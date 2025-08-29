Indiana (IHSAA) High School Football Schedule & Scores - August 29, 2025
There are 160 games scheduled across Indiana on Friday, August 29, including 18 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Indiana High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups tonight feature two Top 10 matchups, including No. 1 Brownsburg at No. 9 Cathedral and No 3. New Palestine at No 10. Decatur Central.
Indiana High School Football Games To Watch - August 29, 2025
Indianapolis Metro Area High School Football Schedule - Friday, August 29
There are 88 games scheduled across the Indianapolis metro area on Friday, August 29. You can follow every game on our Indianapolis Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Evansville Metro Area High School Football Schedule - Friday, August 29
There are 27 games scheduled across the Indianapolis metro area on Friday, August 29. You can follow every game on our Evansville Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Fort Wayne Metro Area High School Football Schedule - Friday, August 29
There are 29 games scheduled across the Indianapolis metro area on Friday, August 29. You can follow every game on our Fort Wayne Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
South Bend Metro Area High School Football Schedule - Friday, August 29
There are 28 games scheduled across the Indianapolis metro area on Thursday, August 29. You can follow every game on our South Bend Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
