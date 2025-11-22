High School

Indiana High School Playoff Football Final Scores, Results - November 21, 2025

Gray Reid

Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger vs Lebanon from Nov. 14, 2025
Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger vs Lebanon from Nov. 14, 2025 / Justin Sicking

The 2025 Indiana high school football playoffs continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of all the final scores.

Andrean 24, Adams Central 19

Brownsburg 31, Warren Central 0

Brownstown Central 31, Lapel 21

Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 28, South Bend St. Joseph 7

Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 35, Knox 0

Merrillville 41, Concord 14

New Palestine 42, Bloomington South 0

Pioneer 31, South Adams 14

Roncalli 42, Heritage Hills 14

South Putnam 40, Milan 7

Westfield 35, Carroll 14

Published
