Indiana high school football final scores, results — August 29, 2025
The 2025 Indiana high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the second weekend.
Adams Central 32, Eastside 21
Alexandria-Monroe 54, Sheridan 14
Anderson 42, George Washington 12
Arsenal Technical 14, Indianapolis Crispus Attucks 20
Attica 48, Tri-County 16
Avon 35, Ben Davis 14
Batesville 27, Milan 20
Beech Grove 44, Jennings County 0
Blackhawk Christian 15, Southern Wells 12
Bloomington North 29, Bedford North Lawrence 20
Bloomington South 38, Martinsville 27
Bluffton 45, Manchester 6
Bronson 31, Prairie Heights 16
Brother Rice 43, Valparaiso 19
Brownsburg 29, Cathedral 0
Brownstown Central 70, Charlestown 25
Calumet New Tech 36, River Forest 14
Carmel 34, Westfield 10
Cascade 41, Danville 25
Cass 43, Northfield 13
Castle 31, Evansville Mater Dei 28
Caston 55, North White 0
Centerville 26, Hagerstown 15
Chesterton 20, Hammond Morton 19
Clarksville 35, Eastern 18
Clinton Central 63, Faith Christian 14
Clinton Prairie 50, Frankfort 0
Columbia City 35, Plymouth 13
Columbus North 52, Columbus East 7
Concord 41, Jimtown 13
Covenant Christian 14, Indianapolis Shortridge 0
Covington 45, South Newton 0
Crown Point 21, Pike 7
DeKalb 28, Garrett 7
East Central 21, Harrison 20
East Noble 29, Snider 11
Eastern 44, Northwestern 14
Eastern Greene 13, North Knox 53
Eastbrook 41, Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran 14
Eaton 31, Richmond 7
Edgewood 49, South Spencer 12
Elkhart 17, Northridge 7
Evansville Central 28, Benjamin Bosse 20
Evansville Memorial 21, Evansville North 0
Fairfield 38, Glenn 20
Fishers 31, Lawrence North 28
Forest Park 35, Perry Central 6
Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 24, St. Francis de Sales 15
Fort Wayne North Side 39, New Haven 23
Fort Wayne Northrop 31, Huntington North 23
Franklin Community 27, Mt. Vernon 13
Fremont 63, Blackford 21
Frontier 54, Winamac 21
Goshen 38, South Bend Washington 21
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 29, Lake Central 7
Greenfield-Central 34, Greensburg 21
Griffith 58, Munster 20
Hamilton Heights 13, Triton Central 28
Hamilton Southeastern 31, North Central 7
Heritage 13, Delta 7
Heritage Hills 57, Apollo 10
Hobart 52, Portage 21
Holy Cross 48, Providence 35
Homestead 13, Noblesville 10
Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 49, Hanover Central 7
Indianapolis Lutheran 17, New Albany 0
Jefferson 46, Michigan City 29
Jeffersonville 20, Seymour 6
Knox 38, Pioneer 20
Lakeland 14, Churubusco 12
Lapel 49, Frankton 2
Lawrence Central 40, Zionsville 30
Lebanon 48, Western Boone 21
Leo 21, Angola 6
Linton-Stockton 34, Monrovia 19
Logansport 54, South Bend Adams 6
Lowell 34, LaPorte 6
Maconaquah 41, Carroll 21
Madison-Grant 55, Southwood 0
McCutcheon 31, West Lafayette 6
Mississinewa 38, Marion 12
Mooresville 48, Terre Haute North Vigo 8
Muncie Central 12, Yorktown 15
New Palestine 28, Decatur Central 6
North Decatur 41, Eastern Hancock 27
North Knox 53, Eastern Greene 13
North Miami 47, Wabash 14
North Montgomery 6, Western 37
North Posey 34, Tecumseh 0
North Putnam 57, Cloverdale 26
Northeastern 62, Tri 49
Northview 49, Speedway 0
NorthWood 51, New Prairie 14
Norwell 25, Oak Hill 30
Parke Heritage 26, West Vigo 20
Pendleton Heights 34, Guerin Catholic 0
Penn 28, Mishawaka 22
Perry Meridian 41, Southport 0
Peru 32, Whitko 22
Plainfield 34, Harrison 27
Rensselaer Central 52, North Newton 6
Riverton Parke 60, Edinburgh 0
Roncalli 15, Franklin Central 22
Salem 27, Silver Creek 20
Scottsburg 21, North Harrison 14
Seeger 57, Benton Central 6
Shelbyville 45, Rushville 20
Shenandoah 39, South Decatur 0
South Adams 53, Bellmont 0
South Bend Riley 33, Fort Wayne Wayne 6
South Dearborn 42, Madison 0
South Putnam 65, Greencastle 21
Southridge 56, Washington 33
Taylor 63, Greenwood Christian Academy 8
Tell City 28, West Washington 7
Terre Haute South Vigo 46, Kokomo 36
Thornton Fractional South 42, Hammond Central 12
Tri-West Hendricks 47, Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory 29
Triton 14, Bremen 0
Triton Central 28, Hamilton Heights 13
Twin Lakes 41, Delphi Community 6
Union County 38, Cambridge City Lincoln 0
Warren Central 28, Warsaw 14
West Central 32, Culver Community 6
West Noble 35, Wawasee 19
Western 37, North Montgomery 6
Wheeler 33, Kankakee Valley 7
Winchester Community 10, Knightstown 7
Woodlan 31, Central Noble 8
Yorktown 15, Muncie Central 12