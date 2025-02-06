Indiana high school girls basketball Playoff Pick 'Em Challenge: Make your Round 2 predictions
High school playoff basketball season is underway in Indiana, with the girls tournament moving on to Round 2 this week.
Brackets have been released, and with that comes the chance to play the High School on SI Playoff Pick 'Em Challenge.
Here are all the Class 4A matchups in the sectional semifinals of the Indiana high school girls basketball playoffs, with Mike Swanson's predicted winners and links to make your pick. The games tip off Friday, Feb. 7.
Class 4A second-round matchups, predicted winners
Ben Davis vs. Avon: Ben Davis (Make your pick)
Pike vs. Plainfield: Plainfield (Make your pick)
Chesterton vs. Merrillville: Merrillville (Make your pick)
Valparaiso vs. Portage: Valparaiso (Make your pick)
Franklin Community vs. East Central: East Central (Make your pick)
Columbus East vs. Columbus North: Columbus North (Make your pick)
Lake Central vs. Munster: Lake Central (Make your pick)
Hammond Morton vs. Hammond Central: Hammond Morton (Make your pick)
Evansville Harrison vs. Reitz: Reitz (Make your pick)
Gibson Southern vs. Castle: Gibson Southern (Make your pick)
Fort Wayne Northrop vs. Fort Wayne North Side: Fort Wayne Northrop (Make your pick)
Snider vs. Carroll: Carroll (Make your pick)
Franklin Central vs. Southport: Southport (Make your pick)
Decatur Central vs. Mooresville: Mooresville (Make your pick)
Jefferson vs. Harrison: Jefferson (Make your pick)
Kokomo vs. McCutcheon: McCutcheon (Make your pick)
Fort Wayne South Side vs. Huntington North: Huntington North (Make your pick)
Fort Wayne Wayne vs. Homestead: Homestead (Make your pick)
LaPorte vs. South Bend Riley: South Bend Riley (Make your pick)
Michigan City vs. South Bend Washington: South Bend Washington (Make your pick)
Lawrence North vs. Arsenal Technical: Lawrence North (Make your pick)
North Central vs. Lawrence Central: Lawrence Central (Make your pick)
Terre Haute North Vigo vs. Bloomington South: Bloomington South (Make your pick)
Bloomington North vs. Martinsville: Bloomington North (Make your pick)
Mt. Vernon vs. Richmond: Mt. Vernon (Make your pick)
Pendleton Heights vs. Anderson: Pendleton Heights (Make your pick)
Hamilton Southeastern vs. Zionsville: Hamilton Southeastern (Make your pick)
Noblesville vs. Westfield: Noblesville (Make your pick)
Bedford North Lawrence vs. New Albany: Bedford North Lawrence (Make your pick)
Floyd Central vs. Seymour: Floyd Central (Make your pick)
Northridge vs. Goshen: Northridge (Make your pick)
Warsaw vs. Elkhart: Warsaw (Make your pick)
Other classifications
To play the Pick 'Em Challenge in other classifications, follow the links from our Indiana bracket home page.
