Fort Wayne High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 3, 2025
There are 25 games scheduled across the Fort Wayne metro area on Friday, October 3, including one game against statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our Fort Wayne Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup features No. 6 East Noble at Columbia City.
Northfield at Rochester - 7:00 PM
North Miami at South Central - 7:00 PM
Manchester at Whitko - 7:00 PM
Prairie Heights at Woodlan - 7:00 PM
Churubusco at Central Noble - 7:00 PM
Bluffton at Heritage - 7:00 PM
Adams Central at Southern Wells - 7:00 PM
Southwood at Peru - 7:00 PM
Irvington Preparatory Academy at Blackhawk Christian - 7:00 PM
Blackford at Oak Hill - 7:00 PM
Eastside at Fremont - 7:00 PM
Northwestern at Wabash - 7:00 PM
Lakeland at West Noble - 7:00 PM
Cambridge City Lincoln at Union City - 7:00 PM
Leo at Huntington North - 7:00 PM
Jay County at South Adams - 7:00 PM
Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran at Fort Wayne Wayne - 7:00 PM
Norwell at DeKalb - 7:00 PM
Fairfield at Garrett - 7:00 PM
New Haven at Bellmont - 7:00 PM
Fort Wayne North Side at Fort Wayne South Side - 7:00 PM
East Noble at Columbia City - 7:00 PM
Andrean at Angola - 7:00 PM
Fort Wayne Northrop at Snider - 7:00 PM
Homestead at Carroll - 7:00 PM
