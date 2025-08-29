High School

Indiana (IHSAA) High School Football Schedule & Scores - August 29, 2025

Get IHSAA schedules and scores as the 2025 Indiana high school football season continues on Friday, August 29

Gray Reid

Avon Orioles special teams returns a kickoff /Tyler Hart
Avon Orioles special teams returns a kickoff /Tyler Hart / Tyler Hart

There are 160 games scheduled across Indiana on Friday, August 29, including 18 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams.

The marquee matchups tonight feature two Top 10 matchups, including No. 1 Brownsburg at No. 9 Cathedral and No 3. New Palestine at No 10. Decatur Central.

Indiana High School Football Games To Watch - August 29, 2025

There are 160 games scheduled across the state on Friday, August 29. You can follow every game on our Indiana High School Football Scoreboard.

Indianapolis Metro Area High School Football Schedule - Friday, August 29

There are 88 games scheduled across the Indianapolis metro area on Friday, August 29.

Evansville Metro Area High School Football Schedule - Friday, August 29

There are 27 games scheduled across the Evansville metro area on Friday, August 29.

Fort Wayne Metro Area High School Football Schedule - Friday, August 29

There are 29 games scheduled across the Fort Wayne metro area on Friday, August 29.

South Bend Metro Area High School Football Schedule - Friday, August 29

There are 28 games scheduled across the South Bend metro area on Friday, August 29.

Published
