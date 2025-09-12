High School

Indiana (IHSAA) High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 12, 2025

Get IHSAA schedules and scores as the 2025 Indiana high school football season continues on Friday, September 12

Gray Reid

New Palestine vs Yorktown from September 5, 2025
New Palestine vs Yorktown from September 5, 2025 / Justin Sicking

There are 154 games scheduled across Indiana on Friday, September 12, including 20 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Indiana High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups tonight feature No. 1 Brownsburg at No. 22 Avon and No. 8 Hamilton Southeastern at No. 11 Fishers.

Indiana High School Football Games To Watch - September 12, 2025

There are 160 games scheduled across the state on Friday, September 12. You can follow every game on our Indiana High School Football Scoreboard.

Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12

There are 21 games scheduled across the 6A class on Friday, September 12.

View all Indiana 6A High School Football Scoreboard

Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12

There are 25 games scheduled across the 5A class on Friday, September 12.

View all Indiana 5A High School Football Scoreboard

Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12

There are 47 games scheduled across the 4A class on Friday, September 12.

View all Indiana 4A High School Football Scoreboard

Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12

There are 46 games scheduled across the 3A class on Friday, September 12.

View all Indiana 3A High School Football Scoreboard

Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12

There are 47 games scheduled across the 2A class on Friday, September 12.

View all Indiana 2A High School Football Scoreboard

Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12

There are 43 games scheduled across the 1A class on Friday, September 12.

View all Indiana 1A High School Football Scoreboard

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Gray Reid
GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

Home/Indiana