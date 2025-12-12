Texas High School Football Scores, Results and Live Updates (UIL) - December 12, 2025
Get UIL schedules and scores as the 2025 Texas high school football season continues on Friday, December 12
There are fifteen high school football games scheduled across Texas on Friday, December 12, including many contests that feature statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Texas high school football scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the night feature a pair of ranked teams as Randle takes on Boerne in a Texas-sized semifinal.
Texas High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, December 12
UIL 6A Division High School Football Schedule - Friday, December 12
There are no games scheduled in Texas Division 6A. Duncanville face off with Allen on Saturday, December 13. You can follow every game on our 6A Division Scoreboard
UIL 5A Division 1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, December 12
There are two games scheduled in Texas Division 5A-1. You can follow every game on our 5A-1 Division Scoreboard
UIL 5A Division 2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, December 12
There are two games scheduled in Texas Division 5A-2. You can follow every game on our 5A-2 Division Scoreboard
UIL 4A Division 1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, December 12
There are two games scheduled in Texas Division 4A-1. You can follow every game on our 4A-1 Division Scoreboard
UIL 4A Division 2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, December 12
There are two games scheduled in Texas Division 4A-2. You can follow every game on our 4A-2 Division Scoreboard
UIL 3A Division 1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, December 12
There are two games scheduled in Texas Division 3A-1. You can follow every game on our 3A-1 Division Scoreboard
UIL 3A Division 2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, December 12
There are two games scheduled in Texas Division 3A-2. You can follow every game on our 3A-2 Division Scoreboard
UIL 2A Division 1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, December 12
There is one game scheduled in Texas Division 2A-1. You can follow every game on our 2A-1 Division Scoreboard.
UIL 2A Division 2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, December 12
There are two games scheduled in Texas Division 2A-2. You can follow every game on our 2A-2 Division Scoreboard
UIL 1A 6-Man Division 1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, December 12
Gordon takes on Rankin on Wednesday, December 17 in Texas Division 1A-1. You can follow every game on our 1A-1 Division Scoreboard
UIL 1A 6-Man Division 2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, December 12
Richland Springs takes on Jayton on Wednesday, December 17 in Texas Division 1A-2. You can follow every game on our 1A-2 Division Scoreboard
