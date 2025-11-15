High School

Indiana High School Playoff Football Final Scores, Results - November 14, 2025

Gray Reid

The 2025 Indiana high school football playoffs continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of all the final scores.

Adams Central 42, Eastbrook 28

Andrean 53, Southmont 32

Bloomsburg South 55, Floyd Central 7

Brownsburg 47, Decatur Central 23

Brownstown Central 43, Linton-Stockton 18

Carroll 42, Penn 30

Cascade 37, Lawrenceburg 33

Concord 47, Jefferson 45

Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 39, Lebanon 27

Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 14, Twin Lakes 7

Gibson Southern 42, Indian Creek 14

Heritage Hills 35, Martinsville 19

Knox 28, Angola 21

Lapel 38, Indianapolis Lutheran 7

Merrillville 34, Michigan City 14

Milan 22, Providence 7

New Palestine 20, East Central 6

Pioneer 34, LaVille 14

Roncalli 31, Yorktown 27

South Adams 25, North Miami 22

South Bend St. Joseph 10, Hobart 7

South Putnam 26, Sheridan 6

Warren Central 24, Center Grove 21

Westfield 20, Fishers 10

