Indiana High School Playoff Football Final Scores, Results - November 21, 2025
The 2025 Indiana high school football playoffs continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of all the final scores.
Adams Central 19, Andrean 24
Brownsburg 31, Warren Central 0
Brownstown Central 31, Lapel 21
Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 28, South Bend St. Joseph 7
Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 35, Knox 0
Merrillville 41, Concord 14
New Palestine 42, Bloomington South 0
Pioneer 31, South Adams 14
Roncalli 42, Heritage Hills 14
South Putnam 40, Milan 7
Westfield 35, Carroll 14
