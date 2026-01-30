Indiana (IHSAA) High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 30, 2026
There are 167 games scheduled across Indiana on Friday, January 30, including 17 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Indiana high school boys basketball scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Indiana's top-ranked teams as No. 7 Carmel heads to No. 11 Ben Davis and No. 16 Evansville North hosts No. 14 New Albany.
Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games To Watch - Friday, January 30
With 17 games featuring ranked teams, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the 2026 Indiana high school boys basketball season rolls on.
IHSAA Class 4A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 30
There are 45 games scheduled in the IHSAA 4A classification on Friday, January 30. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 4A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
IHSAA Class 3A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 30
There are 62 games scheduled in the IHSAA 3A classification on Friday, January 30. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 3A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
IHSAA Class 2A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 30
There are 59 games scheduled in the IHSAA 2A classification on Friday, January 30. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 2A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
IHSAA Class 1A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 30
There are 66 games scheduled in the IHSAA 1A classification on Friday, January 30. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 1A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
