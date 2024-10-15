Top 25 Illinois high school football rankings (10/14/2024)
A week that saw a couple of upsets to Top 25 teams created some changes in this weeks rankings. The biggest updward mover was Lyons, which soard from No. 17 to No. 5 after a 21-20 win over then-No. 3 Downers Grove North.
Palatine debuted at No. 14 after a 28-21 win over then-No. 8 Fremd. Prospect also earned a place in the rankings, at No. 25 over then No. 16 Hersey.
TOP 25 ILLINOIS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL RANKINGS
1. East St. Louis (7-0)
Previous rank: 1 Last week: Def. Alton 57-0
The Flyers are 4-0 in the Southwestern Conference, with each win coming by at least 40 points.
Next game: vs. Edwardsville, Oct. 18
2. Lincoln-Way East (7-0)
Previous rank: 2 Last week: Def. Lockport 47-14
Oregon commit Jonas Williams passed for 276 yards and four touchdowns vs. the Porters.
Next game: at Andrew, Oct. 18
3. Mount Carmel (5-2)
Previous rank: 4 Last week: Def. Joliet Catholic 35-21
Vanderbilt commit Jack Elliott returned from a one-game injury layoff to pass for 239 yards and two TDs, including a 78-yarder to Marshawn Thornton.
Next game: at Fenwick, Oct. 18
4. Nazareth (6-1)
Previous rank: 5 Last week: Def. De La Salle 1-0 (forfeit)
The Roadrunners have won four in a row since suffering their only loss of the season to Mount Carmel.
Next game: vs. Benet, Oct. 18
5. Lyons (7-0)
Previous rank: 17 Last week: Def. Downers Grove North 21-20
Dominic Pisciotti threw three touchdown passes to Mack Long, including the go-ahead score with less than three minutes remaining.
Next game: at York, Oct. 18
6. Kankakee (6-1)
Previous rank: 7 Last week: Def. Bloom 46-0
The Kays have given up 26 points during a six-game winning streak since losing to Nazareth in Week 1.
Next game: vs. Thornton, Oct. 18
7. Geneva (7-0)
Previous rank: 9 Last week: Def. Wheaton North 28-24
Georgia commit Talyn Taylor caught six passes for 167 yards and a touchdown, and also had a key pass breakup for the Vikings.
Next game: at St. Charles East, Oct. 18
8. Naperville Central (7-0)
Previous rank: 10 Last week: Def. Metea Valley 56-7
Quarterback Sebastian Hayes, who missed the past two seasons with two ACL tears, has scored at least one touchdown in every game for the Redhawks.
Next game: vs. Sandburg, Oct. 18
9. Loyola (5-2)
Previous rank: 14 Last week: Def. Providence 42-6
Washington commit Donovan Robinson returned a kickoff for a TD for the second straight week and Iowa commit Ryan Fitzgerald threw for three scores.
Next game: at Carmel, Oct. 18
10. Cary-Grove (7-0)
Previous rank: 6 Last week: Def. Huntley 44-43
Holden Boone ran for 158 yards and two touchdowns, and also caught the decisive conversion pass in the comeback win.
Next game: at Crystal Lake South, Oct. 18
11. Oswego (7-0)
Previous rank: 11 Last week: Def. Yorkville 27-7
Donovan Williams had an 88-yard pick-six early in the game to set the tone for the Panthers.
Next week: vs. Minooka, Oct. 18
12. Marist (6-1)
Previous rank: 12 Last week: Def. St. Ignatius 37-19
Cornell commit John McAuliffe ran for three touchdowns and quarterback Jacob Ritter rushed for two more.
Next game: vs. Marmion, Oct. 18
13. Morgan Park (6-1)
Previous rank: 13 Last week: Def. Phillips 48-0
Wyoming commit Jovan Clark had three tackles for loss and a sack for the Mustangs.
Next game: vs. Brooks, Oct. 18
14. Palatine (6-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked Last week: Def. Fremd 28-21
Will Santiago passed for 176 yards and two TDs and also ran for 117 yards for the Pirates, who have won six straight since a 28-27 loss to St. Charles North in Week 1.
Next game: at Conant, Oct. 18
15. Downers Grove North (6-1)
Previous rank: 3 Last week: Lost to Lyons 21-20
Jake Gregorio ran 11 times for 137 yards and two touchdowns for the Trojans, who lost Minnesota-bound quarterback Owen Lansu to injury.
Next game: vs. Hinsdale South, Oct. 18
16. Libertyville (7-0)
Previous rank: 18 Last week: Def. Zion-Benton 40-14
Wildcats quarterback Quinn Schambow has completed 74% of his passes for 2,126 yards and 35 touchdowns with only one interception.
Next game: at Lake Forest, Oct. 18
17. Fremd (6-1)
Previous rank: 8 Last week: Lost to Palatine 28-21
Northwestern commit Johnny O'Brien had another big night with 374 passing yards and two touchdowns, but the Vikings dropped the crosstown battle.
Next game: at Schaumburg, Oct. 18
18. Barrington (6-1)
Previous rank: 15 Last week: Def. Schaumburg 42-6
Nick Peipert completed 18 of 21 passes for 284 yards and two touchdowns as the Broncos rolled.
Next game: vs. Hoffman Estates, Oct. 18
19. Batavia (6-1)
Previous rank: 20 Last week: Def. St. Charles East 56-7
Quarterback Bodi Anderson had 226 total yards and two touchdowns for the Bulldogs, while Gavin Pecor had a sack and three tackles for loss
Next game: vs. Wheaton Warrenville South, Oct. 18
20. Joilet Catholic (4-3)
Previous rank: 19 Last week: Lost to Mount Carmel 35-21
Nate Magrini and Larry Stringham each ran for more than 100 yards and a touchdown for the Hilltoppers.
Next game: vs. De La Salle, Oct. 18
21. York (6-1)
Previous rank: 21 Last week: Def. Glenbard West 24-14
Bruno Massel passed for 214 yards and Jimmy Conners ran for two touchdowns for the Dukes.
Next game: vs. Lyons, Oct. 18
22. St. Rita (5-2)
Previous rank: 22 Last week: Def. Leo 42-0
Steven Armbruster threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more for the Mustangs.
Next game: vs. St. Patrick, Oct. 18
23. Quincy (7-0)
Previous rank: 23 Last week: Def. Sterling 63-6
Jeraius Rice had five touchdowns before halftime for the Blue Devils.
Next game: at Geneseo, Oct. 18
24. Normal (6-1)
Previous rank: 24 Last week: Def. Danville 71-12
The Ironmen led 56-12 at halftime and coasted to their third straight win after a Week 4 loss to Kankakee.
Next game: at Champaign Centennial, Oct. 18
25. Prospect (5-2)
Previous rank: Not ranked Last week: Def. Hersey 30-27
Jack Skoog passed for 152 yards and Noah Easter ran for 131 yards for the Knights in the rivalry win.
Next game: at Elk Grove, Oct. 18