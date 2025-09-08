Indiana High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept. 8 2025
As week 3 winds down for Indiana high school football, High School on SI takes a look at the top 25 teams heading into the next week of play. Week 4 features some major top 25 matchups, so make sure to catch up on the rankings and prepare for some awesome high school football action.
All classes 1A-6A are eligible for inclusion.
1. Brownsburg Bulldogs (3-0)
Previous rank: 1
Brownsburg continues their reign atop the mountain as they were victorious over no. 19 Franklin Central, winning 35-7. Week 4 should bring plenty of intrigue as the Bulldogs travel to take on no. 22 Avon.
2. New Palestine Dragons (3-0)
Previous rank: 2
New Palestine earned a decisive victory over Yorktown, winning 35-10. The Dragons will look to continue their streak against Mt. Vernon in week 4.
3. Center Grove Trojans (3-0)
Previous rank: 3
Center Grove earned a dominant victory over Marion, winning the contest 55-0. Quarterback Oscar Sloan passed for 157 yards and 2 touchdowns. Center Grove will take on Ben Davis in week 4.
4. Crown Point Bulldogs (3-0)
Previous rank: 4
Crown Point earned a statement victory over Merrillville, winning 35-21. The Bulldogs will travel to faceoff against Lake Central in week 4.
5. Heritage Hills Patriots (3-0)
Previous rank: 5
Heritage Hills continue their dominant run as they knocked off Princeton 63-13. The Patriots will take on Southridge at 6:30 pm in week 4.
6. East Noble Knights (3-0)
Previous rank: 7
East Noble protected their undefeated record, beating Huntington North 39-0 in their week 3 matchup. The Knights will travel this week to take on DeKalb in week 4.
7. Lawrence North Wildcats (2-1)
Previous rank: 6
Lawrence North got back to their winning ways in week 3, beating East Central 32-7. The Wildcats will matchup against North Central in conference play for week 4.
8. Hamilton Southeastern Royals (3-0)
Previous rank: 8
The Royals defeated no. 22 Avon in a hard fought battle, winning the bout 17-14. Hamilton Southeastern will face yet another test in week 4 as they face no. 11 Fishers.
9. Columbus North Bulldogs (3-0)
Previous rank: 9
Columbus North earned the shutout victory against Southport in week 3, winning 54-0. The Bulldogs will travel to take on Roncalli at 7 pm in week 4.
10. Westfield Shamrocks (2-1)
Previous rank: 10
Westfield returned to the win column in week 3, beating Zionsville 27-3 in conference play. The Shamrocks will once again faceoff in conference play in week 4 as they take on Noblesville.
11. Fishers Tigers (2-1)
Previous rank: 11
The Fishers Tigers got back on track in week 3 with a domiant win over Noblesville 42-17. Week 4 will bring plenty of intrigue as Fishers will have a massive matchup with no. 8 Hamilton Southeastern.
12. Indianapolis Bishop Chatard Trojans (3-0)
Previous rank: 12
Bishop Chatard earned a victory over Roncalli, winning 33-11 in their week 3 contest. The Trojans will travel in week 4 to faceoff against no. 25 Cathedral.
13. Mishawaka Cavemen (2-1)
Previous rank: 15
Mishawaka got back on track in week 3 after their loss to no. 16 Penn, edging out no. 17 Concord 38-34. The Cavemen will face NorthWood in conference play in week 4.
14. Warren Central Warriors (2-1)
Previous rank: 16
Warren Central earned a dominant victory over North Central, winning the contest 49-7. The Warriors will take on Lawrence Central in conference play for week 4.
15. Carmel Greyhounds (3-0)
Previous rank: 21
Carmel rolled through Centerville, earning a dominant week 3 shutout 48-0. The Greyhounds will look to remain undefeated as they faceoff against Trinity (KY.) in week 4.
16. Penn Kingsmen (3-0)
Previous rank: 22
The Kingsmen came out victorious in their week 3 matchup versus South Bend Riley, winning 49-6. Penn will look to continue their undefeated win streak against South Bend Washington in week 4.
17. Concord Minutemen (2-1)
Previous rank: 14
Concord came up just short in their week 3 loss to Mishawaka 38-34. The Minutemen will look to get back on track as they take on Northridge in conference play this Friday.
18. Warsaw Tigers (2-1)
Previous rank: 18
Warsaw returned to winning fashion, beating Goshen 37-7 in week 3. The Tigers will faceoff against conference foe Wawasee in week 4 at 7 pm.
19. Franklin Central Flashes (2-1)
Previous rank: 17
Franklin Central suffered a loss to no. 1 Brownsburg in week 3, falling short 35-7. The Flashes will look to put one back in the win column as they take on conferece opponent Zionsville in week 4.
20. Bloomington South Panthers (3-0)
Previous rank: 23
Bloomington South continued their undefeated streak, knocking off Terre Haute North Vigo 49-13. The Panthers will matchup against Bloomington North in week 4 conference play.
21. Evansville Memorial Tigers (3-0)
Previous rank: 25
Evansville Memorial knocked off Evansville Central in decisive fashion, winning 44-0. The Tigers will take on Evansville Mater Dei in conference play this Friday.
22. Avon Orioles (2-1)
Previous rank: 20
Avon lost a hard fought bout to no. 8 Hamilton Southeastern, coming up short 17-14. The Orioles will a massive test in week 4 as they faceoff against no. 1 Brownsburg this Friday.
23. Knox Redskins (3-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Knox trounced Culver Academies in week 3, winning 72-24 against the Eagles. Redskins running back Myles Mclaughlin set the Knox High School single game rushing yards record in week 2, and rushed for another 400 yard game in week 3.
24. Plainfield Quakers (3-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Plainfield defeated Moorseville in week 3, winning the contest 35-14. The Quakers will matchup against Perry Meridian in conference play for week 4.
25. Cathedral Fighting Irish (1-2)
Previous rank: 13
Cathedral suffered their second loss in a row, coming up short to St. Xavier (OH.) 24-6. The Fighting Irish will look to right the ship in their week 4 matchup versus Indianapolis Bishop Chatard.
-Evan Bordner | evanbordner@gmail.com | @evanbordner1