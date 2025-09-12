Indiana (IHSAA) High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 12, 2025
There are 154 games scheduled across Indiana on Friday, September 12, including 20 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Indiana High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups tonight feature No. 1 Brownsburg at No. 22 Avon and No. 8 Hamilton Southeastern at No. 11 Fishers.
Indiana High School Football Games To Watch - September 12, 2025
Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 21 games scheduled across the 6A class on Friday, September 12.
View all Indiana 6A High School Football Scoreboard
Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 25 games scheduled across the 5A class on Friday, September 12.
View all Indiana 5A High School Football Scoreboard
Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 47 games scheduled across the 4A class on Friday, September 12.
View all Indiana 4A High School Football Scoreboard
Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 46 games scheduled across the 3A class on Friday, September 12.
View all Indiana 3A High School Football Scoreboard
Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 47 games scheduled across the 2A class on Friday, September 12.
View all Indiana 2A High School Football Scoreboard
Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 43 games scheduled across the 1A class on Friday, September 12.
View all Indiana 1A High School Football Scoreboard
