Indiana High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (IHSAA) - October 27, 2025
The 2025 Indiana high school football playoffs began with the Class 5A through Class 1A sectionals on October 24. The Class 6A sectionals begin on October 31.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification in the Indiana high school football playoffs. The playoffs culminate with the state championships on November 28 and 29 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
2025 Indiana (IHSAA) Class 1A Football Bracket (select to view full bracket details)
October 31, 2025 at 7 p.m.
North Judson-San Pierre at LaVille
Bowman Academy at West Central
Pioneer at Frontier
Taylor at Carroll
North Miami at Southwood
Triton at Fremont
Hagerstown at Monroe Central
South Adams at Tri
South Putnam at Fountain Central
North Central at Riverton Parke
Clinton Prairie at Sheridan
Cloverdale at Tindley
Eastern Greene at Milan
Knightstown at North Decatur
Springs Valley at Providence
Tecumseh at North Daviess
2025 Indiana (IHSAA) Class 2A Football Bracket
Friday, October 31, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET
Andrean at Wheeler
Rensselaer Central at Bremen
Southmont at Western Boone
Seeger at Cass
Manchester at Eastside
Adams Central at Bluffton
Eastbrook at Rochester
Eastern at Tipton
Park Tudor at Indianapolis Lutheran
Heritage Christian at Monrovia
Northeastern at Triton Central
Lapel at Eastern Hancock
Sullivan at North Posey
Greencastle at Linton-Stockton
Clarksville at Switzerland County
Brownstown Central at Paoli
2025 Indiana (IHSAA) Class 3A Football Bracket
Friday, October 31, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET
Calumet New Tech at Mishawaka Marian
Griffith at Knox
Garrett at Lakeland
Angola at West Noble
Peru at Twin Lakes
Western at Frankton
Mississinewa at Jay County
Norwell at Fort Wayne Bishop Luers
Cascade at Tri-West Hendricks
Crawfordsville at Guerin Catholic
Lawrenceburg at Franklin County
Greensburg at South Dearborn
Indian Creek at Madison
North Harrison at Scottsburg
Evansville Memorial at Gibson Southern
Southridge at Evansville Mater Dei
2025 Indiana (IHSAA) Class 4A Football Bracket
Friday, October 31, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET
East Chicago Central vs Lowell
Hobart vs Kankakee Valley
Mishawaka vs Plymouth
South Bend St. Joseph vs Northridge
East Noble vs Fort Wayne South Side
Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger vs Columbia City
Lebanon vs Frankfort
Logansport vs Muncie Central
Beech Grove vs Yorktown
Greenfield-Central vs Pendleton Heights
Roncalli vs Danville
Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory vs Indianapolis Bishop Chatard
Shelbyville vs Bedford North Lawrence
Charlestown vs Martinsville
Heritage Hills vs Reitz
Evansville Harrison vs Jasper
2025 Indiana (IHSAA) Class 5A Football Bracket
October 31, 2025 at 7 p.m.
Munster at Hammond Central
Merrillville at Hammond Morton
Michigan City at Valparaiso
LaPorte at Chesterton
Warsaw at Concord
Fort Wayne North Side at Goshen
Jefferson at McCutcheon
Kokomo at South Bend Adams
Cathedral at Anderson
New Palestine at Plainfield
Franklin Community at East Central
Columbus East at Whiteland
Terre Haute North Vigo at Bloomington North
Terre Haute South Vigo at Bloomington South
Evansville North at New Albany
Floyd Central at Castle
2025 Indiana (IHSAA) Class 6A Football Bracket
October 31, 2025 at 7 p.m.
Lake Central at Crown Point
Penn at Portage
Carroll at Elkhart
Snider at Fort Wayne Northrop
Zionsville at Westfield
Harrison at Carmel
Hamilton Southeastern at Homestead
Fishers at Noblesville
Ben Davis at Avon
Pike at Brownsburg
North Central at Decatur Central
Lawrence Central at Lawrence North
Southport at Arsenal Technical
Warren Central at Perry Meridian
Jeffersonville at Center Grove
Columbus North at Franklin Central
