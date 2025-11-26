Is Top Illinois High School Quarterback Transferring For Senior Season?
One of the top high school quarterbacks in the Class of 2027 has taken to social media to silence any questions regarding his future.
Trae Taylor, a junior at Carmel Catholic High School in Illinois, has all intentions of playing out his prep career with his longtime school before heading off to college in Nebraska.
Rumors started swirling recently regarding Taylor leaving Mundelein, Illinois for a number of schools including Mt. Carmel and Loyola in Illinois, along with IMG Academy in Florida.
Trae Taylor Clears Air On His Future At Carmel Catholic High School
“I’m not sure how any rumors get started but I’m not transferring to Mt. Carmel, Loyola, LWE, IMR or any other school,” Taylor posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). “I picked Carmel for way more than just football.
“And I’m a believer in grinding things out, not taking the easy road by transferring anywhere. Hope this clears up any rumors of me leaving Carmel.”
Taylor Did Leave Open One Possible Move
Taylor did leave a slight opening for him to take off early, saying, “If I were to leave I’d be headed to Nebraska. But NO I’m not leaving (Carmel) or my head coach.”
The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Taylor threw for 3,571 yards and completed an eye-popping 81 percent of his passes this past season, going 205-for-251 on the field. He threw 38 touchdowns and just three interceptions for the Corsairs.
Taylor ran for 633 yards and scored 12 more touchdowns, including a 128-yard rushing performance in the playoffs vs. St. Charles North.
Top Illinois High School Quarterback Had Incredible Junior Season
He threw for a season-high 505 yards on 25 of 32 passing with five touchdowns in a 55-54 loss to Montini Catholic, throwing for over 400 yards in the next three games after that.
Taylor had over 300 yards passing in six games this season and threw at least two touchdown passes in all but one.
Carmel Catholic went 8-3 this past fall, suffering a tough 26-23 loss to St. Charles North in the Illinois High School Association Class 7A playoffs second round. St. Charles North lost to Brother Rice in the next round of play.
Taylor One Of Top Players In Class Of 2027
According to 247Sports, Taylor is the No. 2 player in Illinois, the No. 4 quarterback in the Class of 2027 and the No. 35 prospect overall. In the 247Sports Composite recruiting rankings, he is fourth in Illinois, fourth at his position and 54th overall.
Taylor holds 38 official offers, having committed to Nebraska earlier this year. Among those offers are Alabama, Auburn, Colorado, Indiana, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Ohio State, Oregon and Ole Miss.
During his sophomore season at Carmel Catholic, Taylor completed 191 of 282 (68 percent) for 3,061 yards and 20 touchdowns, rushing for another 342 yards and four scores. The Corsairs finished the year 4-7 that season.