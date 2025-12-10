High School

Illinois high school boys basketball final scores, results — December 9, 2025

Brady Twombly

Lockport Porters vs Lemont Indians - Nov 29, 2025
The 2025 Illinois boys high school basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from tonight’s slate of action.

Abingdon/Avon 58, Sherrard 40

ACERO Garcia 41, Instituto Health Sciences 40

Agricultural Science 68, Simeon 41

Air Force Academy 81, DuSable 33

Alleman 68, East Moline United 47

Althoff Catholic 56, Father McGivney Catholic 29

Altamont 55, Newton 45

Amboy 44, Somonauk 38

Amundsen 63, Northside 48

Andrew 67, Lincoln-Way West 65

Arcola 45, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 37

Argenta-Oreana 58, Central A & M 44

Argo 48, Thornton Fractional South 37

Arthur-Okaw Christian 55, La Salette Academy 50

Astoria/VIT 65, Midwest Central 55

Auburn 58, North Mac 45

Aurora Central Catholic 73, Loyola Academy 10

Aurora Christian 56, Northridge 43

Aurora East 72, Streamwood 42

Back of the Yards College Prep 60, Goode STEM Academy 28

Baker 80, The Noble Academy 23

Barrington 52, Schaumburg 45

Beardstown 68, PORTAACC (CO-OP) 44

Beecher 71, Tri-Point 67

Belleville East 50, Collinsville 43

BHRA (CO-OP) 63, Cissna Park 45

Bishop McNamara 70, Chicago Hope Academy 51

Bloom 50, Lincoln-Way East 46

Blue Island Eisenhower 83, Lemont 51

Bogan 83, Julian 63

Bolingbrook 72, Joliet Central 27

Bowen 67, Harlan 43

Bradley-Bourbonnais 66, Homewood-Flossmoor 37

Bremen 56, Shepard 53

Breese Central 63, Sparta 50

Brimfield 62, ROWVA/Williamsfield 37

Brooks 64, Christian Fenger Academy 50

Brother Rice 47, Montini Catholic 44

Bulls College Prep 82, Evanston 39

Bunker Hill 59, Valmeyer 46

Cairo 78, Cobden 54

Calvary 74, Mt. Olive 31

Canton 43, Monmouth-Roseville 32

Carrier Mills-Stonefort 60, Thompsonville 17

Carterville 70, Vienna 60

Carver 79, Corliss 24

Casey-Westfield 44, Cumberland 39

Catalyst-Maria 38, Hancock 24

Champaign Central 77, Metamora 48

Chicago Academy 51, Marine Leadership Academy 17

Chicago Marshall 52, North Lawndale 37

Chicago Mathematics & Science 46, Foreman 43

Chicago Mt. Carmel 67, St. Francis de Sales 44

Cisne 85, Wayne City 60

Civic Memorial 62, Southwestern 38

Clark 57, Manley 54

Clifton Central 61, Grant Park 29

Coal City 37, Wilmington 25

College Prep of America 56, Schaumburg Christian 45

Collins 58, Dunbar 40

Columbia 43, Triad 41

Coram Deo Academy 64, Varsity Opponent 37

Cornerstone Christian 45, Varsity Opponent 33

Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 63, St. Anthony 28

Crab Orchard 61, Gallatin County 51

Crane Medical 59, Farragut 58

Crete-Monee 52, Southland College Prep 35

Crossroads Christian 57, HomeSchool Resource Center 49

Cuba/Spoon River Valley 42, Illini Bluffs 37

Curie 78, Westinghouse 52

Danville 67, Rantoul 62

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 75, Olympia 30

Deerfield 50, St. Patrick 41

DeKalb 75, Lyons 49

Delavan 59, Tremont 26

DePaul College Prep 46, Providence Catholic 15

Dieterich 67, Neoga 31

Donovan 49, Illinois Lutheran 34

DRW College Prep 54, Noble Street College Prep 50

Dugger Union 76, Red Hill 56

Dyett 63, King 20

Earlville 52, Wethersfield 18

East Moline United 68, Alleman 47

East St. Louis 65, O'Fallon 59

Eastland 57, Newman Central Catholic 50

Effingham 62, Charleston 35

Eldorado 71, Webber 46

Elgin 43, Fenton 34

Ellison 91, Thornridge 69

Elmwood Park 57, Glenbard South 35

Elverado 82, Grayville 74

Eureka 63, St. Bede 48

Evanston 82, Bulls College Prep 39

Fairfield 54, Flora 48

Faith Christian 73, Quad Cities Christian 49

Farina South Central 69, Vandalia 40

Francis W. Parker 66, Niles Notre Dame 39

Freeburg 63, Roxana 46

Galena 61, Bellevue 47

Galesburg 80, Rock Island 45

Galesburg Christian 41, Morning Star Academy 32

Gardner-South Wilmington 78, Grace Christian Academy 15

Geneseo 68, Quincy 59

Gibault Catholic 60, New Athens 54

Glenbard South 57, Elmwood Park 35

Glenbrook North 69, Maine East 57

Glenbrook South 46, Niles West 38

Hall 40, Putnam County 23

Hampshire 47, McHenry 38

Hartsburg-Emden 76, Illini Central 42

Harvard 74, Woodstock 47

Herscher 69, Reed-Custer 64

Highland 50, Mater Dei 40

Hillcrest 64, Oak Lawn 51

Hillsboro 55, Lincolnwood 39

Hoffman Estates 70, Hersey 44

Homewood-Flossmoor 66, Bradley-Bourbonnais 37

HSAS 67, Victoria Soto 44

Hubbard 74, Richards 23

Hyde Park 58, Phillips 27

IC Catholic Prep 40, St. Francis 28

Illini Central 76, Hartsburg-Emden 42

Illinois Lutheran 49, Donovan 34

Illinois School for the Deaf 69, Lutheran 36

Indian Creek 62, Marquette 33

Islamic Foundation 91, Yorkville Christian 34

Jacksonville 80, Springfield 65

Jersey 52, Centralia 14

Joliet West 54, Oswego 46

Judah Christian 56, Salt Fork 25

Kankakee 87, Urbana 57

Kelly 71, Kennedy 28

Lake View 68, Lincoln Park 64

Lake Zurich 61, Waukegan 51

Lane Tech 66, Whitney Young 52

Lanphier 58, Springfield Southeast 39

Lawrenceville 57, South Knox 37

Lena-Winslow 43, Pearl City 35

LeRoy 65, Okaw Valley 32

Lexington 51, Woodland 41

Lincoln 45, Rochester 42

Lincoln-Way Central 57, Lockport 53

Lincolnwood 55, Hillsboro 39

Limestone 58, Pontiac 50

Lisle 52, Streator 36

Litchfield 79, Ramsey 19

Little Village 79, Raby 33

Lowpoint-Washburn 58, Princeville 31

Lutheran 73, Winnebago 59

Lyons 75, DeKalb 49

MacArthur 62, Normal University 32

Manley 57, Clark 54

Manteno 52, Peotone 41

Marengo 46, Woodstock North 29

Marmion 66, Saint Ignatius College Prep 46

Maroa-Forsyth 63, St. Teresa 49

Marshall 63, Tolono Unity 47

Mehlville 57, Waterloo 55

Metea Valley 50, Proviso West 48

Milford 72, Westville 21

Moline 54, Sterling 39

Momence 61, St. Anne 46

Morgan Park 66, Lindblom 64

Morton 71, Peoria 60

Mt. Zion 55, Richland County 42

Mulberry Grove 51, Patoka 31

New Trier 62, Zion-Benton 35

Newark 61, Parkview Christian Academy 46

Newton 55, Altamont 45

Nokomis 40, Sullivan 36

Norris City-Omaha-Enfield 51, Carmi-White County 41

Northtown 52, Walther Christian Academy 43

Oakwood 64, St. Thomas More 47

Ogden International 65, Wells 32

Orangeville 59, River Ridge 46

Oregon 90, Ashton-Franklin Center 30

Orion 87, Ridgewood [AlWood/Cambridge] 22

Orr 56, North Grand 31

Oswego East 75, Romeoville 62

Pana 55, Shelbyville 54

Paris 53, Teutopolis 26

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 60, Watseka 44

Payton College Prep 63, Taft 61

Plainfield East 40, Plainfield North 36

Plainfield South 56, Yorkville 38

Polo 58, West Carroll 41

PORTAACC (CO-OP) 68, Beardstown 44

Prospect 59, Wheeling 26

Providence-St. Mel 79, St. Laurence 45

Quad Cities Christian 73, Faith Christian 49

Rickover Naval 59, Roosevelt 31

Riverdale 81, Rockridge 64

Riverside-Brookfield 60, Ridgewood 48

Riverton 49, Pawnee 28

Routt Catholic 54, TMCV (CO-OP) 28

Sandburg 58, Stagg 54

Schurz 85, Chicago Sullivan 44

Senn 64, Uplift 46

Seneca 54, Serena 51

South Knox 57, Lawrenceville 37

South Shore International 54, Chicago Washington 34

Steinmetz College Prep 60, Von Steuben 20

St. Rita 58, Fenwick 57

Teutopolis 53, Paris 26

Thornton Fractional South 48, Argo 37

Timothy Christian 45, Christ the King 35

Tinley Park 64, Richards 33

Tremont 59, Delavan 26

Tri-Point 71, Beecher 67

Tuscola 72, ALAH (CO-OP) 25

Urban Prep Academies 56, Woodlawn 38

Valmeyer 59, Bunker Hill 46

Watseka 60, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 44

WC (CO-OP) 59, Pittsfield 44

West Aurora 72, South Elgin 42

West Prairie 46, Lewistown 30

Westmont 45, CAHF 24

Wheaton Academy 61, Marian Central Catholic 33

Williamsville 71, Mattoon 61

