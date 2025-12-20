High School

Indiana High School Boys Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 19, 2025

See every Indiana boys high school basketball final score from December 19, 2025

Gray Reid

Zionsville vs Westfield from Dec. 5, 2025
Zionsville vs Westfield from Dec. 5, 2025 / Shawn Barney

The 2025 Indiana high school boys basketball season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of the final scores from tonight's slate of action.

Indiana high school boys basketball final scores, results — December 19, 2025

21st Century Charter 84, Hammond Central 47 - Final

Adams Central 57, Woodlan 55

Algoma Christian 75, Big Rapids Badgers HomeSchool 43

Andrean 87, Kankakee Valley 50

Ben Davis 65, Warren Central 41

Bloomington South 71, Terre Haute North Vigo 68

Boone Grove 66, Tri-Township 22

Boonville 58, Evansville Christian 48

Brownsburg 67, Avon 57

Brownstown Central 66, North Harrison 50

Calvary Christian 71, Varsity Opponent 45

Carmel 77, North Central 39

Carroll 56, Rossville 55

Chesterton 72, Hammond Morton 20

Christian Academy 63, South Central 61

Clinton Prairie 48, Frontier 42

Columbus East 52, Columbus North 49

Community Christian 62, Cincinnati 32

Connersville 55, South Dearborn 54

Covenant Christian 73, Greenwood Christian Academy 63

Crawfordsville 52, North Montgomery 42 - Final

Crown Point 87, Munster 43 - Final

Culver Academies 64, Marquette Catholic 41

Daleville 80, Blue River Valley 70

Decatur Central 77, Mooresville 65

Delphi Community 66, Taylor 77

East Central 66, Switzerland County 26

East Chicago Central 74, Merrillville 60

Eastbrook 52, Alexandria-Monroe 39

Evansville HomeSchool Racers 68, Agape Christian 47

Fishers 68, Hamilton Southeastern 61

Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian 76, Fort Wayne Canterbury 30

Fort Wayne South Side 65, Fort Wayne Northrop 49

Fort Wayne Snider 59, Fort Wayne North Side 57

Fort Wayne Wayne 66, Carroll 49

Gibson Southern 74, South Spencer 45

Greencastle 81, Frankfort 44

Greenwood 79, Speedway 52

Guerin Catholic 71, Lafayette Central Catholic 31

Harrison 56, McCutcheon 31

HEA Firebirds HomeSchool 62, FAITH HomeSchool 37

Heritage Hills 61, Evansville Memorial 47

Homestead 59, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 47

Huntington North 55, Leo 30

Indianapolis Crispus Attucks 55, Jeffersonville 54

Indianapolis Scecina Memorial 55, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 53

Irvington Preparatory Academy 73, Providence Cristo Rey 54

Jasper 50, Southridge 44

Kokomo 71, Marion 68

Kouts 66, Westville 16

Lebanon 63, Danville 58

Liberty Christian 72, Anderson Prep Academy 36

Loogootee 53, Washington 41

Monroe Central 57, Randolph Southern 52

Monrovia 52, Owen Valley 35

New Haven 75, Bellmont 59

New Washington 61, Rising Sun 42

Noblesville 47, Westfield 45

North Judson-San Pierre 52, Oregon-Davis 37

Northeast Dubois 67, Crawford County 30

NorthWood 48, Plymouth 20

Oak Hill 56, Frankton 32

Parkview Christian Academy 55, Crossroads Christian 52

Paoli 50, Austin 49

Penn 81, Michigan City 66

Plainfield 80, Perry Meridian 44

Portland Christian 82, River City Jaguars 40

Princeton 62, Vincennes Lincoln 50

Providence 42, Floyd Central 40

Purdue Broad Ripple 72, Victory College Prep 71

Riverton Parke 59, Dugger Union 26

Roncalli 75, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 49

Rushville 54, Lawrenceburg 42

Shenandoah 52, Northeastern 48

South Newton 68, Rensselaer Central 53

Southwood 58, Manchester 50

Southwestern 76, Jac-Cen-Del 38

Taylor 77, Delphi Community 66

Tippecanoe Valley 59, Peru 56

Tipton 55, Logansport 53

Tri 61, Cowan 48

Trinity Lutheran 69, Clarksville 46

Tri-West Hendricks 66, Lafayette Jefferson 50

Wabash 44, Northfield 21

Wapahani 69, Wes-Del 30

Wawasee 42, Warsaw 33

West Lafayette 53, Benton Central 32

West Vigo 56, South Putnam 51

Western 53, Hamilton Heights 48

Western Boone 73, Southmont 64

Westview 69, Angola 53

Yorktown 51, Greenfield-Central 46

More Basketball Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Gray Reid
GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

Home/Indiana