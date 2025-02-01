Indiana high school girls basketball Playoff Pick 'Em Challenge: Make your first-round predictions
High school playoff basketball season officially tips off in Indiana next week, with the girls' sectional tournament starting Tuesday, Feb. 4.
Brackets have been released, and with that comes the chance to play the High School on SI Playoff Pick 'Em Challenge.
Here are all the Class 4A matchups in the first round of the Indiana high school girls basketball playoffs, with Mike Swanson's predicted winners and links to make your pick.
First-round 4A matchups, predicted winners
Pike vs. Brownsburg: Brownsburg (Make your pick)
Valparaiso vs. Hobart: Valparaiso (Make your pick)
Columbus East vs. Whiteland: Whiteland (Make your pick)
Crown Point vs. Hammond Central: Crown Point (Make your pick)
Gibson Southern vs. Evansville North: Gibson Southern (Make your pick)
Franklin Central vs. Center Grove: Center Grove (Make your pick)
Perry Meridian vs. Mooresville: Mooresville (Make your pick)
Mishawaka vs. South Bend Riley: South Bend Riley (Make your pick)
South Bend Adams vs. Michigan City: South Bend Adams (Make your pick)
Penn vs. South Bend Washington: South Bend Washington (Make your pick)
North Central vs. Warren Central: Warren Central (Make your pick)
Terre Haute South Vigo vs. Martinsville: Martinsville (Make your pick)
Greenfield-Central vs. Richmond: Greenfield-Central (Make your pick)
Muncie Central vs. Anderson: Muncie Central (Make your pick)
Hamilton Southeastern vs. Fishers: Hamilton Southeastern (Make your pick)
Noblesville vs. Carmel: Noblesville (Make your pick)
Floyd Central vs. Jeffersonville: Floyd Central (Make your pick)
Concord vs. Elkhart: Elkhart (Make your pick)
First-round byes: Ben Davis, Avon, Plainfield, Chesterville, Merrillville, Portage, Franklin Community, East Central, Columbus North, Lake Central, Munster, Hammond Morton, Evansville Harrison, Reitz, Castle, Fort Wayne Northrop, Fort Wayne North Side, Snyder, Carroll, Southport, Decatur Central, LaPorte, Lawrence North, Arsenal Technical, Lawrence Central, Terre Haute North Vigo, Bloomington South, Bloomington North, Mt. Vernon, Pendleton Heights, Zionsville, Westfield, Bedford North Lawrence, New Albany, Seymour, Northridge, Goshen, Warsaw
Other classifications
To play the Pick 'Em Challenge in other classifications, follow the links from our Indiana bracket home page.
Playoff Pick 'Em
Playoff Pick 'Em is a brand-new bracket prediction challenge for high school sports, where users compete to pick the most accurate bracket. The contest is free-to-play and is available nationwide for most sports on High School On SI. Enter today and pick your favorite teams to take home the title!
