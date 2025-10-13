New York High School Football Top 25 State Rankings — Oct. 13, 2025
New York high school football has crept closer to the end of the 2025 regular season.
Here is High School on SI’s fourth week of rankings out of the Empire State:
1. Iona Prep (6-0)
The Gaels topped Chaminade by a 33-9 score. Iona hosts Monsignor Farrell on Friday.
Previous rank: 1
2. CBA Syracuse (6-0)
The Brothers rolled to a 66-6 win over Rome Free Academy. CBA hosts Liverpool on Friday.
Previous rank: 2
3. Monsignor Farrell (5-1)
The Lions wrapped up a bye week and will now prepare for Friday’s showdown against Iona Prep.
Previous rank: 3
4. Garden City (5-0)
The Trojans recorded a 44-7 win over Mepham. Garden City hosts Glen Cove on Saturday.
Previous rank: 4
5. Rye (6-0)
The Garnets came away with a 48-23 victory over Eastchester. Rye hosts Nyack on Friday.
Previous rank: 5
6. Curtis (6-0)
The Warriors concluded their bye week and will now host Kennedy on Friday.
Previous rank: 6
7. Archbishop Stepinac (5-2)
The Crusaders beat Xavier, 21-14. Stepinac hosts Kellenberg Memorial on Saturday.
Previous rank: 7
8. Somers (4-2)
The Tuskers blanked Carmel, 35-0. Somers hosts Brewster on Friday.
Previous rank: 8
9. St. Francis (5-1)
The Red Raiders cruised to a 46-6 win over Erie HS. St. Francis hosts Bishop Timon-St. Jude on Friday
Previous rank: 11
10. Chaminade (4-3)
The Flyers fell 33-9 to Iona Prep. Chaminade hosts St. Anthony’s on Saturday.
Previous rank: 9
11. St. Anthony’s (3-4)
The Friars topped Cardinal Hayes, 42-14. St. Anthony’s takes on Chaminade this weekend.
Previous rank: 10
12. William Floyd (5-0)
The Colonials beat Lindenhurst, 27-7, over the weekend. The team hosts Ward Melville on Saturday.
Previous rank: 12
13. Sayville (5-0)
The Golden Flashes knocked off Smithtown West for a 30-21 victory. Sayville hosts Westhampton Beach on Saturday.
Previous rank: 14
14. Ward Melville (5-0)
The Patriots blanked Central Islip, 56-0. Ward Melville goes up against William Floyd on Saturday.
Previous rank: 15
15. Tottenville (6-0)
The Pirates concluded a bye week and will now host Lincoln on Friday.
Previous rank: 16
16. Erasmus Hall (3-2)
The Dutchmen hit the road on Friday to face DeWitt Clinton following a bye week.
Previous rank: 18
17. Massapequa (5-0)
The Chiefs cruised to a 42-0 win over Port Washington. The team takes on Farmingdale this weekend.
Previous rank: 19
18. Canisius (3-3)
The Crusaders dropped a 35-34 decision to Steubenville (Ohio). Canisius hosts St. Andrew’s (Ontario) on Saturday.
Previous rank: 17
19. Liverpool (6-0)
The Legends rocketed to a 45-8 win over Baldwinsville. Liverpool faces CBA Syracuse in a Class AA showdown on Friday.
Previous rank: 20
20. Cardinal Hayes (1-4)
The Cardinals lost four in a row. The team will look to turn things around with a home game against St. Peter’s on Saturday.
Previous rank: 13
21. Farmingdale (5-0)
The Dalers topped Hempstead, 48-26. Farmingdale hosts Massapequa on Friday.
Previous rank: 21
22. CBA Albany (4-2)
The Brothers edged Shaker, 28-21, over the weekend. CBA, now winners of four in a row, goes up against Guilderland on Friday.
Previous rank: 22
23. Port Jervis (6-0)
The Raiders shut out Marlboro Central, 28-0. Port Jervis faces Saugerties on Friday.
Previous rank: 23
24. Monroe (6-0)
The Red Jackets stung Honeoye Falls-Lima, 38-7. Monroe hosts Batavia on Saturday.
Previous rank: 24
25. Bayport-Blue Point (4-0)
The Phantoms won 49-0 over Hampton Bays on Oct. 3 then entered a bye week. BBP hosts Babylon on Friday.
Previous rank: None
Dropped out: Mamaroneck (6-0).
