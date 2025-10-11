Indiana High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 10, 2025
The 2025 Indiana high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the eighth weekend.
Adams Central 47, Bluffton 17
Alexandria-Monroe 49, Madison-Grant 30
Andrean 21, Hanover Central 0
Angola 14, Garrett 11
Avon 14, Zionsville 7
Bedford North Lawrence 31, Monrovia 26
Ben Davis 31, Lawrence Central 30
Bloomington North 31, Columbus North 28
Bowman Academy 47, Tri-County 14
Brownsburg 42, Noblesville 7
Brownstown Central 63, Silver Creek 14
Carmel 42, Warren Central 7
Carroll 48, Fort Wayne Northrop 37
Carroll 51, Clinton Prairie 18
Cascade 46, Southmont 0
Cass 42, Wabash 7
Castle 42, Evansville Central 7
Center Grove 38, Lawrence North 35
Central Catholic 69, Benton Central 8
Centerville 63, Union City 7
Churubusco 24, West Noble 23
Clinton Central 40, Delphi Community 20
Cloverdale 55, West Vigo 3
Columbus East 28, Jeffersonville 7
Concord 49, Wawasee 21
Covington 53, Attica 0
Covington Catholic 17, Cathedral 10
Crown Point 48, Chesterton 10
Danville 29, McCutcheon 23
Decatur Central 42, Perry Meridian 0
DeKalb 55, Bellmont 0
East Central 61, Greensburg 0
East Chicago Central 22, Hammond Central 12
East Noble 59, New Haven 21
Eastern 47, Sheridan 18
Eastern Hancock 14, Shenandoah 6
Eastbrook 35, Mississinewa 14
Eastside 70, Central Noble 13
Elkhart 59, Mishawaka Marian 14
Evansville Mater Dei 44, Evansville Harrison 7
Evansville Memorial 21, Vincennes Lincoln 0
Evansville North 21, Jasper 14
Faith Christian 36, South Newton 28
Floyd Central 63, Jennings County 0
Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 24, Snider 6
Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 17, Fort Wayne Wayne 7
Fort Wayne South Side 42, Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran 7
Fountain Central 51, North Vermillion 0
Franklin Community 31, Greenwood 14
Franklin County 49, Batesville 6
Frankton 40, Blackford 13
Fremont 45, Prairie Heights 6
Frontier 32, West Central 12
Gary West Side 36, Hammond Bishop Noll 6
Gibson Southern 49, Boonville 19
Greencastle 38, Crawfordsville 14
Greenfield-Central 24, Delta 13
Guerin Catholic 35, Culver Academies 21
Hamilton Heights 26, Tipton 13
Hamilton Southeastern 38, Franklin Central 35
Heritage 42, Southern Wells 7
Heritage Hills 56, North Posey 0
Hobart 29, Hammond Morton 18
Homestead 25, Fort Wayne North Side 0
Huntington North 48, Norwell 7
Indian Creek 42, Speedway 7
Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 42, Tri-West Hendricks 13
Indianapolis Crispus Attucks 74, George Washington 0
Indianapolis Shortridge 67, Arsenal Technical 41
Jefferson 53, Marion 8
Kankakee Valley 27, Highland 10
Knox 44, Bremen 15
Lakeland 17, Fairfield 6
Lapel 42, Jay County 14
LaVille 28, Jimtown 27
Lawrenceburg 55, Connersville 14
Lebanon 34, Terre Haute North Vigo 6
Leo 30, Columbia City 7
Linton-Stockton 44, Eastern Greene 14
Lowell 49, Munster 14
Maconaquah 29, Manchester 28
Madison 37, Corydon Central 23
Merrillville 42, Lake Central 18
Michigan City 20, LaPorte 7
Milan 48, South Decatur 0
Mishawaka 28, Plymouth 0
Monroe Central 56, Blackhawk Christian 28
Mooresville 31, Martinsville 17
Muncie Central 21, Kokomo 16
New Palestine 70, New Castle 0
North Harrison 56, Clarksville 26
North Judson-San Pierre 35, Caston 0
North Miami 37, Culver Community 0
North Montgomery 44, Frankfort 8
North Newton 15, North White 12
Northeastern 61, Knightstown 33
Northridge 49, Goshen 21
Northview 35, Edgewood 7
Oak Hill 42, Elwood 0
Pendleton Heights 24, Yorktown 22
Penn 49, New Prairie 0
Peru 22, Northfield 14
Phalen Academy 22, Tindley 6
Pike 46, North Central 28
Pioneer 42, Triton 0
Reitz 58, Benjamin Bosse 0
Rensselaer Central 55, River Forest 17
Richmond 38, Anderson 21
Riverton Parke 74, Parke Heritage 6
Rochester 49, Northwestern 7
Roncalli 57, Harrison 20
Rushville 26, South Dearborn 21
Salem 21, Charlestown 20
Scottsburg 64, Eastern 0
Seeger 56, South Vermillion 20
Seymour 34, New Albany 27
Shelbyville 49, Mt. Vernon 21
South Adams 51, Woodlan 14
South Bend Adams 10, South Bend Riley 8
South Bend St. Joseph 42, South Bend Washington 12
South Putnam 63, Owen Valley 0
Southridge 48, Princeton 14
Southwood 30, Whitko 6
Springs Valley 53, Perry Central 6
Sullivan 77, Park Tudor 20
Switzerland County 71, Brown County 0
Tecumseh 36, Pike Central 0
Tell City 38, Forest Park 0
Terre Haute South Vigo 48, Southport 0
Thomas Edison 29, Boone Grove 8
Tippecanoe Valley 42, Glenn 7
Tri 38, Hagerstown 19
Triton Central 24, Beech Grove 20
Twin Lakes 21, West Lafayette 7
Valparaiso 34, Portage 3
Warsaw 28, NorthWood 7
Washington 49, Mt. Vernon 21
Wes-Del 83, Union County 0
West Washington 48, Crawford County 6
Western 35, Logansport 34
Western Boone 41, North Putnam 26
Westfield 14, Fishers 7
Wheeler 52, Whiting 0
Whiteland 30, Plainfield 20
Winamac 38, South Central 16
Winchester Community 63, Cambridge City Lincoln 8