Suspended Illinois High School Football Game Resolved
The Illinois High School Association has made a decision on the suspended game between Richwoods High School and Urbana High School.
Last Friday, the contest between the two Illinois high school football teams was suspended when a fight occurred that led to the ejections of several players.
After the officials huddled, it was declared that Urbana did not have enough players for the game to continue. Tied at 14-14 with 24 seconds left in the second quarter, referee Mark Schultz said, “No more football.”
Official Decision: Richwoods Wins, 1-0
The official decision was turned over to the Illinois High School Association, as they declared Richwoods the winner, 1-0. The decision was confirmed with WCIA.com out of Illinois.
As per Illinois high school rules, players ejected from a contest are required to sit out the next event. The association did state that both teams would have enough eligible players to compete this week despite the ejections.
Richwoods and Urbana are separated by over 100 miles. Richwoods will now prepare to take on Danville while Urbana meets Manual.