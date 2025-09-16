Indiana High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sep 16. 2025
As Indiana high school football nears it's midseason, High School on SI takes a look at the rankings following week 4. The slate for week 5 features numerous top 25 matchups, so stay tuned to High School on SI to stay up to date on all things high school football heading into this Friday.
All clases 1A-6A are elligable for inclusion on this list.
1. Brownsburg Bulldogs (4-0)
Previous rank: 1
Brownsburg came out of week 4 with a close victory versus no. 25 Avon, knocking off the Orioles 55-47. The Bulldogs have another ranked matchup in week 5 as they take on no. 8 Fishers in week 5.
2. New Palestine Dragons (4-0)
Previous rank: 2
New Palestine pitched a dominant shutout victory over Mt. Vernon 71-0. The Dragons look to stay perfect in their week 5 matchup versus Pendleton Heights.
3. Center Grove Trojans (4-0)
Previous rank: 3
Center Grove topped Ben Davis in a high scoring affair, winning 63-35. They will take on Trotwood-Madison at 7pm in week 5.
4. Crown Point Bulldogs (4-0)
Previous rank: 4
Crown Point came away from week 4 with a dominant shutout win versus Lake Central 42-0. The Bulldogs will face off against Portage in conference play this Friday.
5. Heritage Hills Patriots (4-0)
Previous rank: 5
The Patriots continued their perfect streak with a dominant win over Southridge 45-0. Heritage Hills will continue conference play in week 5 as they matchup with Washington.
6. East Noble Knights (4-0)
Previous rank: 6
East Noble edged out DeKalb, picking up the close victory 21-14. The Knights will take on Leo in conference play for week 5.
7. Lawrence North Wildcats (3-1)
Previous rank: 7
Lawrence North beat North Central in week 4, picking up the 55-21 victory. The Wildcats will look to put another one in the win column as they matchup against Indianapolis Arsenal Technical in week 5.
8. Fishers Tigers (3-1)
Previous rank: 11
Fishers earned a major victory over no. 10 Hamilton Southeastern, beating the Royals 28-16. The Tigers will have a chance to shakeup the state as they face off against no. 1 Brownsburg in week 5.
9. Westfield Shamrocks (3-1)
Previous rank: 10
Westfield dominated Noblesville in week 4, winning the contest 41-7. The Shamrocks will have an intriguing top 10 matchup in week 5, as they take on no. 10 Hamilton Southeastern.
10. Hamilton Southeastern Royals (3-1)
Previous rank: 8
Hamilton Southeastern suffered a loss to no. 8 Fishers, coming up short 28-16. The Royals will look to get back in the win column as they matchup against no. 9 Westfield in week 5.
11. Penn Kingsmen (4-0)
Previous rank: 16
The Kingsmen continued their dominant run as they reigned victorious in their week 4 matchup versus South Bend Washington 62-0. Penn will look to remain perfect in week 5 as they take on Mishawaka Marian.
12. Columbus North Bulldogs (3-1)
Previous rank: 9
Columbus North suffered a loss versus Roncalli, coming up short 41-20. The Bulldogs will look to get back on track versus no. 17 Carmel in week 5.
13. Mishawaka Cavemen (3-1)
Previous rank: 13
The Cavemen edged out a nailbiter victory, winning their contest versus Northwood 26-25. Mishawaka will look to get another NLC victory as they take on Goshen in week 5.
14. Warren Central Warriors (3-1)
Previous rank: 14
Warren Central came out with the victory in week 4, beating Lawrence Central 31-21. The Warriors will take on the Giants of Ben Davis in week 5 conference play.
15. Indianapolis Bishop Chatard Trojans (3-1)
Previous rank: 12
Bishop Chatard suffered a close loss to no. 23 Cathedral 23-20. The Trojans will look to get back on track as they face Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory this Friday.
16. Concord Minutemen (3-1)
Previous rank: 17
Concord earned a close victory versus Northridge in week 4, winning 21-14. The Minutemen will travel to no. 18 Warsaw to take on the Tigers in week 5.
17. Carmel Greyhounds (3-1)
Previous rank: 15
Carmel suffered a loss to Trinity (KY.) 41-28 in week 4. The Greyhounds will have a top 25 matchup in week 5 as they face off against no. 12 Columbus North in week 5.
18. Warsaw Tigers (3-1)
Previous rank: 18
Warsaw earned a major victory versus Wawasee, winning 41-7. The Tigers will matchup in a top 25 showdown in week 5, as they take on no. 16 Concord.
19. Franklin Central Flashes (3-1)
Previous rank: 19
Franklin Central won their matchup in a hard fought victory versus Zionsville 20-16. The Flashes will try to earn a top 25 victory as they take on no. 25 Avon in week 5.
20. Bloomington South Panthers (4-0)
Previous rank: 20
Bloomington South continued their hot streak in week 4, earning the victory over Bloomington North 36-7. The Panthers will look to remain perfect as they matchup with Terre Haute South Vigo in conference play this Friday.
21. Evansville Memorial Tigers (4-0)
Previous rank: 21
The Tigers earned yet another victory in week 4, knocking off Evansville Mater Dei 28-21 in overtime. Evansville Memorial will take on Evansville Harrison at 6:30 pm this Friday.
22. Knox Redskins (4-0)
Previous rank: 23
Knox continued their unbeaten streak in week 4, knocking off Tippecanoe Valley 36-21. The Redskins will face off against Glenn in conference play this upcoming week.
23. Cathedral Fighting Irish (2-2)
Previous rank: 25
Cathedral was able to get back on track as they defeated Indianpolis Bishop Chatard in week 4. The Fighting Irish will take on Southport in week 5.
24. Plainfield Quakers (4-0)
Previous rank: 24
Plainfield dominated Perry Meridian 41-6 in week 4. The Quakers will look to continue their conference run versus Greenwood in week 5.
25. Avon Orioles (2-2)
Previous rank: 22
Avon suffered their second straight loss to no. 1 Brownsburg in week 4, coming up short 55-47 in an intense battle. The Orioles will look to turn things around versus no. 19 Franklin Central in week 5.
-Evan Bordner | evanbordner@gmail.com | @evanbordner1