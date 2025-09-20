High School

Indiana High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 19, 2025

See every final score from Week 5 of Indiana high school football

Gray Reid

Plainfield vs Mooresville from Sept. 5, 2025
Plainfield vs Mooresville from Sept. 5, 2025 / Tyler Hart

The 2025 Indiana high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the fifth weekend.

Adams Central 14, Heritage 7

Andrean 17, Hobart 7

Avon 35, Franklin Central 10

Bedford North Lawrence 34, Seymour 13

Bluffton 40, Jay County 0

Bloomington North 56, Terre Haute North Vigo 0

Bremen 29, Jimtown 22

Brownsburg 42, Fishers 14

Brownstown Central 56, North Harrison 14

Carmel 56, Columbus North 7

Carroll 47, Snider 14

Cascade 77, Frankfort 0

Caston 46, South Central 0

Castle 17, Vincennes Lincoln 7

Cathedral 54, Southport 0

Center Grove 63, Trotwood-Madison 35

Charlestown 32, Providence 28

Chesterton 24, Valparaiso 16

Churubusco 39, Prairie Heights 12

Columbus East 49, New Albany 28

Concord 38, Warsaw 7

Corydon Central 52, Clarksville 8

Covington 30, South Vermillion 25

Crown Point 47, Portage 7

Culver Academies 35, Hammond Central 6

DeKalb 28, Columbia City 7

Delta 40, Mt. Vernon 20

East Central 45, Batesville 0

East Noble 58, Leo 38

Eastern 14, Eastern Greene 12

Eastern Hancock 58, Knightstown 20

Eastbrook 70, Blackford 6

Eastside 36, Garrett 0

Edgewood 35, West Vigo 0

Elkhart 56, New Prairie 28

Evansville Memorial 38, Evansville Harrison 6

Evansville North 49, Benjamin Bosse 12

Floyd Central 34, Jeffersonville 12

Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 15, Homestead 3

Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 31, Fort Wayne North Side 28

Fort Wayne Northrop 47, Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran 6

Fort Wayne South Side 46, Fort Wayne Wayne 0

Fountain Central 49, Attica 0

Fremont 40, Central Noble 22

Frontier 55, Benton Central 6

Gibson Southern 41, Southridge 12

Greencastle 51, North Putnam 48

Greenfield-Central 28, Shelbyville 27

Griffith 49, River Forest 7

Hagerstown 76, Cambridge City Lincoln 12

Hamilton Southeastern 17, Westfield 21

Hancock County 42, Tell City 7

Hanover Central 17, Kankakee Valley 7

Heritage Hills 49, Washington 7

Huntington North 42, Bellmont 12

Indianapolis Crispus Attucks 62, Purdue Polytechnic 0

Indianapolis Shortridge 36, George Washington 0

Jasper 28, Evansville Mater Dei 21

Jefferson 64, Richmond 6

Jennings County 41, Madison 20

Knox 42, Glenn 22

Kokomo 56, Anderson 6

Lakeland 33, Angola 27

Lapel 29, Indian Creek 26

LaPorte 27, Lake Central 16

Lawrence Central 42, Pike 13

Lawrence North 77, Arsenal Technical 0

Lawrenceburg 40, Franklin County 6

Lebanon 33, McCutcheon 27

Linton-Stockton 46, Boonville 14

Logansport 45, Twin Lakes 28

Lowell 42, Highland 7

Maconaquah 31, Peru 28

Madison-Grant 42, Elwood 7

Manchester 35, Northfield 7

Martinsville 42, Franklin Community 41

Merrillville 44, Michigan City 7

Mishawaka 59, Goshen 0

Mississinewa 21, Alexandria-Monroe 14

Monroe Central 42, Tindley 20

Monrovia 20, Beech Grove 13

Muncie Central 41, Marion 21

Munster 44, East Chicago Central 30

New Haven 45, Norwell 14

New Palestine 42, Pendleton Heights 6

North Central 41, Harrison 28

North Daviess 30, Cloverdale 23

North Decatur 27, Switzerland County 0

North Judson-San Pierre 41, Culver Community 0

North Knox 41, North Central 12

North Posey 49, Pike Central 6

North White 52, Faith Christian 40

Northeastern 62, Union City 0

NorthWood 22, Northridge 21

Northview 70, Owen Valley 0

Northwestern 50, Whitko 0

Oak Hill 34, Frankton 15

Oblong 50, Union 20

Paoli 42, West Washington 6

Penn 54, Marion 14

Pioneer 41, North Miami 22

Plainfield 49, Greenwood 14

Plymouth 21, Wawasee 20

Reitz 20, Evansville Central 7

Riverton Parke 49, North Vermillion 3

Rochester 34, Cass 0

Rushville 32, Connersville 28

Scottsburg 42, Silver Creek 0

Seeger 42, Parke Heritage 2

Shenandoah 41, Park Tudor 21

Sheridan 40, Clinton Prairie 6

South Adams 49, Blackhawk Christian 6

South Bend Riley 33, South Bend Washington 16

South Dearborn 39, Greensburg 16

South Decatur 26, Brown County 20

South Putnam 10, Sullivan 0

South Spencer 42, Forest Park 14

Southern Wells 34, Woodlan 21

Southmont 28, Crawfordsville 0

Springs Valley 26, Salem 7

Stratford 19, Gary West Side 12

Taylor 47, Clinton Central 8

Tecumseh 39, Perry Central 0

Tippecanoe Valley 38, LaVille 28

Tipton 33, Rensselaer Central 14

Tri-West Hendricks 35, Danville 27

Triton 35, Winamac 6

Triton Central 21, Speedway 10

Wabash 28, Southwood 20

Warren Central 38, Ben Davis 23

West Central 36, North Newton 7

West Lafayette 34, Central Catholic 27

West Noble 41, Fairfield 14

Western 22, Hamilton Heights 13

Western Boone 42, North Montgomery 14

Westfield 21, Hamilton Southeastern 17

Whiteland 50, Perry Meridian 28

Winchester Community 53, Union County 0

Yorktown 44, New Castle 6

Zionsville 30, Noblesville 7

