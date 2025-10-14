Illinois High School Football Game Called by Referee
The Illinois High School Association has an issue on its hands after a game last week was suspended in the second quarter.
It had nothing to do with the weather or such. Instead, it was after the head referee called the action with 24 seconds remaining before the half and the contest tied 14-14.
According to Football Zebras, referee Mark Schultz declared the game done at that point after several Urbana High School players were ejected for coming off the bench during a brawl.
“Too many Urbana players came off the bench to fight and are ejected,” Schultz said. “There are not enough players on Urbana to play the game. The game is suspended and reported to the IHSA.
“No more football tonight.”
State Association Will Determine Final Outcome of Game
Urbana was taking on Richwoods when the fight occurred on the field.
The two schools are separated by over 100 miles and have games scheduled this week. Urbana is scheduled to face Manual at home while Richwoods hosts Danville.
Illinois High School Association rules state that players ejected from a contest are required to sit out the next game as well.