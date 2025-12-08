Oklahoma (OSSAA) High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule - December 8, 2025
Get every bracket and see every matchup in the 2025 Oklahoma high school football playoffs
The 2025 Oklahoma high school football playoffs began on Friday, November 14.
High School On SI has brackets for every Class in the OSSAA high school football playoffs.
The OSSAA playoffs culminate with the state championships on December 13.
2025 Oklahoma (OSSAA) Class 4A Football Bracket
2025 Oklahoma (OSSAA) Class 3A Football Bracket
2025 Oklahoma (OSSAA) Class 2A-I Football Bracket
2025 Oklahoma (OSSAA) Class 2A-II Football Bracket
2025 Oklahoma (OSSAA) Class A-II Football Bracket
