The 2025 Indiana high school boys basketball season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of the final scores from tonight's slate of action.
Indiana high school boys basketball final scores, results — December 19, 2025
21st Century Charter 84, Hammond Central 47 - Final
Adams Central 57, Woodlan 55
Algoma Christian 75, Big Rapids Badgers HomeSchool 43
Andrean 87, Kankakee Valley 50
Ben Davis 65, Warren Central 41
Bloomington South 71, Terre Haute North Vigo 68
Boone Grove 66, Tri-Township 22
Boonville 58, Evansville Christian 48
Brownsburg 67, Avon 57
Brownstown Central 66, North Harrison 50
Calvary Christian 71, Varsity Opponent 45
Carmel 77, North Central 39
Carroll 56, Rossville 55
Chesterton 72, Hammond Morton 20
Christian Academy 63, South Central 61
Clinton Prairie 48, Frontier 42
Columbus East 52, Columbus North 49
Community Christian 62, Cincinnati 32
Connersville 55, South Dearborn 54
Covenant Christian 73, Greenwood Christian Academy 63
Crawfordsville 52, North Montgomery 42 - Final
Crown Point 87, Munster 43 - Final
Culver Academies 64, Marquette Catholic 41
Daleville 80, Blue River Valley 70
Decatur Central 77, Mooresville 65
Delphi Community 66, Taylor 77
East Central 66, Switzerland County 26
East Chicago Central 74, Merrillville 60
Eastbrook 52, Alexandria-Monroe 39
Evansville HomeSchool Racers 68, Agape Christian 47
Fishers 68, Hamilton Southeastern 61
Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian 76, Fort Wayne Canterbury 30
Fort Wayne South Side 65, Fort Wayne Northrop 49
Fort Wayne Snider 59, Fort Wayne North Side 57
Fort Wayne Wayne 66, Carroll 49
Gibson Southern 74, South Spencer 45
Greencastle 81, Frankfort 44
Greenwood 79, Speedway 52
Guerin Catholic 71, Lafayette Central Catholic 31
Harrison 56, McCutcheon 31
HEA Firebirds HomeSchool 62, FAITH HomeSchool 37
Heritage Hills 61, Evansville Memorial 47
Homestead 59, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 47
Huntington North 55, Leo 30
Indianapolis Crispus Attucks 55, Jeffersonville 54
Indianapolis Scecina Memorial 55, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 53
Irvington Preparatory Academy 73, Providence Cristo Rey 54
Jasper 50, Southridge 44
Kokomo 71, Marion 68
Kouts 66, Westville 16
Lebanon 63, Danville 58
Liberty Christian 72, Anderson Prep Academy 36
Loogootee 53, Washington 41
Monroe Central 57, Randolph Southern 52
Monrovia 52, Owen Valley 35
New Haven 75, Bellmont 59
New Washington 61, Rising Sun 42
Noblesville 47, Westfield 45
North Judson-San Pierre 52, Oregon-Davis 37
Northeast Dubois 67, Crawford County 30
NorthWood 48, Plymouth 20
Oak Hill 56, Frankton 32
Parkview Christian Academy 55, Crossroads Christian 52
Paoli 50, Austin 49
Penn 81, Michigan City 66
Plainfield 80, Perry Meridian 44
Portland Christian 82, River City Jaguars 40
Princeton 62, Vincennes Lincoln 50
Providence 42, Floyd Central 40
Purdue Broad Ripple 72, Victory College Prep 71
Riverton Parke 59, Dugger Union 26
Roncalli 75, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 49
Rushville 54, Lawrenceburg 42
Shenandoah 52, Northeastern 48
South Newton 68, Rensselaer Central 53
Southwood 58, Manchester 50
Southwestern 76, Jac-Cen-Del 38
Taylor 77, Delphi Community 66
Tippecanoe Valley 59, Peru 56
Tipton 55, Logansport 53
Tri 61, Cowan 48
Trinity Lutheran 69, Clarksville 46
Tri-West Hendricks 66, Lafayette Jefferson 50
Wabash 44, Northfield 21
Wapahani 69, Wes-Del 30
Wawasee 42, Warsaw 33
West Lafayette 53, Benton Central 32
West Vigo 56, South Putnam 51
Western 53, Hamilton Heights 48
Western Boone 73, Southmont 64
Westview 69, Angola 53
Yorktown 51, Greenfield-Central 46