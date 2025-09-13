High School

Indiana High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 12, 2025

See every final score from Week 4 of Indiana high school football

Gray Reid

Fishers vs Noblesville from Sept. 5, 2025
Fishers vs Noblesville from Sept. 5, 2025

The 2025 Indiana high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the third weekend.

Indiana (IHSAA) High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 12, 2025

Indiana high school football final scores, results — September 12, 2025

Adams Central 40, Jay County 0

Andrean 30, Munster 7

Batesville 39, Rushville 28

Bedford North Lawrence 38, New Albany 3

Boonville 35, North Knox 6

Bremen 7, LaVille 6

Brownsburg 55, Avon 47

Brownstown Central 63, Salem 7

Byron Center 34, Hammond Morton 17

Carroll 45, Delphi Community 6

Cass 18, Manchester 14

Cascade 63, North Montgomery 26

Castle 43, Evansville Harrison 0

Center Grove 63, Ben Davis 35

Central Noble 35, Prairie Heights 26

Charlestown 29, North Harrison 22

Chesterton 34, LaPorte 14

Churubusco 19, Eastside 14

Cloverdale 55, North Central 6

Columbus East 37, Jennings County 0

Concord 21, Northridge 14

Connersville 28, Madison 7

Crawford County 38, South Decatur 14

Crown Point 42, Lake Central 0

Danville 27, Hamilton Heights 24

Decatur Central 75, Martinsville 6

East Central 35, Franklin County 14

East Chicago Central 62, Bowman Academy 34

East Noble 21, DeKalb 14

Eastbrook 35, Alexandria-Monroe 24

Eastern Greene 14, Mitchell 0

Edinburgh 18, Crimson Knights 16

Edgewood 34, Owen Valley 0

Elkhart 39, South Bend Riley 22

Elwood 49, Blackford 8

Fairfield 28, Culver Academies 27

Fishers 28, Hamilton Southeastern 16

Floyd Central 42, Seymour 14

Forest Park 35, Tecumseh 14

Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 9, Carroll 6

Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 21, Fort Wayne South Side 12

Fort Wayne North Side 49, Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran 14

Fountain Central 40, Covington 12

Franklin Central 20, Zionsville 16

Fremont 59, Osceola Grace Eagles 7

Frontier 64, Faith Christian 0

Garrett 28, Lakeland 7

Gibson Southern 40, Henderson County 14

Glenn 14, Jimtown 10

Griffith 49, Boone Grove 0

Hagerstown 57, Union County 0

Heritage Hills 45, Southridge 0

Highland 31, Calumet New Tech 30

Hobart 40, Kankakee Valley 7

Homestead 42, Fort Wayne Northrop 36

Huntington North 21, Columbia City 14

Indian Creek 42, Beech Grove 0

Indianapolis Crispus Attucks 46, Christel House Manual 0

Indianapolis Shortridge 26, Hammond Central 24

Jasper 63, Benjamin Bosse 0

Jefferson 47, Harrison 26

Jeffersonville 24, Kokomo 14

Knightstown 59, Union City 12

Knox 36, Tippecanoe Valley 21

Lapel 42, Muncie Central 14

Lawrenceburg 62, Greensburg 7

Lawrence North 55, North Central 21

Lebanon 42, Marion 14

Leo 49, New Haven 14

Linton-Stockton 42, Sullivan 28

Logansport 61, Benton Central 6

Lowell 35, Hanover Central 20

Maconaquah 62, Whitko 0

McCutcheon 52, Anderson 0

Merrillville 44, Portage 23

Michigan City 27, Valparaiso 21

Mishawaka 26, NorthWood 25

Mississinewa 35, Frankton 0

Mooresville 42, Greenwood 21

Mt. Vernon 49, South Spencer 7

New Palestine 71, Mt. Vernon 0

New Prairie 34, South Bend Adams 35

North Daviess 48, Pike Central 0

North Decatur 66, Brown County 0

North Judson-San Pierre 24, North Miami 16

North Newton 14, South Newton 6

North Posey 38, Tell City 21

North Putnam 57, Crawfordsville 23

Northview 84, West Vigo 0

North White 28, Tri-County 0

Northwestern 39, Peru 30

Norwell 48, Bellmont 21

Oak Hill 28, Madison-Grant 20

Paoli 49, Perry Central 0

Parke Heritage 27, Attica 12

Pendleton Heights 43, Greenfield-Central 14

Penn 62, South Bend Washington 0

Pike 48, Southport 0

Pioneer 45, Caston 13

Plainfield 41, Perry Meridian 6

Plymouth 44, Goshen 7

Providence 62, Clarksville 0

Reitz 19, Evansville North 14

River Forest 37, Gary West Side 20

Riverton Parke 48, Seeger 12

Rochester 56, Wabash 7

Roncalli 41, Columbus North 20

Scottsburg 28, Corydon Central 21

Shenandoah 44, Blackhawk Christian 21

Sheridan 40, Clinton Central 0

Silver Creek 42, Eastern 0

Snider 31, Fort Wayne Wayne 18

South Adams 42, Heritage 14

South Bend Adams 35, New Prairie 34

South Bend St. Joseph 31, Mishawaka Marian 0

South Dearborn 35, Richmond 28

Southmont 57, Frankfort 0

South Putnam 33, Eastern Hancock 19

Southwood 27, Northfield 12

South Vermillion 30, North Vermillion 0

Springs Valley 38, West Washington 0

Switzerland County 21, Milan 14

Taylor 21, Eastern 20

Terre Haute South Vigo 66, Terre Haute North Vigo 7

Trinity 55, Carmel 17

Tri 49, Monroe Central 0

Triton 63, South Central 0

Triton Central 24, Monrovia 14

Tri-West Hendricks 63, Speedway 21

Twin Lakes 52, Central Catholic 3

Vincennes Lincoln 46, Evansville Central 13

Warren Central 31, Lawrence Central 21

Warsaw 41, Wawasee 7

Washington 38, Princeton 35

Wes-Del 36, Southern Wells 14

West Central 54, Thomas Edison 14

Western 48, Tipton 7

Western Boone 76, Greencastle 34

West Lafayette 14, Rensselaer Central 9

West Noble 28, Angola 14

Westfield 41, Noblesville 7

Wheeler 52, Hammond Bishop Noll 0

Whiteland 21, Franklin Community 14

Whiting 39, Calumet Christian 0

Winamac 30, Culver Community 22

Winchester Community 28, Centerville 19

Woodlan 7, Bluffton 42

Yorktown 45, Delta 7

