Indiana High School Playoff Football Final Scores, Results - November 7, 2025

The 2025 Indiana high school football playoffs continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of all the final scores.

Adams Central 53, Eastside 32

Andrean 35, Rensselaer Central 14

Brownsburg 53, Avon 29

Brownstown Central 55, Switzerland County 0

Cascade 49, Guerin Catholic 21

Center Grove 30, Franklin Central 27

Concord 34, Fort Wayne North Side 29

Decatur Central 17, Lawrence Central 14

East Central 35, Whiteland 0

Eastbrook 31, Eastern 28

Fishers 28, Hamilton Southeastern 20

Floyd Central 15, Evansville North 10

Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 32, East Noble 0

Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 23, Mississinewa 10

Garrett 28, Angola 14

Gibson Southern 17, Evansville Mater Dei 14

Heritage Hills 38, Jasper 8

Hobart 35, Lowell 15

Indian Creek 49, Scottsburg 13

Indianapolis Lutheran 28, Heritage Christian 24

Jefferson 57, Kokomo 0

Knox 48, Mishawaka Marian 18

Lapel 28, Triton Central 15

LaVille 49, West Central 6

Lawrenceburg 41, Greensburg 3

Lebanon 21, Logansport 17

Linton-Stockton 58, Sullivan 27

Martinsville 49, Bedford North Lawrence 27

Merrillville 45, Munster 14

Michigan City 28, LaPorte 21

Milan 27, North Decatur 7

New Palestine 20, Cathedral 15

North Miami 51, Fremont 7

Penn 28, Crown Point 24

Pioneer 45, Carroll 14

Providence 42, North Daviess 26

Roncalli 26, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 6

Sheridan 14, Cloverdale 7

South Adams 42, Hagerstown 14

South Bend St. Joseph 13, Mishawaka 7

South Putnam 29, Riverton Parke 21

Southmont 44, Cass 39

Twin Lakes 35, Western 19

Warren Central 58, Southport 0

Westfield 23, Carmel 20

Carroll 42, Fort Wayne Northrop 23

Bloomington South 31, Bloomington North 28

Yorktown 28, Pendleton Heights 10

