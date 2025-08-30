High School

Indiana high school football final scores, results — August 29, 2025

Gray Reid

The 2025 Indiana high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the second weekend.

Indiana (IHSAA) High School Football Schedule & Scores - August 29, 2025

Adams Central 32, Eastside 21

Alexandria-Monroe 54, Sheridan 14

Anderson 42, George Washington 12

Arsenal Technical 14, Indianapolis Crispus Attucks 20

Attica 48, Tri-County 16

Avon 35, Ben Davis 14

Batesville 27, Milan 20

Beech Grove 44, Jennings County 0

Blackhawk Christian 15, Southern Wells 12

Bloomington North 29, Bedford North Lawrence 20

Bloomington South 38, Martinsville 27

Bluffton 45, Manchester 6

Bronson 31, Prairie Heights 16

Brother Rice 43, Valparaiso 19

Brownsburg 29, Cathedral 0

Brownstown Central 70, Charlestown 25

Calumet New Tech 36, River Forest 14

Carmel 34, Westfield 10

Carroll 24, Center Grove 35

Cascade 41, Danville 25

Cass 43, Northfield 13

Castle 31, Evansville Mater Dei 28

Caston 55, North White 0

Center Grove 35, Carroll 24

Centerville 26, Hagerstown 15

Chesterton 20, Hammond Morton 19

Clarksville 35, Eastern 18

Clinton Central 63, Faith Christian 14

Clinton Prairie 50, Frankfort 0

Columbia City 35, Plymouth 13

Columbus North 52, Columbus East 7

Concord 41, Jimtown 13

Connersville 28, Franklin County 62

Corydon Central 7, Paoli 17

Covenant Christian 14, Indianapolis Shortridge 0

Covington 45, South Newton 0

Crown Point 21, Pike 7

DeKalb 28, Garrett 7

East Central 21, Harrison 20

East Noble 29, Snider 11

Eastern 44, Northwestern 14

Eastern Greene 13, North Knox 53

Eastern Hancock 27, North Decatur 41

Eastbrook 41, Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran 14

Eaton 31, Richmond 7

Edgewood 49, South Spencer 12

Elkhart 17, Northridge 7

Elwood 0, Tipton 48

Evansville Central 28, Benjamin Bosse 20

Evansville Harrison 6, Jasper 43

Evansville Memorial 21, Evansville North 0

Fairfield 38, Glenn 20

Fishers 31, Lawrence North 28

Floyd Central 28, Whiteland 48

Forest Park 35, Perry Central 6

Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 24, St. Francis de Sales 15

Fort Wayne North Side 39, New Haven 23

Fort Wayne Northrop 31, Huntington North 23

Fort Wayne South Side 6, South Bend St. Joseph 26

Frankfort 0, Clinton Prairie 50

Franklin Community 27, Mt. Vernon 13

Franklin County 62, Connersville 28

Fremont 63, Blackford 21

Frontier 54, Winamac 21

Goshen 38, South Bend Washington 21

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 29, Lake Central 7

Greenfield-Central 34, Greensburg 21

Greenwood 10, Indian Creek 29

Griffith 58, Munster 20

Hamilton Heights 13, Triton Central 28

Hamilton Southeastern 31, North Central 7

Heritage 13, Delta 7

Heritage Hills 57, Apollo 10

Hobart 52, Portage 21

Holy Cross 48, Providence 35

Homestead 13, Noblesville 10

Indian Creek 29, Greenwood 10

Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 49, Hanover Central 7

Indianapolis Crispus Attucks 20, Arsenal Technical 14

Indianapolis Lutheran 17, New Albany 0

Jasper 43, Evansville Harrison 6

Jefferson 46, Michigan City 29

Jeffersonville 20, Seymour 6

Knox 38, Pioneer 20

Lakeland 14, Churubusco 12

Lapel 49, Frankton 2

Lawrence Central 40, Zionsville 30

Lawrence North 28, Fishers 31

LaVille 14, North Judson-San Pierre 21

Lebanon 48, Western Boone 21

Leo 21, Angola 6

Linton-Stockton 34, Monrovia 19

Logansport 54, South Bend Adams 6

Lowell 34, LaPorte 6

Loyola Academy 20, Merrillville 14

Maconaquah 41, Carroll 21

Madison-Grant 55, Southwood 0

McCutcheon 31, West Lafayette 6

Merrillville 14, Loyola Academy 20

Michigan City 29, Jefferson 46

Mississinewa 38, Marion 12

Mitchell 6, Springs Valley 70

Mooresville 48, Terre Haute North Vigo 8

Mt. Vernon 13, Franklin Community 27

Muncie Central 12, Yorktown 15

New Palestine 28, Decatur Central 6

North Decatur 41, Eastern Hancock 27

North Judson-San Pierre 21, LaVille 14

North Knox 53, Eastern Greene 13

North Miami 47, Wabash 14

North Montgomery 6, Western 37

North Posey 34, Tecumseh 0

North Putnam 57, Cloverdale 26

Northeastern 62, Tri 49

Northview 49, Speedway 0

NorthWood 51, New Prairie 14

Norwell 25, Oak Hill 30

Oak Hill 30, Norwell 25

Owen Valley 12, Southmont 50

Paoli 17, Corydon Central 7

Parke Heritage 26, West Vigo 20

Pendleton Heights 34, Guerin Catholic 0

Penn 28, Mishawaka 22

Perry Meridian 41, Southport 0

Peru 32, Whitko 22

Pike Central 0, Princeton 49

Plainfield 34, Harrison 27

Princeton 49, Pike Central 0

Rensselaer Central 52, North Newton 6

Riverton Parke 60, Edinburgh 0

Rochester 0, Tippecanoe Valley 7

Roncalli 15, Franklin Central 22

Salem 27, Silver Creek 20

Scottsburg 21, North Harrison 14

Seeger 57, Benton Central 6

Shelbyville 45, Rushville 20

Shenandoah 39, South Decatur 0

South Adams 53, Bellmont 0

South Bend Riley 33, Fort Wayne Wayne 6

South Bend St. Joseph 26, Fort Wayne South Side 6

South Dearborn 42, Madison 0

South Putnam 65, Greencastle 21

South Vermillion 7, Sullivan 56

Southmont 50, Owen Valley 12

Southridge 56, Washington 33

Springs Valley 70, Mitchell 6

Sullivan 56, South Vermillion 7

Taylor 63, Greenwood Christian Academy 8

Tell City 28, West Washington 7

Terre Haute South Vigo 46, Kokomo 36

Thornton Fractional South 42, Hammond Central 12

Tippecanoe Valley 7, Rochester 0

Tipton 48, Elwood 0

Tri-West Hendricks 47, Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory 29

Triton 14, Bremen 0

Triton Central 28, Hamilton Heights 13

Twin Lakes 41, Delphi Community 6

Union County 38, Cambridge City Lincoln 0

Warren Central 28, Warsaw 14

West Central 32, Culver Community 6

West Noble 35, Wawasee 19

Western 37, North Montgomery 6

Wheeler 33, Kankakee Valley 7

Whiteland 48, Floyd Central 28

Winchester Community 10, Knightstown 7

Woodlan 31, Central Noble 8

Yorktown 15, Muncie Central 12

