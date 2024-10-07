Top 25 Illinois high school football rankings (10/7/2024)
No teams join or leave the rankings this week, but there's some shuffling thanks to a few interesting results within the Top 25.
TOP 25 ILLINOIS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL RANKINGS
1. East St. Louis (6-0)
Previous rank: 1 Last week: Def. Belleville West 63-10
Larevious Woods scored three touchdowns for the Flyers, who pulled away after halftime.
Next game: vs. Alton, Oct. 11
2. Lincoln-Way East (6-0)
Previous rank: 2 Last week: Def. Neuqua Valley 48-14
Oregon commit Jonas Williams had five total touchdowns for the Griffins.
Next game: vs. Lockport, Oct. 11
3. Downers Grove North (6-0)
Previous rank: 6 Last week: Def. York 35-14
Two-way standout Jake Gregorio scored three touchdowns and had a sack as the Trojans won the matchup of unbeatens.
Next game: at Downers Grove North, Oct. 11
4. Mount Carmel (4-2)
Previous rank: 3 Last week: Lost to Brother Rice 16-13
Vanderbilt commit Jack Elliott was out with an injury for the Caravan, who scored to tie the game in the final minute before losing on a field goal.
Next game: vs. Joliet Catholic, Oct. 11
5. Nazareth (5-1)
Previous rank: 4 Last week: Def. St. Rita 45-21
Logan Malachuk passed for 255 yards and three TDs, and Trenton Walker was his favorite target with six catches for 137 yards and two scores.
Next game: at De La Salle, Oct. 11
6. Cary-Grove (6-0)
Previous rank: 5 Last week: Def. Hampshire 48-0
The Trojans ran for 377 yards, with quarterback Peyton Seaburg contributing 62 yards and three TDs.
Next game: at Huntley Oct. 11
7. Kankakee (5-1)
Previous rank: 8 Last week: Def. Rich 59-6
Zyon Turner ran back the opening kickoff for TD and had two more first-half touchdowns for the Kays.
Next game: at Bloom, Oct. 12
8. Fremd (6-0)
Previous rank: 22 Last week: Def. Barrington 56-35
Northwestern commit Johnny O'Brien broke the program single-game record for passing yards (set in 2008 by current Cubs outfielder Mike Tauchman), throwing for 395 with five TDs.
Next game: at Palatine, Oct. 11
9. Geneva (6-0)
Previous rank: 19 Last week: Def. Batavia 30-7
The Vikings snapped a 13-game losing streak in the rivalry as Anthony Chahino passed for 213 yards and four TDs, Finn Weppner caught three touchdown passes and Michael Rumoro ran for 202 yards.
Next game: vs. Wheaton North, Oct. 11
10. Naperville Central (6-0)
Previous rank: 10 Last week: Def. Lockport 31-21
Quarterback Sebastian Hayes had three total TDs for the RedHawks, while Jake Stanish had a scoop-and-score.
Next game: at Metea Valley, Oct. 11
11. Oswego (6-0)
Previous rank: 11 Last week: Def. Bolingbrook 22-6
Dekker Zelensek scored two second-half touchdowns to help the Panthers pull away for the win.
Next week: at Yorkville, Oct. 11
12. Marist (5-1)
Previous rank: 12 Last week: Def. Providence 28-7
Cornell commit John McAuliffe rushed for two touchdowns for the RedHawks.
Next game: at St. Ignatius, Oct. 11
13. Morgan Park (5-1)
Previous rank: 13 Last week: Def. Lane 57-7
Pierre Jackson ran back the opening kickoff for a touchdown and the Mustangs never looked back.
Next game: vs. Phillips, Oct. 12
14. Loyola (4-2)
Previous rank: 14 Last week: Def. St. Ignatius 27-6
Drew MacPherson ran for three TDs and Washington commit Donovan Robinson returned a kickoff 82 yards for a score.
Next game: vs. Providence. Oct. 12
15. Barrington (5-1)
Previous rank: 9 Last week: Lost to Fremd 56-35
Calvin Jackson ran for two scores for the Broncos and Nick Peipert passed for two TDs before leaving the game with an injury.
Next game: vs. Schaumburg, Oct. 10
16. Hersey (4-2)
Previous rank: 15 Last week: Def. Buffalo Grove 48-7
UCLA commit Colton Gumino had three first-half TDs for the Huskies.
Next game: at Prospect, Oct. 10
17. Lyons (6-0)
Previous rank: 16 Last week: Def. Oak Park-River Forest 49-14
Dominic Pisciotti threw for three TDs to help the Lions stay perfect.
Next game: at Downers Grove North, Oct. 11
18. Libertyville (6-0)
Previous rank: 20 Last week: Def. Waukegan 52-14
Brock Williams had four catches for 118 yards for the Wildcats.
Next game: vs. Zion-Benton, Oct. 10
19. Joilet Catholic (4-2)
Previous rank: 21 Last week: Def. Niles Notre Dame 28-0
Larry Stringham ran 13 times for 136 yards and two touchdowns for the Hilltoppers.
Next game: at Mount Carmel, Oct. 11
20. Batavia (5-1)
Previous rank: 7 Last week: Lost to Geneva 30-7
Bodi Anderson passed for 114 yards and caught a TD pass on a flea flicker for the Bulldogs.
Next game: at St. Charles East, Oct. 11
21. York (5-1)
Previous rank: 17 Last week: Lost to Downers Grove North 35-14
Quarterback Bruno Massel had 141 total yards for the Dukes.
Next game: at Glenbard West, Oct. 12
22. St. Rita (4-2)
Previous rank: 18 Last week: Lost to Nazareth 45-21
Steven Armbruster threw for 174 yards and two touchdowns for the Mustangs, while Walter Jones had five catches for 128 yards and one score.
Next game: at Leo, Oct. 1
23. Quincy (6-0)
Previous rank: 23 Last week: Def. Galesburg 45-0
Jeraius Rice scored three touchdowns for the Blue Devils.
Next game: vs. Sterling, Oct. 11
24. Normal (5-1)
Previous rank: 24 Last week: Def. Bloomington 44-14
Calen Taylor ran for two touchdowns for the Ironmen, while Kyle Beaty passed for one TD and rushed for another.
Next game: vs. Danville, Oct. 11
25. Prairie Ridge (5-1)
Previous rank: 25 Last week: Def. Dundee-Crown 21-6
The Wolves fell behind 6-0 early before running off the game's final 21 points.
Next game: vs. Prairie Ridge, Oct. 11