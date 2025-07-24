High School on SI Indiana High School Football Preseason Top 25
As August continues to draw close and players begin to suit up for summer practice, High School on SI takes a look at the best 25 Indiana high school football teams coming into 2025.
All classes 1A-6A are eligible for inclusion on the list.
1. Brownsburg Bulldogs
2024 Record: 13-1; Won Class 6A State Championship
The Bulldogs were able to secure their first 6A state championship in decades last year. In addition, Brownsburg will be returning several key offensive playmakers, including Quarterback Oscar Frye and Running Back Kovon Sumpter-Bey. Recent success coupled with returning offensive production gives Brownsburg a solid shot at repeating and the top spot on this preseason list.
2. Westfield Shamrocks
2024 Record: 12-2
Westfield suffered a late game heartbreaker to an impressive Brownsburg squad in their 6A state championship matchup last year. In 2025, the Shamrocks will be returning Running Back standout and NIU commit Deacon King, who rushed for 1440 yards and 18 touchdowns during last years campaign. While the loss of Quarterback Carson Melvin will surely hurt, this offense still boasts plenty of firepower with King leading the way.
3. New Palestine Dragons
2024 Record: 14-0-1; Won Class 4A State Championship
New Palestine had an impressive run in 2024. The Dragons finished 14-0-1, suffering one tie, and went undefeated in conference play. Last years campaign culiminated in a 4A state championship, their fourth in recent history. New Palestine will be returning Quarterback Jacob Davis, a Towson commit, who passed for 1949 yards and 23 touchdowns, as well as Running Back Josh Ranes, who had an impressive stat-line with 2238 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns.
4. Lawrence North Wildcats
2024 Record: 11-1
Lawrence North enters 2025 without some key offensive playmakers, most notably Quarterback Tanner Aspelet and reciever Davion Chandler, who will be joining the Indiana Hoosiers in the fall. However, Running Back Izayveon Moore, who rushed for 1369 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns, will be returning for the Wildcats in 2025. While this squad suffered an incredibly close loss to Brownsburg in the regional championship game, the Wildcats still finished with an impressive record.
5. Decatur Central Hawks
2024 Record: 11-2; Won Class 5A State Championship
The Hawks won their first 5A state championship in school history versus Warsaw in 2024. They will see returning offensive production with Toledo commit Bo Polston behind center in 2025. Polston threw for 2069 yards and 21 touchdowns in last years campaign. In addition, Decatur Central will also be returning some key offensive weapons at wide reciever. All in all, the Hawks are poised to make another deep 5A playoff run this upcoming season.
6. Center Grove Trojans
2024 Record: 8-5
Center Grove finished their 2024 campaign with a record of 8-5, suffering a close loss in their 6A semi-state bout versus Brownsburg. The Trojans will have to replace their Quarterback Gabe McWilliams, but with return running back Nolan Rees in the fall, who rushed for 599 yards and 7 touchdowns.
7. Heritage Hills Patriots
2024 Record: 14-1; Won Class 3A State Championship
The defending 3A state champions will be returning star Quarterback and Ole Miss commit Jett Goldsberry this upcoming fall. Goldsberry boasted an incredibly impressive stat-line in 2024, throwing for 1807 yards and 26 touchdowns, and rushing for 1676 yards and 28 touchdowns. Offensive production at that level can't be ignored, and it earns them the #7 spot on this list.
8. Crown Point Bulldogs
2024 Record: 12-1
Crown Point's 2024 campaign brought them a 6A regional championship as well as sectional honors and a 12-1 record. Their season ultimately came to an end with a semi-state loss in their bout with Westfield. While the Bulldogs will undoubtly miss Quarterback Noah Erlich, who will suit up for Miami (OH) in college play this season, they still return enough offensive power to remain a postseason contender.
9. Fishers Tigers
2024 Record: 7-5
The Tigers saw a 6A sectional championship to round out their 2024 campaign. In 2025, returning Running Back Ryan Thembulembu will no doubt be an offensive weapon. Thembulembu rushed for 727 yards and 9 touchdowns in 2024. While Fishers will have to replace Quarterback Caden Hill, there remains enough offensive power to believe the Tigers could make a run in the postseason.
10. Mishawaka Cavemen
2024 Record: 11-3
The Cavemen made a deep postseason run in 2024, earning a 4A sectional championship, regional championship, and losing a closely contested ballgame to East Noble at semi-state. Mishawaka will return a lethal offensive backfield in Quarterback Landon Snyder and Running Back Kadyn O'neal. Synder rushed for 1138 yards and 17 touchdowns, and also found some success in the pass game, throwing for 529 yards and 9 touchdowns. O'neal saw equal success, rushing for 1387 yards and 16 touchdowns.
11. Cathedral Fighting Irish
2024 Record: 6-4
While Cathedral suffered a loss in their 6A sectional championship game last year, there is still ample reason to believe the Fighting Irish could be a contender come fall. Quarterback Cameron Koers and Running Back Xavier Dangerfield will both be returning for the Fighting Irish this season. Koers threw for 1528 passing yards and 11 touchdowns, while Dangerfield rushed for 1087 yards and 16 touchdowns.
12. East Noble Knights
2024 Record: 13-2
East Noble made their impression on the 4A class last season with a semi-state victory over the Cavemen, as well as a sectional and regional championship. While the Knights ultimately lost their state championship bout with New Palestine, they have shown the 4A Indiana class that they are here to stay. With Running Back Dylan Krehl exiting, the coaching staff will no doubt have some shoes to fill, but the Knights will retain some offensive firepower with Quarterback Rylee Biddle under center.
13. Hamilton Southeastern Royals
2024 Record: 7-4
While the Royals will be losing some offensive firepower in Quarterback Chandler Weston and Running Back Azariah Price, they will be adding Lawrence Central transfer Terry Walker III. The star Quarterback transfer has an impressive resume; passing for 1467 yards and 17 touchdowns in his 2024 campaign. Walker is committed to play for the Duke Bluedevils and was ranked the 13th dual threat quarterback in Indiana by ESPN.
14. Indianapolis Bishop Chatard Trojans
2024 Record: 9-3
The Trojans won their 4A sectional championship game against Roncalli, but went on to lose their reigonal championship matchup with New Palestine. Bishop Chatard will return Quarterback Jack Harrington in the fall, who threw for 819 yards and 6 touchdowns.
15. Columbus North Bulldogs
2024 Record: 8-2
The Columbus North Bulldogs finished 8-2 on the 2024 season, ultimately coming up short in their postseason campaign with an early sectional semifinal exit to Franklin Central. While the Bulldogs will lose some offensive power in Running Back Gino Prescott, they can look forward to Quarterback Asher Ratliff returning in the fall.
16. Carroll Chargers
2024 Record: 9-3
The Chargers will unfortunately lose some offensive firepower with the exit of standout Quarterback and Iowa commit Jimmy Sullivan, who threw for 2001 yards and 24 passing touchdowns. In addition, Running Back William Jefferies will also be exiting. Carroll saw an exciting season last year, winning a 6A sectional championship.
17. Merrillville Pirates
2024 Record: 11-2
Merrillville saw a deep 5A postseason run in 2024, winning a sectional and regional championship, ultimatley losing to Warsaw in their semi-state game. The Pirates return Running Back Jacquarious Johnson in 2025, but will have some gaps to fill at other key offensive positions. Despite this, Merrillville is still a team to keep an eye on come the postseason.
18. Warsaw Tigers
2024 Record: 10-4
The Warsaw Tigers gave an impressive postseason outing in 2024; a sectional championship, regional championship, and semi-state win to secure a bid to the 5A state championship. While the Tigers ultimately fell short at state to Decatur Central, they still have the weapons to be a problem in 5A come fall. Bart Curtis and the Tigers will be one to keep an eye on in 2025.
19. Warren Central Warriors
2024 Record: 10-2
The Warriors are losing some key offensive players with Kendall Garnett III and James Clark exiting. However, Warren Central will pickup transfer Quarterback Joe Goss from Ben Davis this upcoming fall. Warren Central picked up a sectional championship last season, and will no doubt look to go further this year.
20. Ben Davis Giants
2024 Record: 5-6
With the exit of Quarterback Joe Goss, as well as some other offensive componets, The Giants will have some gaps to fill. Ben Davis lost their sectional championship bout in 2024, but did pick up a playoff win versus Pike. Look for a potential comeback season from the Giants.
21. Concord Minutemen
2024 Record: 10-1
The Minutemen sit as a major darkhorse contender for 5A postseason glory come fall. Concord saw an impressive 10-1 record in 2024 and went undefeated in conference play. While they did fall to Warsaw in the sectional championship, with quarterback Bo Brunner returning in 2025, the Minutemen have a real shot at building off their previous season and achieving some postseason success.
22. Zionsville Eagles
2024 Record: 4-7
The Eagles will have some gaps to fill come fall, as they will have to replace quarterback Zachary Trent, who threw for 1406 yards and 15 touchdowns. They lost their 6A sectional championship to Westfield, but still picked up a postseason win.
23. Franklin Central Flashes
2024 Record: 6-4
The Flashes come into the 2025 season losing their Quarterback and UIndy commit Nevan Tutterow, who threw for 1176 yards and 9 touchdowns in 2024. They suffered a sectional championship loss to Center Grove, but still remained above .500 at the end of the season.
24. Roncalli Royals
2024 Record: 6-5
The Royals will return dual threat Quarterback Collin Ash in 2025, who threw for 732 yards and 4 touchdowns, and rushed for 649 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2024. Roncalli suffered a 4A sectional championship loss to Indianapolis Bishop Chatard, but still remained above .500 and still have plenty to prove going into 2025.
25. Martinsville Artesians
2024 Record: 12-2
Martinsville made an impressive postseason run in 2024, winning sectional and regional championships in 4A. The Artesians only lost to eventual 4A State Champions New Palestine at semi-state. Look for Martinsville to be a potential 4A darkhorse come 2025.
-Evan Bordner | evanbordner@gmail.com | @evanbordner1