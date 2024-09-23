Two juveniles arrested after attack on cheerleaders
Oak Lawn Illinois police have taken two juvenile suspects into custody for what they have termed a "serious incident" involving cheerleaders during a football at Richards High School, on this weekend, between Richards and visiting Oak Lawn Community High School.
During the incident several Oak Lawn cheerleaders were attacked.
The Oak Lawn school community was made aware of the incident with a Facebook post by Dr. Shahe Bagdasarian, Superintendent of Oak Lawn Community School.
"I am writing to inform you about a serious incident that occurred during our football game at Richards High School this weekend," began Superintendent Bagdasarian's statement. "During halftime, a verbal and physical altercation broke out, initiated by an individual who is not an OLCHS student. Several of our cheerleaders were unfortunately attacked.
"Oak Lawn Police and other law enforcement immediately intervened to remove all individuals that were causing conflict. Numerous students and parents were removed from the game. At no time were any weapons involved, nor were there any major injuries, contrary to some reports on social media."
No further details were offered about the nature of the attack on the cheerleaders, but Oak Lawn police confirmed to WGN 9 News in Illinois that two juveniles were arrest following the incident.
"We hold our students and fans to high standards and take student conduct very seriously, especially during school-sponsored events," added Dr. Bagdasarian in his statement. "We are actively investigating the incident to identify any OLCHS students involved, and I assure you that appropriate consequences will be enforced in accordance with our school and district policies.
"It is vital for all of us to remain vigilant and proactive in fostering a culture of respect and sportsmanship. As discussions about this incident arise, I encourage you to speak with your students about the importance of resolving conflicts constructively and understanding the impact of their actions on our community."