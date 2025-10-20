Indiana High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 20, 2025
With the regular season now in the rearview mirror, all attention turns to the IHSAA playoffs in Indiana High School football. Join High School on SI as we look at the final regular season rankings of 2025 and preview the sectional matchups heading into the postseason.
All classes 1A-6A are eligible for inclusion.
1. Brownsburg Bulldogs (9-0)
Previous rank: 1
Brownsburg defeated Hamilton Southeastern, winning 35-7 to closeout an undefeated regular season. The Bulldogs sit in perfect position to repeat last year's success and earn a second straight 6A state championship. Their postseason journey begins on Halloween this year, as they take on Pike in the first round of sectionals.
2. New Palestine Dragons (9-0)
Previous rank: 2
New Palestine rolled Delta in week 9, winning the contest 56-7. The Dragons will also enter the postseason coming off a regular undefeated season. They will look to make a run at 5A playoff glory, kicking off their campaign against no. 22 Plainfield in the first round of sectionals.
3. Crown Point Bulldogs (9-0)
Previous rank: 3
Crown Point finished their undefeated regular season with a hard hitting battle versus Michigan City, winning 42-28. Crown Point will face off against Lake Central in the first round of the 6A sectionals.
4. East Noble Knights (9-0)
Previous rank: 4
East Noble took care of business in week 9, defeating conference foe Bellmont 60-7 to close out their undefeated regular season. The Knights will kick off their playoff hopes against New Haven on Oct. 24, 2025.
5. Center Grove Trojans (8-1)
Previous rank: 6
Center Grove capped off their regular season with a major top 25 win, knocking off no. 15 Bloomington South and handing them their first loss of the season. The Trojans will go up against Jeffersonville in the first round of the 6A sectionals.
6. Carmel Greyhounds (8-1)
Previous rank: 5
Carmel won a tight contest against Lawrence Central in week 9, beating the Bears 36-33. The Greyhounds will face off against Harrison in the first round of the 6A sectionals
7. Penn Kingsmen (9-0)
Previous rank: 7
The Kingsmen earned their undefeated regular season with a victory over South Bend Saint Joseph 38-6. Penn will begin their quest to postseason infamy with a matchup against Portage in sectionals.
8. Mishawaka Cavemen (8-1)
Previous rank: 8
Mishawaka defeated Wawasee to close out their regular season, winning 36-14. The Cavemen will look to make yet another deep playoff run as they face Northwood in the first round of sectionals. It is worth noting that Mishawaka defeated Northwood by just one point in their regular season contest.
9. Westfield Shamrocks (7-2)
Previous rank: 9
Westfield ended their regular season on a high note, pummeling Franklin Central 42-7 on the road. The Shamrocks will kick off their postseason with a matchup versus Zionsville, a team they handily defeated earlier in the season.
10. Lawrence North Wildcats (7-2)
Previous rank: 10
Lawrence North defeated Pike in their last regular season game of the year, winning 42-7. The Wildcats will face off against Lawrence Central in the first round of sectionals.
11. Heritage Hills Patriots (8-1)
Previous rank: 11
Heritage Hills capped off an extremely dominant regular season with a 37-12 victory over Boonville. The Patriots will look to make waves as they venture into 4A postseason play for the first time, beginning with a sectional matchup against Washington.
12. Evansville Memorial Tigers (9-0)
Previous rank: 16
Evansville Memorial handily defeated Delta in their final game of the regular season, winning 37-7. The Tigers earned a first round bye in the 3A sectional championship. They will matchup against the winner of Gibson Southern versus Vincennes Lincoln.
13. Concord Minutemen (8-1)
Previous rank: 15
Concord handily defeated Plymouth in week 9, winning 45-14 to end their dominant regular season. The Minutemen will matchup against Warsaw in their first round sectional game.
14. Fishers Tigers (6-3)
Previous rank: 14
Fishers closed out their regular season with a victory, beating conference opponent Zionsville 28-18. The Tigers will look to make a deep run in the 2025 6A playoffs, beginning with a sectional matchup against Noblesville.
15. Bloomington South Panthers (8-1)
Previous rank: 13
Bloomington South suffered their first loss of the season in week 9, coming short against no. 5 Center Grove 33-12. It's win or go home for the Panthers as they enter the first round of the 5A sectionals against Terre Haute South Vigo.
16. Knox Redskins (9-0)
Previous rank: 17
Knox earned a dominant shutout victory to finish their regular season, defeating Bowman Academy 64-0. The Redskins will enter the playoffs with plenty of momentum coming off an undefeated regular season. They will begin their postseason campaign against Jimtown in 3A sectional play.
17. Indianapolis Bishop Chatard Trojans (7-2)
Previous rank: 12
Bishop Chatard suffered their second loss of the season in week 9, losing to Elder (OH.) 28-7. The Trojans will hit the road for their sectional game as they take on Mooresville.
18. Pendleton Heights Arabians (8-1)
Previous rank: 18
Pendleton Heights dominated in week 9, defeating Shelbyville 49-7 to close out their regular season. The Arabians will take on Mt. Vernon in the first round of sectionals, a team they handily beat in the regular season.
19. Jefferson Bronchos (8-1)
Previous rank: 19
Jefferson ended their regular season with a dominant victory over Muncie Central, knocking off the Bearcats 55-22. The Bronchos will take on McCutcheon in the first round of the 5A sectionals.
20. Cathedral Fighting Irish (6-3)
Previous rank: 21
The Fighting Irish ended their regular season with an impressive victory over Warren Central, defeating the Warriors 28-21. Cathedral will take on Anderson in the first round of the 5A sectionals.
21. Decatur Central Hawks (7-2)
Previous rank: 20
Decatur Central pummbled Franklin Community to finish off their regular season, winning the contest 48-10. The defending 5A state champions will make their foray into 6A postseason play beginning with a matchup against East Central in the sectional round.
22. Plainfield Quakers (7-2)
Previous rank: 25
Plainfield defeated Martinsville in a low scoring affair to close out their regular season, winning 14-7. The Quakers will have their work cut out for them in the sectional round as they take on undefeated no. 2 New Palestine to begin their postseason.
23. Merrillville Pirates (7-2)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Despite a rocky start to the season, Merrillville was able to right the ship and come away with a regular season record of 7-2. They handily defeated Chesterton in week 9, winning 42-7. The Pirates will enter the first round of the 5A sectionals against Hammond Morton.
24. Whiteland Warriors (7-2)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Whiteland finished off an impressive regular season run with a dominant victory over Greenwood, winning 41-7. The Warriors will face off against Seymour in the first round of the 5A sectionals to kick off their postseason campaign.
25. East Central Trojans (7-2)
Previous rank: 23
East Central finished their regular season with a loss, coming up short to Roncalli 28-16. The Trojans will face off against Franklin Community in the first round of the 5A sectional playoffs.
-Evan Bordner | evanbordner@gmail.com | @evanbordner1