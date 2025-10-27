High School

Indiana High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (IHSAA) - October 27, 2025

Get every bracket and see every matchup in the 2025 Indiana high school football playoffs

Gray Reid

Brownsburg vs Westfield from Sept. 26, 2025
Brownsburg vs Westfield from Sept. 26, 2025 / Justin Sicking

The 2025 Indiana high school football playoffs began with the Class 5A through Class 1A sectionals on October 24. The Class 6A sectionals begin on October 31.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification in the Indiana high school football playoffs. The playoffs culminate with the state championships on November 28 and 29 at Lucas Oil Stadium. 

Indiana High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (IHSAA) - October 27, 2025

2025 Indiana (IHSAA) Class 1A Football Bracket (select to view full bracket details)

October 31, 2025 at 7 p.m.

North Judson-San Pierre at LaVille

Bowman Academy at West Central

Pioneer at Frontier

Taylor at Carroll

North Miami at Southwood

Triton at Fremont

Hagerstown at Monroe Central

South Adams at Tri

South Putnam at Fountain Central

North Central at Riverton Parke

Clinton Prairie at Sheridan

Cloverdale at Tindley

Eastern Greene at Milan

Knightstown at North Decatur

Springs Valley at Providence

Tecumseh at North Daviess

2025 Indiana (IHSAA) Class 2A Football Bracket

Friday, October 31, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET

Andrean at Wheeler

Rensselaer Central at Bremen

Southmont at Western Boone

Seeger at Cass

Manchester at Eastside

Adams Central at Bluffton

Eastbrook at Rochester

Eastern at Tipton

Park Tudor at Indianapolis Lutheran

Heritage Christian at Monrovia

Northeastern at Triton Central

Lapel at Eastern Hancock

Sullivan at North Posey

Greencastle at Linton-Stockton

Clarksville at Switzerland County

Brownstown Central at Paoli

2025 Indiana (IHSAA) Class 3A Football Bracket 

Friday, October 31, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET

Calumet New Tech at Mishawaka Marian

Griffith at Knox

Garrett at Lakeland

Angola at West Noble

Peru at Twin Lakes

Western at Frankton

Mississinewa at Jay County

Norwell at Fort Wayne Bishop Luers

Cascade at Tri-West Hendricks

Crawfordsville at Guerin Catholic

Lawrenceburg at Franklin County

Greensburg at South Dearborn

Indian Creek at Madison

North Harrison at Scottsburg

Evansville Memorial at Gibson Southern

Southridge at Evansville Mater Dei

2025 Indiana (IHSAA) Class 4A Football Bracket

Friday, October 31, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET

East Chicago Central vs Lowell

Hobart vs Kankakee Valley

Mishawaka vs Plymouth

South Bend St. Joseph vs Northridge

East Noble vs Fort Wayne South Side

Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger vs Columbia City

Lebanon vs Frankfort

Logansport vs Muncie Central

Beech Grove vs Yorktown

Greenfield-Central vs Pendleton Heights

Roncalli vs Danville

Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory vs Indianapolis Bishop Chatard

Shelbyville vs Bedford North Lawrence

Charlestown vs Martinsville

Heritage Hills vs Reitz

Evansville Harrison vs Jasper

2025 Indiana (IHSAA) Class 5A Football Bracket

October 31, 2025 at 7 p.m.

Munster at Hammond Central

Merrillville at Hammond Morton

Michigan City at Valparaiso

LaPorte at Chesterton

Warsaw at Concord

Fort Wayne North Side at Goshen

Jefferson at McCutcheon

Kokomo at South Bend Adams

Cathedral at Anderson

New Palestine at Plainfield

Franklin Community at East Central

Columbus East at Whiteland

Terre Haute North Vigo at Bloomington North

Terre Haute South Vigo at Bloomington South

Evansville North at New Albany

Floyd Central at Castle

2025 Indiana (IHSAA) Class 6A Football Bracket

October 31, 2025 at 7 p.m.

Lake Central at Crown Point

Penn at Portage

Carroll at Elkhart

Snider at Fort Wayne Northrop

Zionsville at Westfield

Harrison at Carmel

Hamilton Southeastern at Homestead

Fishers at Noblesville

Ben Davis at Avon

Pike at Brownsburg

North Central at Decatur Central

Lawrence Central at Lawrence North

Southport at Arsenal Technical

Warren Central at Perry Meridian

Jeffersonville at Center Grove

Columbus North at Franklin Central

More from High School On SI

feed

Published
Gray Reid
GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

Home/Indiana