy 10
Aurora Christian 56, Northridge 43
Aurora East 72, Streamwood 42
Back of the Yards College Prep 60, Goode STEM Academy 28
Baker 80, The Noble Academy 23
Barrington 52, Schaumburg 45
Beardstown 68, PORTAACC (CO-OP) 44
Beecher 71, Tri-Point 67
Belleville East 50, Collinsville 43
BHRA (CO-OP) 63, Cissna Park 45
Bishop McNamara 70, Chicago Hope Academy 51
Bloom 50, Lincoln-Way East 46
Blue Island Eisenhower 83, Lemont 51
Bogan 83, Julian 63
Bolingbrook 72, Joliet Central 27
Bowen 67, Harlan 43
Bradley-Bourbonnais 66, Homewood-Flossmoor 37
Bremen 56, Shepard 53
Breese Central 63, Sparta 50
Brimfield 62, ROWVA/Williamsfield 37
Brooks 64, Christian Fenger Academy 50
Brother Rice 47, Montini Catholic 44
Bulls College Prep 82, Evanston 39
Bunker Hill 59, Valmeyer 46
Cairo 78, Cobden 54
Calvary 74, Mt. Olive 31
Canton 43, Monmouth-Roseville 32
Carrier Mills-Stonefort 60, Thompsonville 17
Carterville 70, Vienna 60
Carver 79, Corliss 24
Casey-Westfield 44, Cumberland 39
Catalyst-Maria 38, Hancock 24
Champaign Central 77, Metamora 48
Chicago Academy 51, Marine Leadership Academy 17
Chicago Marshall 52, North Lawndale 37
Chicago Mathematics & Science 46, Foreman 43
Chicago Mt. Carmel 67, St. Francis de Sales 44
Cisne 85, Wayne City 60
Civic Memorial 62, Southwestern 38
Clark 57, Manley 54
Clifton Central 61, Grant Park 29
Coal City 37, Wilmington 25
College Prep of America 56, Schaumburg Christian 45
Collins 58, Dunbar 40
Columbia 43, Triad 41
Coram Deo Academy 64, Varsity Opponent 37
Cornerstone Christian 45, Varsity Opponent 33
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 63, St. Anthony 28
Crab Orchard 61, Gallatin County 51
Crane Medical 59, Farragut 58
Crete-Monee 52, Southland College Prep 35
Crossroads Christian 57, HomeSchool Resource Center 49
Cuba/Spoon River Valley 42, Illini Bluffs 37
Curie 78, Westinghouse 52
Danville 67, Rantoul 62
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 75, Olympia 30
Deerfield 50, St. Patrick 41
DeKalb 75, Lyons 49
Delavan 59, Tremont 26
DePaul College Prep 46, Providence Catholic 15
Dieterich 67, Neoga 31
Donovan 49, Illinois Lutheran 34
DRW College Prep 54, Noble Street College Prep 50
Dugger Union 76, Red Hill 56
Dyett 63, King 20
Earlville 52, Wethersfield 18
East Moline United 68, Alleman 47
East St. Louis 65, O'Fallon 59
Eastland 57, Newman Central Catholic 50
Effingham 62, Charleston 35
Eldorado 71, Webber 46
Elgin 43, Fenton 34
Ellison 91, Thornridge 69
Elmwood Park 57, Glenbard South 35
Elverado 82, Grayville 74
Eureka 63, St. Bede 48
Evanston 82, Bulls College Prep 39
Fairfield 54, Flora 48
Faith Christian 73, Quad Cities Christian 49
Farina South Central 69, Vandalia 40
Francis W. Parker 66, Niles Notre Dame 39
Freeburg 63, Roxana 46
Galena 61, Bellevue 47
Galesburg 80, Rock Island 45
Galesburg Christian 41, Morning Star Academy 32
Gardner-South Wilmington 78, Grace Christian Academy 15
Geneseo 68, Quincy 59
Gibault Catholic 60, New Athens 54
Glenbard South 57, Elmwood Park 35
Glenbrook North 69, Maine East 57
Glenbrook South 46, Niles West 38
Hall 40, Putnam County 23
Hampshire 47, McHenry 38
Hartsburg-Emden 76, Illini Central 42
Harvard 74, Woodstock 47
Herscher 69, Reed-Custer 64
Highland 50, Mater Dei 40
Hillcrest 64, Oak Lawn 51
Hillsboro 55, Lincolnwood 39
Hoffman Estates 70, Hersey 44
Homewood-Flossmoor 66, Bradley-Bourbonnais 37
HSAS 67, Victoria Soto 44
Hubbard 74, Richards 23
Hyde Park 58, Phillips 27
IC Catholic Prep 40, St. Francis 28
Illini Central 76, Hartsburg-Emden 42
Illinois Lutheran 49, Donovan 34
Illinois School for the Deaf 69, Lutheran 36
Indian Creek 62, Marquette 33
Islamic Foundation 91, Yorkville Christian 34
Jacksonville 80, Springfield 65
Jersey 52, Centralia 14
Joliet West 54, Oswego 46
Judah Christian 56, Salt Fork 25
Kankakee 87, Urbana 57
Kelly 71, Kennedy 28
Lake View 68, Lincoln Park 64
Lake Zurich 61, Waukegan 51
Lane Tech 66, Whitney Young 52
Lanphier 58, Springfield Southeast 39
Lawrenceville 57, South Knox 37
Lena-Winslow 43, Pearl City 35
LeRoy 65, Okaw Valley 32
Lexington 51, Woodland 41
Lincoln 45, Rochester 42
Lincoln-Way Central 57, Lockport 53
Lincolnwood 55, Hillsboro 39
Limestone 58, Pontiac 50
Lisle 52, Streator 36
Litchfield 79, Ramsey 19
Little Village 79, Raby 33
Lowpoint-Washburn 58, Princeville 31
Lutheran 73, Winnebago 59
Lyons 75, DeKalb 49
MacArthur 62, Normal University 32
Manley 57, Clark 54
Manteno 52, Peotone 41
Marengo 46, Woodstock North 29
Marmion 66, Saint Ignatius College Prep 46
Maroa-Forsyth 63, St. Teresa 49
Marshall 63, Tolono Unity 47
Mehlville 57, Waterloo 55
Metea Valley 50, Proviso West 48
Milford 72, Westville 21
Moline 54, Sterling 39
Momence 61, St. Anne 46
Morgan Park 66, Lindblom 64
Morton 71, Peoria 60
Mt. Zion 55, Richland County 42
Mulberry Grove 51, Patoka 31
New Trier 62, Zion-Benton 35
Newark 61, Parkview Christian Academy 46
Newton 55, Altamont 45
Nokomis 40, Sullivan 36
Norris City-Omaha-Enfield 51, Carmi-White County 41
Northtown 52, Walther Christian Academy 43
Oakwood 64, St. Thomas More 47
Ogden International 65, Wells 32
Orangeville 59, River Ridge 46
Oregon 90, Ashton-Franklin Center 30
Orion 87, Ridgewood [AlWood/Cambridge] 22
Orr 56, North Grand 31
Oswego East 75, Romeoville 62
Pana 55, Shelbyville 54
Paris 53, Teutopolis 26
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 60, Watseka 44
Payton College Prep 63, Taft 61
Plainfield East 40, Plainfield North 36
Plainfield South 56, Yorkville 38
Polo 58, West Carroll 41
PORTAACC (CO-OP) 68, Beardstown 44
Prospect 59, Wheeling 26
Providence-St. Mel 79, St. Laurence 45
Quad Cities Christian 73, Faith Christian 49
Rickover Naval 59, Roosevelt 31
Riverdale 81, Rockridge 64
Riverside-Brookfield 60, Ridgewood 48
Riverton 49, Pawnee 28
Routt Catholic 54, TMCV (CO-OP) 28
Sandburg 58, Stagg 54
Schurz 85, Chicago Sullivan 44
Senn 64, Uplift 46
Seneca 54, Serena 51
South Knox 57, Lawrenceville 37
South Shore International 54, Chicago Washington 34
Steinmetz College Prep 60, Von Steuben 20
St. Rita 58, Fenwick 57
Teutopolis 53, Paris 26
Thornton Fractional South 48, Argo 37
Timothy Christian 45, Christ the King 35
Tinley Park 64, Richards 33
Tremont 59, Delavan 26
Tri-Point 71, Beecher 67
Tuscola 72, ALAH (CO-OP) 25
Urban Prep Academies 56, Woodlawn 38
Valmeyer 59, Bunker Hill 46
Watseka 60, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 44
WC (CO-OP) 59, Pittsfield 44
West Aurora 72, South Elgin 42
West Prairie 46, Lewistown 30
Westmont 45, CAHF 24
Wheaton Academy 61, Marian Central Catholic 33
Williamsville 71, Mattoon 61