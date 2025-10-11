High School

Indiana High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 10, 2025

See every final score from Week 8 of Indiana high school football

Gray Reid

The 2025 Indiana high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the eighth weekend.

Adams Central 47, Bluffton 17

Alexandria-Monroe 49, Madison-Grant 30

Andrean 21, Hanover Central 0

Angola 14, Garrett 11

Avon 14, Zionsville 7

Bedford North Lawrence 31, Monrovia 26

Ben Davis 31, Lawrence Central 30

Bloomington North 31, Columbus North 28

Bowman Academy 47, Tri-County 14

Brownsburg 42, Noblesville 7

Brownstown Central 63, Silver Creek 14

Carmel 42, Warren Central 7

Carroll 48, Fort Wayne Northrop 37

Carroll 51, Clinton Prairie 18

Cascade 46, Southmont 0

Cass 42, Wabash 7

Castle 42, Evansville Central 7

Center Grove 38, Lawrence North 35

Central Catholic 69, Benton Central 8

Centerville 63, Union City 7

Churubusco 24, West Noble 23

Clinton Central 40, Delphi Community 20

Cloverdale 55, West Vigo 3

Columbus East 28, Jeffersonville 7

Concord 49, Wawasee 21

Covington 53, Attica 0

Covington Catholic 17, Cathedral 10

Crown Point 48, Chesterton 10

Danville 29, McCutcheon 23

Decatur Central 42, Perry Meridian 0

DeKalb 55, Bellmont 0

East Central 61, Greensburg 0

East Chicago Central 22, Hammond Central 12

East Noble 59, New Haven 21

Eastern 47, Sheridan 18

Eastern Hancock 14, Shenandoah 6

Eastbrook 35, Mississinewa 14

Eastside 70, Central Noble 13

Elkhart 59, Mishawaka Marian 14

Evansville Mater Dei 44, Evansville Harrison 7

Evansville Memorial 21, Vincennes Lincoln 0

Evansville North 21, Jasper 14

Faith Christian 36, South Newton 28

Floyd Central 63, Jennings County 0

Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 24, Snider 6

Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 17, Fort Wayne Wayne 7

Fort Wayne South Side 42, Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran 7

Fountain Central 51, North Vermillion 0

Franklin Community 31, Greenwood 14

Franklin County 49, Batesville 6

Frankton 40, Blackford 13

Fremont 45, Prairie Heights 6

Frontier 32, West Central 12

Gary West Side 36, Hammond Bishop Noll 6

Gibson Southern 49, Boonville 19

Greencastle 38, Crawfordsville 14

Greenfield-Central 24, Delta 13

Guerin Catholic 35, Culver Academies 21

Hamilton Heights 26, Tipton 13

Hamilton Southeastern 38, Franklin Central 35

Heritage 42, Southern Wells 7

Heritage Hills 56, North Posey 0

Hobart 29, Hammond Morton 18

Homestead 25, Fort Wayne North Side 0

Huntington North 48, Norwell 7

Indian Creek 42, Speedway 7

Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 42, Tri-West Hendricks 13

Indianapolis Crispus Attucks 74, George Washington 0

Indianapolis Shortridge 67, Arsenal Technical 41

Jefferson 53, Marion 8

Kankakee Valley 27, Highland 10

Knox 44, Bremen 15

Lakeland 17, Fairfield 6

Lapel 42, Jay County 14

LaVille 28, Jimtown 27

Lawrenceburg 55, Connersville 14

Lebanon 34, Terre Haute North Vigo 6

Leo 30, Columbia City 7

Linton-Stockton 44, Eastern Greene 14

Lowell 49, Munster 14

Maconaquah 29, Manchester 28

Madison 37, Corydon Central 23

Merrillville 42, Lake Central 18

Michigan City 20, LaPorte 7

Milan 48, South Decatur 0

Mishawaka 28, Plymouth 0

Monroe Central 56, Blackhawk Christian 28

Mooresville 31, Martinsville 17

Muncie Central 21, Kokomo 16

New Palestine 70, New Castle 0

North Harrison 56, Clarksville 26

North Judson-San Pierre 35, Caston 0

North Miami 37, Culver Community 0

North Montgomery 44, Frankfort 8

North Newton 15, North White 12

Northeastern 61, Knightstown 33

Northridge 49, Goshen 21

Northview 35, Edgewood 7

Oak Hill 42, Elwood 0

Pendleton Heights 24, Yorktown 22

Penn 49, New Prairie 0

Peru 22, Northfield 14

Phalen Academy 22, Tindley 6

Pike 46, North Central 28

Pioneer 42, Triton 0

Reitz 58, Benjamin Bosse 0

Rensselaer Central 55, River Forest 17

Richmond 38, Anderson 21

Riverton Parke 74, Parke Heritage 6

Rochester 49, Northwestern 7

Roncalli 57, Harrison 20

Rushville 26, South Dearborn 21

Salem 21, Charlestown 20

Scottsburg 64, Eastern 0

Seeger 56, South Vermillion 20

Seymour 34, New Albany 27

Shelbyville 49, Mt. Vernon 21

South Adams 51, Woodlan 14

South Bend Adams 10, South Bend Riley 8

South Bend St. Joseph 42, South Bend Washington 12

South Putnam 63, Owen Valley 0

Southridge 48, Princeton 14

Southwood 30, Whitko 6

Springs Valley 53, Perry Central 6

Sullivan 77, Park Tudor 20

Switzerland County 71, Brown County 0

Tecumseh 36, Pike Central 0

Tell City 38, Forest Park 0

Terre Haute South Vigo 48, Southport 0

Thomas Edison 29, Boone Grove 8

Tippecanoe Valley 42, Glenn 7

Tri 38, Hagerstown 19

Triton Central 24, Beech Grove 20

Twin Lakes 21, West Lafayette 7

Valparaiso 34, Portage 3

Warsaw 28, NorthWood 7

Washington 49, Mt. Vernon 21

Wes-Del 83, Union County 0

West Washington 48, Crawford County 6

Western 35, Logansport 34

Western Boone 41, North Putnam 26

Westfield 14, Fishers 7

Wheeler 52, Whiting 0

Whiteland 30, Plainfield 20

Winamac 38, South Central 16

Winchester Community 63, Cambridge City Lincoln 8

