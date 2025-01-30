High School

Indiana (IHSAA) high school girls basketball sectional playoff brackets, matchups, game times (1/30/2025)

Teams, matchups and brackets for every sectional in Indiana high school girls basketball

Jack Butler

Fort Wayne Schneider’s Janaya Cooper (24) is chased by Valparaiso’s Delilah Kincaid (32) during a game between the Valparaiso High School Vikings vs. the Fort Wayne Snider Panthers on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, at Noblesville High School in Noblesville Indiana. The game was part of the Noblesville Holiday Tournament at The Mill.
The Indiana (IHSAA) high school girls basketball sectional tournament begins on Tuesday, February 4, with games from all four classifications. The sectional playoffs continue until Saturday, February 8.

CLASS 4A SECTIONAL BRACKETS

Ben Davis
Avon, Ben Davis, Brownsburg, Pike, Plainfield 

Chesterton
Chesterton, Hobart, Merrillville, Portage, Valparaiso 

Columbus North
Columbus East, Columbus North, East Central, Franklin Community, Whiteland Community 

Crown Point
Crown Point, Hammond Central, Hammond Morton, Lake Central, Munster 

Evansville F.J. Reitz
Castle, Evansville F.J. Reitz, Evansville Harrison, Evansville North, Gibson Southern

Fort Wayne Northrop
Carroll (Fort Wayne), Fort Wayne North Side, Fort Wayne Northrop, Fort Wayne Snider 

Franklin Central
Center Grove, Decatur Central, Franklin Central, Mooresville, Perry Meridian, Southport 

Harrison (West Lafayette)
Harrison (West Lafayette), Kokomo, Lafayette Jefferson, McCutcheon 

Homestead
Fort Wayne South Side, Fort Wayne Wayne, Homestead, Huntington North 

LaPorte
LaPorte, Michigan City, Mishawaka, Penn, South Bend Adams, South Bend Riley, South Bend Washington 

Lawrence North
Indianapolis Arsenal Technical, Lawrence Central, Lawrence North, North Central (Indianapolis), Warren Central 

Martinsville
Bloomington North, Bloomington South, Martinsville, Terre Haute North Vigo, Terre Haute South Vigo 

Mt. Vernon (Fortville)
Anderson, Greenfield-Central, Mt. Vernon (Fortville), Muncie Central, Pendleton Heights, Richmond 

Noblesville
Carmel, Fishers, Hamilton Southeastern, Noblesville, Westfield, Zionsville 

Seymour
Bedford North Lawrence, Floyd Central, Jeffersonville, New Albany, Seymour 

Warsaw Community
Concord, Elkhart, Goshen, Northridge, Warsaw Community 

CLASS 3A SECTIONAL BRACKETS

Connersville
Connersville, Delta, Hamilton Heights, Jay County, New Castle, Yorktown 

Evansville Central
Boonville, Evansville Bosse, Evansville Central, Evansville Reitz Memorial, Heritage Hills, Mt. Vernon

Fairfield
Columbia City, Fairfield, NorthWood, Tippecanoe Valley, Wawasee, West Noble 

Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran
Angola, DeKalb, East Noble, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger, Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran, Garrett, Leo 

Griffith
Calumet, East Chicago Central, Gary West Side, Griffith, Hammond Bishop Noll, Highland 

Indian Creek
Beech Grove, Greenwood Community, Indian Creek, New Palestine, Roncalli, Rushville Consolidated, Shelbyville 

Indianapolis Cathedral
Herron, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard, Indianapolis Cathedral, Indianapolis Crispus Attucks, Indianapolis Shortridge, Purdue Polytechnic - Downtown 

Jasper
Jasper, Princeton Community, Southridge, Vincennes Lincoln, Washington 

Lawrenceburg
Batesville, Franklin County, Greensburg, Jennings County, Lawrenceburg, South Dearborn 

Lebanon
Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory, Crawfordsville, Danville Community, Frankfort, Guerin Catholic, Lebanon, TriWest Hendricks 

Lowell
Hanover Central, Illiana Christian, Kankakee Valley, Lowell, River Forest 

Northview
Cascade, Edgewood, Indianapolis George Washington Community, Northview, Owen Valley, Speedway 

Norwell
Bellmont, Heritage, Marion, Mississinewa, New Haven, Norwell 

Scottsburg
Charlestown, Corydon Central, Madison Consolidated, North Harrison, Scottsburg, Silver Creek 

South Bend Saint Joseph
Culver Academies, Glenn, Mishawaka Marian, New Prairie, Plymouth, South Bend Saint Joseph 

Twin Lakes
Logansport, Maconaquah, Northwestern, Peru, Twin Lakes, West Lafayette, Western 

CLASS 2A SECTIONAL BRACKETS

Alexandria Monroe
Alexandria Monroe, Blackford, Eastbrook, Madison-Grant, Muncie Burris, Wapahani 

Bluffton
Adams Central, Bluffton, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers, South Adams, Whitko, Woodlan 

Boone Grove
Andrean, Boone Grove, Hebron, Wheeler, Whiting 

Central Noble
Central Noble, Churubusco, Eastside, Lakeland, Prairie Heights, Westview 

Forest Park
Evansville Mater Dei, Forest Park, North Posey, Perry Central, Pike Central, South Spencer, Tell City

Greencastle
Greencastle, North Putnam, Parke Heritage, South Putnam, South Vermillion, Southmont 

Crawford County
Clarksville, Crawford County, Eastern (Pekin), Lanesville, Mitchell, Paoli, Providence, Salem 

Hagerstown
Centerville, Hagerstown, Northeastern, Shenandoah, Union County, Winchester Community 

Knox
Bremen, Career Academy, Jimtown, Knox, LaVille, Winamac Community 

Lewis Cass
Eastern (Greentown), Lewis Cass, Manchester, Oak Hill, Rochester Community, Wabash 

Monrovia
Covenant Christian (Indianapolis), Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter, Monrovia, Park Tudor, Riverside, University 

North Knox
Eastern Greene, Linton-Stockton, North Knox, South Knox, Sullivan, West Vigo 

Rensselaer Central
Benton Central, Delphi Community, North Montgomery, Rensselaer Central, Seeger, Western Boone 

Sheridan
Elwood Community, Frankton, Lapel, Sheridan, Taylor, Tipton 

South Ripley
Austin, Brown County, Brownstown Central, South Ripley, Southwestern (Hanover), Switzerland County 

Triton Central
Christel House, Eastern Hancock, Heritage Christian, Indianapolis Scecina Memorial, Irvington Preparatory Academy, KIPP Indy Legacy, Triton Central 

CLASS 1A SECTIONAL BRACKETS

Anderson Preparatory Academy

Anderson Preparatory Academy, Indiana School for the Deaf, Liberty Christian, MTI School of Knowledge, Purdue Polytechnic - Broad Ripple, Tindley

Barr-Reeve

Barr-Reeve, Loogootee, North Daviess, Orleans, Shoals, Vincennes Rivet, Washington Catholic

Bethany Christian

Bethany Christian, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian, Fort Wayne Canterbury, Fremont, Hamilton, Lakeland Christian Academy, Lakewood Park Christian

Borden

Borden, Christian Academy of Indiana, Henryville, New Washington, Rock Creek Academy, South Central (Elizabeth), West Washington

Bowman Leadership Academy

Bowman Leadership Academy, Kouts, Marquette Catholic, Morgan Township, Tri-Township, Washington Township, Westville

Clay City

Bloomfield, Clay City, Cloverdale, Dugger Union, Lighthouse Christian Academy, North Central (Farmersburg), Shakamak, White River Valley

Clinton Prairie

Bethesda Christian, Carroll (Flora), Clinton Central, Clinton Prairie, Frontier, Rossville

Eminence

Central Christian Academy, Eminence, Greenwood Christian Academy, Indianapolis Lutheran, Indianapolis Metropolitan, Traders Point Christian, Victory College Prep

Fountain Central

Attica, Covington, Faith Christian, Fountain Central, Lafayette Central Catholic, North Vermillion, Riverton Parke

Northeast Dubois

Cannelton, Evansville Christian, Northeast Dubois, Springs Valley, Tecumseh, Wood Memorial

Hauser

Crothersville, Hauser, Jac-Cen-Del, Milan, Oldenburg Academy, Rising Sun, Shawe Memorial, Trinity Lutheran

Oregon-Davis

Argos, Culver Community, Elkhart Christian Academy, North Judson-San Pierre, Oregon-Davis, South Central (Union Mills), Trinity School at Greenlawn, Triton

Randolph Southern

Blue River Valley, Cambridge City Lincoln, Monroe Central, Randolph Southern, Union (Modoc), Union City

Southwestern (Shelbyville)

Edinburgh, Knightstown, Morristown, North Decatur, South Decatur, Southwestern (Shelbyville), Tri, Waldron

Tri-Central

Cowan, Daleville, North Miami, Northfield, Southern Wells, Southwood, Tri-Central, Wes-Del

West Central

Caston, DeMotte Christian, North Newton, North White, Pioneer, South Newton, Tri-County, West Central

