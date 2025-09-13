Indiana High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 12, 2025
The 2025 Indiana high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the third weekend.
Adams Central 40, Jay County 0
Andrean 30, Munster 7
Batesville 39, Rushville 28
Bedford North Lawrence 38, New Albany 3
Boonville 35, North Knox 6
Bremen 7, LaVille 6
Brownsburg 55, Avon 47
Brownstown Central 63, Salem 7
Byron Center 34, Hammond Morton 17
Carroll 45, Delphi Community 6
Cass 18, Manchester 14
Cascade 63, North Montgomery 26
Castle 43, Evansville Harrison 0
Center Grove 63, Ben Davis 35
Central Noble 35, Prairie Heights 26
Charlestown 29, North Harrison 22
Chesterton 34, LaPorte 14
Churubusco 19, Eastside 14
Cloverdale 55, North Central 6
Columbus East 37, Jennings County 0
Concord 21, Northridge 14
Connersville 28, Madison 7
Crawford County 38, South Decatur 14
Crown Point 42, Lake Central 0
Danville 27, Hamilton Heights 24
Decatur Central 75, Martinsville 6
East Central 35, Franklin County 14
East Chicago Central 62, Bowman Academy 34
East Noble 21, DeKalb 14
Eastbrook 35, Alexandria-Monroe 24
Eastern Greene 14, Mitchell 0
Edinburgh 18, Crimson Knights 16
Edgewood 34, Owen Valley 0
Elkhart 39, South Bend Riley 22
Elwood 49, Blackford 8
Fairfield 28, Culver Academies 27
Fishers 28, Hamilton Southeastern 16
Floyd Central 42, Seymour 14
Forest Park 35, Tecumseh 14
Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 9, Carroll 6
Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 21, Fort Wayne South Side 12
Fort Wayne North Side 49, Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran 14
Fountain Central 40, Covington 12
Franklin Central 20, Zionsville 16
Fremont 59, Osceola Grace Eagles 7
Frontier 64, Faith Christian 0
Garrett 28, Lakeland 7
Gibson Southern 40, Henderson County 14
Glenn 14, Jimtown 10
Griffith 49, Boone Grove 0
Hagerstown 57, Union County 0
Heritage Hills 45, Southridge 0
Highland 31, Calumet New Tech 30
Hobart 40, Kankakee Valley 7
Homestead 42, Fort Wayne Northrop 36
Huntington North 21, Columbia City 14
Indian Creek 42, Beech Grove 0
Indianapolis Crispus Attucks 46, Christel House Manual 0
Indianapolis Shortridge 26, Hammond Central 24
Jasper 63, Benjamin Bosse 0
Jefferson 47, Harrison 26
Jeffersonville 24, Kokomo 14
Knightstown 59, Union City 12
Knox 36, Tippecanoe Valley 21
Lapel 42, Muncie Central 14
Lawrenceburg 62, Greensburg 7
Lawrence North 55, North Central 21
Lebanon 42, Marion 14
Leo 49, New Haven 14
Linton-Stockton 42, Sullivan 28
Logansport 61, Benton Central 6
Lowell 35, Hanover Central 20
Maconaquah 62, Whitko 0
McCutcheon 52, Anderson 0
Merrillville 44, Portage 23
Michigan City 27, Valparaiso 21
Mishawaka 26, NorthWood 25
Mississinewa 35, Frankton 0
Mooresville 42, Greenwood 21
Mt. Vernon 49, South Spencer 7
New Palestine 71, Mt. Vernon 0
New Prairie 34, South Bend Adams 35
North Daviess 48, Pike Central 0
North Decatur 66, Brown County 0
North Judson-San Pierre 24, North Miami 16
North Newton 14, South Newton 6
North Posey 38, Tell City 21
North Putnam 57, Crawfordsville 23
Northview 84, West Vigo 0
North White 28, Tri-County 0
Northwestern 39, Peru 30
Norwell 48, Bellmont 21
Oak Hill 28, Madison-Grant 20
Paoli 49, Perry Central 0
Parke Heritage 27, Attica 12
Pendleton Heights 43, Greenfield-Central 14
Penn 62, South Bend Washington 0
Pike 48, Southport 0
Pioneer 45, Caston 13
Plainfield 41, Perry Meridian 6
Plymouth 44, Goshen 7
Providence 62, Clarksville 0
Reitz 19, Evansville North 14
River Forest 37, Gary West Side 20
Riverton Parke 48, Seeger 12
Rochester 56, Wabash 7
Roncalli 41, Columbus North 20
Scottsburg 28, Corydon Central 21
Shenandoah 44, Blackhawk Christian 21
Sheridan 40, Clinton Central 0
Silver Creek 42, Eastern 0
Snider 31, Fort Wayne Wayne 18
South Adams 42, Heritage 14
South Bend Adams 35, New Prairie 34
South Bend St. Joseph 31, Mishawaka Marian 0
South Dearborn 35, Richmond 28
Southmont 57, Frankfort 0
South Putnam 33, Eastern Hancock 19
Southwood 27, Northfield 12
South Vermillion 30, North Vermillion 0
Springs Valley 38, West Washington 0
Switzerland County 21, Milan 14
Taylor 21, Eastern 20
Terre Haute South Vigo 66, Terre Haute North Vigo 7
Trinity 55, Carmel 17
Tri 49, Monroe Central 0
Triton 63, South Central 0
Triton Central 24, Monrovia 14
Tri-West Hendricks 63, Speedway 21
Twin Lakes 52, Central Catholic 3
Vincennes Lincoln 46, Evansville Central 13
Warren Central 31, Lawrence Central 21
Warsaw 41, Wawasee 7
Washington 38, Princeton 35
Wes-Del 36, Southern Wells 14
West Central 54, Thomas Edison 14
Western 48, Tipton 7
Western Boone 76, Greencastle 34
West Lafayette 14, Rensselaer Central 9
West Noble 28, Angola 14
Westfield 41, Noblesville 7
Wheeler 52, Hammond Bishop Noll 0
Whiteland 21, Franklin Community 14
Whiting 39, Calumet Christian 0
Winamac 30, Culver Community 22
Winchester Community 28, Centerville 19
Woodlan 7, Bluffton 42
Yorktown 45, Delta 7