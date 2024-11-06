Top 25 Illinois High School Football Rankings (11/6/2024)
The first round of the Illinois high school football playoffs went mostly as expected, as everyone in the Top 10 of last week's Top 25 Illinois High School Football Top 25 won and won convincingly in the first week of the postseason.
No. 16 Maine South, which won a shootout with Naperville, 49-42, is the only newcomer to the mostly unchanged rankings.
1. Lincoln-Way East (10-0)
Previous rank: 1
Last week: 8A, Def. Niles West 42-0
Oregon-bound junior quarterback Jonas Williams threw for three touchdowns, giving him 100 career TD passes.
Next game: at Minooka, Nov. 8
2. East St. Louis (9-1)
Previous rank: 2
Last week: 6A, Def. Springfield 67-0
The Flyers had a season-high in scoring and picked up their fourth shutout.
Next game: vs. Normal West, Nov. 9
3. Lyons (10-0)
Previous rank: 3
Last week: 8A, Def. Joliet West 38-0
Danny Carroll had 16 carries for 154 yards and four touchdowns, while Dom Pisciotti passed for 110 yards and a score.
Next game: vs. Downers Grove South, Nov. 8
4. Loyola (8-2)
Previous rank: 4
Last week: 8A, Def. Belleville East 48-6
Iowa commit Ryan Fitzgerald passed for 173 yards and three touchdowns, all in the first half.
Next game: 8A, at Marist, Nov. 9
5. Cary-Grove (10-0)
Previous rank:5
Last week: 6A, Def. Senn 71-6
Holden Boone ran for three touchdowns, including a 72-yarder to open the scoring.
Next game: vs. Antioch, Nov. 9
6. Oswego (10-0)
Previous rank: 6
Last week: 8A, Def. Waubonsie Valley 21-7
Ayden Villa ran for 135 yards and a touchdown, while Kaleb Stumpenhorst's two field goals included a 47-yarder.
Next week: 8A, vs. York, Nov. 8
7. Nazareth (8-2)
Previous rank: 7
Last week: 5A, Def. Payton 54-0
Logan Malachuk threw for 258 yards and four touchdowns, including a pair to Trenton Walker.
Next game: vs. Woodstock North, Nov. 9
8. Kankakee (9-1)
Previous rank: 8
Last week: 6A, Def. Glenbard South 42-0
Cedric Terrell III threw three touchdown passes to Zeke Sherrod and James Stampley ran for three TDs.
Next game: vs. Bloomington, Nov. 9
9. Mount Carmel (7-3)
Previous rank: 9
Last week: 7A, Def. Harlem 56-14
Vanderbilt recruit Jack Elliott played two quarters, completing 11 of 16 passes for 169 yards and three TDs, and Quentin Burrell had three touchdown catches.
Next game: vs. St. Charles North, Nov. 9
10. Naperville Central (9-1)
Previous rank: 10
Last week: 8A, Def. Schaumburg 48-0
Aiden Clark ran for three touchdowns, including a 63-yarder.
Next game: vs. Fremd, Nov. 8
11. Marist (9-1)
Previous rank: 11
Last week: 8A, Def. Glenbrook South 42-14
Cornell commit John McAuliffe had 19 carries for 171 yards and three TDs, including a 65-yarder.
Next game: vs. Loyola, Nov. 9
12. Morgan Park (9-1)
Previous rank: 12
Last week: 5A, Def. Tinley Park 34-0
Marcus Thaxton threw for four touchdowns, including a pair to Pierre Jackson Jr.
Next game: at Metamora, Nov. 9
13. Geneva (9-1)
Previous rank: 13
Last week: 6A, Def. Amundsen 49-7
Tony Chahino threw for five touchdowns, pushing his season total to 40.
Next game: vs. Burlington Central, Nov. 9
14. Downers Grove North (9-1)
Previous rank: 15
Last week: 7A, Def. Wheaton-Warrenville South 34-7
Minnesota commit Owen Lansu was 18-of-21 passing for 216 yards and two touchdowns.
Next game: vs. Fenwick, Nov. 9
15. Fremd (9-1)
Previous rank: 16
Last week: 8A, Def. Andrew 42-20
Northwestern commit Johnny O'Brien completed 17 of 21 passes for 342 yards and four TDs.
Next game: at Naperville Central, Nov. 8
16. Maine South (7-3)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Last week: 8A, def. Naperville North 49-42
Sophomore Jameson Purcell was 37-of-50 passing for 465 yards and six touchdowns.
Next game: vs. West Aurora, Nov. 9
17. Batavia (9-1)
Previous rank: 17
Last week: 7A, Def. Collinsville 54-13
Isaiah Brown had 109 receiving yards and three touchdowns, and the Bulldogs defense had 10 tackles for loss.
Next game: at Lincoln-Way West, Nov. 9
18. St. Francis (8-2)
Previous rank: 18
Last week: 5A, Def. Sterling 42-18
Zach Washington scored on a 95-yard kickoff return and a 92-yard reverse.
Next game: vs. Prairie Ridge, Nov. 9
19. St. Charles North (9-1)
Previous rank: 19
Last week: 7A, Def. Rolling Meadows 49-14
Ethan Plumb was 21-of-26 passing for 379 yards and a program-record seven touchdowns.
Next game: at Mount Carmel, Nov. 9
20. Barrington (8-2)
Previous rank: 20
Last week: 8A, Def. South Elgin 66-13
St. Thomas commit Nick Peipert completed his first 18 passes and finished 20-of-22 for 379 yards and three TDs.
Next game: at Warren, Nov. 8
21. Joliet Catholic (7-3)
Previous rank: 21
Last week: 5A, Def. Jacksonville 58-6
The Hilltoppers ran for 424 yards and Lucas Simulik threw two TD passes to Jayden Armstrong.
Next game: at Sacred Heart-Griffin, Nov. 9
22. St. Rita (8-2)
Previous rank: 22
Last week: 7A, Def. Guilford 45-3
Nick Herman had 17 touches for 180 yards and four touchdowns, while Steven Armbruster passed for 223 yards and three TDs.
Next game: at Willowbrook, Nov. 8
23. Quincy (10-0)
Previous rank: 23
Last week: 7A, Def. Argo 49-7
Bradyn Little passed for six touchdowns for the Blue Devils, who led 35-0 at halftime.
Next game: vs. Moline, Nov. 8
24. Prospect (8-2)
Previous rank: 24
Last week: 7A, Def. Hersey 56-14
Jack Skoog threw for 194 yards, rushed for 50 and had three total TDs, while Declan Lawlor and Jacob Bednarski had pick-sixes.
Next game: at Normal, Nov. 8
25. York (8-2)
Previous rank: 25
Last week: 8A, Def. Edwardsville 37-7
Bruno Massel ran 16 times for 173 yards and four TDs, and was 11-of-11 passing for 75 yards and a touchdown.
Next game: at Oswego, Nov. 8