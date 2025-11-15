Indiana High School Playoff Football Final Scores, Results - November 14, 2025
The 2025 Indiana high school football playoffs continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of all the final scores.
Adams Central 42, Eastbrook 28
Andrean 53, Southmont 32
Bloomsburg South 55, Floyd Central 7
Brownsburg 47, Decatur Central 23
Brownstown Central 43, Linton-Stockton 18
Carroll 42, Penn 30
Cascade 37, Lawrenceburg 33
Concord 47, Jefferson 45
Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 39, Lebanon 27
Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 14, Twin Lakes 7
Gibson Southern 42, Indian Creek 14
Heritage Hills 35, Martinsville 19
Knox 28, Angola 21
Lapel 38, Indianapolis Lutheran 7
Merrillville 34, Michigan City 14
Milan 22, Providence 7
New Palestine 20, East Central 6
Pioneer 34, LaVille 14
Roncalli 31, Yorktown 27
South Adams 25, North Miami 22
South Bend St. Joseph 10, Hobart 7
South Putnam 26, Sheridan 6
Warren Central 24, Center Grove 21
Westfield 20, Fishers 10