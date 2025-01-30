Indiana (IHSAA) high school girls basketball sectional playoff brackets, matchups, game times (1/30/2025)
The Indiana (IHSAA) high school girls basketball sectional tournament begins on Tuesday, February 4, with games from all four classifications. The sectional playoffs continue until Saturday, February 8.
High School on SI has brackets for every sectional of the Indiana high school girls basketball playoffs
Indiana (IHSAA) high school girls basketball sectional brackets
ALL INDIANA HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL BRACKETS
CLASS 4A SECTIONAL BRACKETS
Ben Davis
Avon, Ben Davis, Brownsburg, Pike, Plainfield
Chesterton
Chesterton, Hobart, Merrillville, Portage, Valparaiso
Columbus North
Columbus East, Columbus North, East Central, Franklin Community, Whiteland Community
Crown Point
Crown Point, Hammond Central, Hammond Morton, Lake Central, Munster
Evansville F.J. Reitz
Castle, Evansville F.J. Reitz, Evansville Harrison, Evansville North, Gibson Southern
Fort Wayne Northrop
Carroll (Fort Wayne), Fort Wayne North Side, Fort Wayne Northrop, Fort Wayne Snider
Franklin Central
Center Grove, Decatur Central, Franklin Central, Mooresville, Perry Meridian, Southport
Harrison (West Lafayette)
Harrison (West Lafayette), Kokomo, Lafayette Jefferson, McCutcheon
Homestead
Fort Wayne South Side, Fort Wayne Wayne, Homestead, Huntington North
LaPorte
LaPorte, Michigan City, Mishawaka, Penn, South Bend Adams, South Bend Riley, South Bend Washington
Lawrence North
Indianapolis Arsenal Technical, Lawrence Central, Lawrence North, North Central (Indianapolis), Warren Central
Martinsville
Bloomington North, Bloomington South, Martinsville, Terre Haute North Vigo, Terre Haute South Vigo
Mt. Vernon (Fortville)
Anderson, Greenfield-Central, Mt. Vernon (Fortville), Muncie Central, Pendleton Heights, Richmond
Noblesville
Carmel, Fishers, Hamilton Southeastern, Noblesville, Westfield, Zionsville
Seymour
Bedford North Lawrence, Floyd Central, Jeffersonville, New Albany, Seymour
Warsaw Community
Concord, Elkhart, Goshen, Northridge, Warsaw Community
CLASS 3A SECTIONAL BRACKETS
Connersville
Connersville, Delta, Hamilton Heights, Jay County, New Castle, Yorktown
Evansville Central
Boonville, Evansville Bosse, Evansville Central, Evansville Reitz Memorial, Heritage Hills, Mt. Vernon
Fairfield
Columbia City, Fairfield, NorthWood, Tippecanoe Valley, Wawasee, West Noble
Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran
Angola, DeKalb, East Noble, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger, Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran, Garrett, Leo
Griffith
Calumet, East Chicago Central, Gary West Side, Griffith, Hammond Bishop Noll, Highland
Indian Creek
Beech Grove, Greenwood Community, Indian Creek, New Palestine, Roncalli, Rushville Consolidated, Shelbyville
Indianapolis Cathedral
Herron, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard, Indianapolis Cathedral, Indianapolis Crispus Attucks, Indianapolis Shortridge, Purdue Polytechnic - Downtown
Jasper
Jasper, Princeton Community, Southridge, Vincennes Lincoln, Washington
Lawrenceburg
Batesville, Franklin County, Greensburg, Jennings County, Lawrenceburg, South Dearborn
Lebanon
Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory, Crawfordsville, Danville Community, Frankfort, Guerin Catholic, Lebanon, TriWest Hendricks
Lowell
Hanover Central, Illiana Christian, Kankakee Valley, Lowell, River Forest
Northview
Cascade, Edgewood, Indianapolis George Washington Community, Northview, Owen Valley, Speedway
Norwell
Bellmont, Heritage, Marion, Mississinewa, New Haven, Norwell
Scottsburg
Charlestown, Corydon Central, Madison Consolidated, North Harrison, Scottsburg, Silver Creek
South Bend Saint Joseph
Culver Academies, Glenn, Mishawaka Marian, New Prairie, Plymouth, South Bend Saint Joseph
Twin Lakes
Logansport, Maconaquah, Northwestern, Peru, Twin Lakes, West Lafayette, Western
CLASS 2A SECTIONAL BRACKETS
Alexandria Monroe
Alexandria Monroe, Blackford, Eastbrook, Madison-Grant, Muncie Burris, Wapahani
Bluffton
Adams Central, Bluffton, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers, South Adams, Whitko, Woodlan
Boone Grove
Andrean, Boone Grove, Hebron, Wheeler, Whiting
Central Noble
Central Noble, Churubusco, Eastside, Lakeland, Prairie Heights, Westview
Forest Park
Evansville Mater Dei, Forest Park, North Posey, Perry Central, Pike Central, South Spencer, Tell City
Greencastle
Greencastle, North Putnam, Parke Heritage, South Putnam, South Vermillion, Southmont
Crawford County
Clarksville, Crawford County, Eastern (Pekin), Lanesville, Mitchell, Paoli, Providence, Salem
Hagerstown
Centerville, Hagerstown, Northeastern, Shenandoah, Union County, Winchester Community
Knox
Bremen, Career Academy, Jimtown, Knox, LaVille, Winamac Community
Lewis Cass
Eastern (Greentown), Lewis Cass, Manchester, Oak Hill, Rochester Community, Wabash
Monrovia
Covenant Christian (Indianapolis), Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter, Monrovia, Park Tudor, Riverside, University
North Knox
Eastern Greene, Linton-Stockton, North Knox, South Knox, Sullivan, West Vigo
Rensselaer Central
Benton Central, Delphi Community, North Montgomery, Rensselaer Central, Seeger, Western Boone
Sheridan
Elwood Community, Frankton, Lapel, Sheridan, Taylor, Tipton
South Ripley
Austin, Brown County, Brownstown Central, South Ripley, Southwestern (Hanover), Switzerland County
Triton Central
Christel House, Eastern Hancock, Heritage Christian, Indianapolis Scecina Memorial, Irvington Preparatory Academy, KIPP Indy Legacy, Triton Central
CLASS 1A SECTIONAL BRACKETS
Anderson Preparatory Academy
Anderson Preparatory Academy, Indiana School for the Deaf, Liberty Christian, MTI School of Knowledge, Purdue Polytechnic - Broad Ripple, Tindley
Barr-Reeve
Barr-Reeve, Loogootee, North Daviess, Orleans, Shoals, Vincennes Rivet, Washington Catholic
Bethany Christian
Bethany Christian, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian, Fort Wayne Canterbury, Fremont, Hamilton, Lakeland Christian Academy, Lakewood Park Christian
Borden
Borden, Christian Academy of Indiana, Henryville, New Washington, Rock Creek Academy, South Central (Elizabeth), West Washington
Bowman Leadership Academy
Bowman Leadership Academy, Kouts, Marquette Catholic, Morgan Township, Tri-Township, Washington Township, Westville
Clay City
Bloomfield, Clay City, Cloverdale, Dugger Union, Lighthouse Christian Academy, North Central (Farmersburg), Shakamak, White River Valley
Clinton Prairie
Bethesda Christian, Carroll (Flora), Clinton Central, Clinton Prairie, Frontier, Rossville
Eminence
Central Christian Academy, Eminence, Greenwood Christian Academy, Indianapolis Lutheran, Indianapolis Metropolitan, Traders Point Christian, Victory College Prep
Fountain Central
Attica, Covington, Faith Christian, Fountain Central, Lafayette Central Catholic, North Vermillion, Riverton Parke
Northeast Dubois
Cannelton, Evansville Christian, Northeast Dubois, Springs Valley, Tecumseh, Wood Memorial
Hauser
Crothersville, Hauser, Jac-Cen-Del, Milan, Oldenburg Academy, Rising Sun, Shawe Memorial, Trinity Lutheran
Oregon-Davis
Argos, Culver Community, Elkhart Christian Academy, North Judson-San Pierre, Oregon-Davis, South Central (Union Mills), Trinity School at Greenlawn, Triton
Randolph Southern
Blue River Valley, Cambridge City Lincoln, Monroe Central, Randolph Southern, Union (Modoc), Union City
Southwestern (Shelbyville)
Edinburgh, Knightstown, Morristown, North Decatur, South Decatur, Southwestern (Shelbyville), Tri, Waldron
Tri-Central
Cowan, Daleville, North Miami, Northfield, Southern Wells, Southwood, Tri-Central, Wes-Del
West Central
Caston, DeMotte Christian, North Newton, North White, Pioneer, South Newton, Tri-County, West Central
