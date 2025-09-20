Indiana High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 19, 2025
The 2025 Indiana high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the fifth weekend.
Adams Central 14, Heritage 7
Andrean 17, Hobart 7
Avon 35, Franklin Central 10
Bedford North Lawrence 34, Seymour 13
Bluffton 40, Jay County 0
Bloomington North 56, Terre Haute North Vigo 0
Bremen 29, Jimtown 22
Brownsburg 42, Fishers 14
Brownstown Central 56, North Harrison 14
Carmel 56, Columbus North 7
Carroll 47, Snider 14
Cascade 77, Frankfort 0
Caston 46, South Central 0
Castle 17, Vincennes Lincoln 7
Cathedral 54, Southport 0
Center Grove 63, Trotwood-Madison 35
Charlestown 32, Providence 28
Chesterton 24, Valparaiso 16
Churubusco 39, Prairie Heights 12
Columbus East 49, New Albany 28
Concord 38, Warsaw 7
Corydon Central 52, Clarksville 8
Covington 30, South Vermillion 25
Crown Point 47, Portage 7
Culver Academies 35, Hammond Central 6
DeKalb 28, Columbia City 7
Delta 40, Mt. Vernon 20
East Central 45, Batesville 0
East Noble 58, Leo 38
Eastern 14, Eastern Greene 12
Eastern Hancock 58, Knightstown 20
Eastbrook 70, Blackford 6
Eastside 36, Garrett 0
Edgewood 35, West Vigo 0
Elkhart 56, New Prairie 28
Evansville Memorial 38, Evansville Harrison 6
Evansville North 49, Benjamin Bosse 12
Floyd Central 34, Jeffersonville 12
Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 15, Homestead 3
Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 31, Fort Wayne North Side 28
Fort Wayne Northrop 47, Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran 6
Fort Wayne South Side 46, Fort Wayne Wayne 0
Fountain Central 49, Attica 0
Fremont 40, Central Noble 22
Frontier 55, Benton Central 6
Gibson Southern 41, Southridge 12
Greencastle 51, North Putnam 48
Greenfield-Central 28, Shelbyville 27
Griffith 49, River Forest 7
Hagerstown 76, Cambridge City Lincoln 12
Hamilton Southeastern 17, Westfield 21
Hancock County 42, Tell City 7
Hanover Central 17, Kankakee Valley 7
Heritage Hills 49, Washington 7
Huntington North 42, Bellmont 12
Indianapolis Crispus Attucks 62, Purdue Polytechnic 0
Indianapolis Shortridge 36, George Washington 0
Jasper 28, Evansville Mater Dei 21
Jefferson 64, Richmond 6
Jennings County 41, Madison 20
Knox 42, Glenn 22
Kokomo 56, Anderson 6
Lakeland 33, Angola 27
Lapel 29, Indian Creek 26
LaPorte 27, Lake Central 16
Lawrence Central 42, Pike 13
Lawrence North 77, Arsenal Technical 0
Lawrenceburg 40, Franklin County 6
Lebanon 33, McCutcheon 27
Linton-Stockton 46, Boonville 14
Logansport 45, Twin Lakes 28
Lowell 42, Highland 7
Maconaquah 31, Peru 28
Madison-Grant 42, Elwood 7
Manchester 35, Northfield 7
Martinsville 42, Franklin Community 41
Merrillville 44, Michigan City 7
Mishawaka 59, Goshen 0
Mississinewa 21, Alexandria-Monroe 14
Monroe Central 42, Tindley 20
Monrovia 20, Beech Grove 13
Muncie Central 41, Marion 21
Munster 44, East Chicago Central 30
New Haven 45, Norwell 14
New Palestine 42, Pendleton Heights 6
North Central 41, Harrison 28
North Daviess 30, Cloverdale 23
North Decatur 27, Switzerland County 0
North Judson-San Pierre 41, Culver Community 0
North Knox 41, North Central 12
North Posey 49, Pike Central 6
North White 52, Faith Christian 40
Northeastern 62, Union City 0
NorthWood 22, Northridge 21
Northview 70, Owen Valley 0
Northwestern 50, Whitko 0
Oak Hill 34, Frankton 15
Oblong 50, Union 20
Paoli 42, West Washington 6
Penn 54, Marion 14
Pioneer 41, North Miami 22
Plainfield 49, Greenwood 14
Plymouth 21, Wawasee 20
Reitz 20, Evansville Central 7
Riverton Parke 49, North Vermillion 3
Rochester 34, Cass 0
Rushville 32, Connersville 28
Scottsburg 42, Silver Creek 0
Seeger 42, Parke Heritage 2
Shenandoah 41, Park Tudor 21
Sheridan 40, Clinton Prairie 6
South Adams 49, Blackhawk Christian 6
South Bend Riley 33, South Bend Washington 16
South Dearborn 39, Greensburg 16
South Decatur 26, Brown County 20
South Putnam 10, Sullivan 0
South Spencer 42, Forest Park 14
Southern Wells 34, Woodlan 21
Southmont 28, Crawfordsville 0
Springs Valley 26, Salem 7
Stratford 19, Gary West Side 12
Taylor 47, Clinton Central 8
Tecumseh 39, Perry Central 0
Tippecanoe Valley 38, LaVille 28
Tipton 33, Rensselaer Central 14
Tri-West Hendricks 35, Danville 27
Triton 35, Winamac 6
Triton Central 21, Speedway 10
Wabash 28, Southwood 20
Warren Central 38, Ben Davis 23
West Central 36, North Newton 7
West Lafayette 34, Central Catholic 27
West Noble 41, Fairfield 14
Western 22, Hamilton Heights 13
Western Boone 42, North Montgomery 14
Westfield 21, Hamilton Southeastern 17
Whiteland 50, Perry Meridian 28
Winchester Community 53, Union County 0
Yorktown 44, New Castle 6
Zionsville 30, Noblesville 7