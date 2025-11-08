Indiana High School Playoff Football Final Scores, Results - November 7, 2025
The 2025 Indiana high school football playoffs continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of all the final scores.
Adams Central 53, Eastside 32
Andrean 35, Rensselaer Central 14
Brownsburg 53, Avon 29
Brownstown Central 55, Switzerland County 0
Cascade 49, Guerin Catholic 21
Center Grove 30, Franklin Central 27
Concord 34, Fort Wayne North Side 29
Decatur Central 17, Lawrence Central 14
East Central 35, Whiteland 0
Eastbrook 31, Eastern 28
Fishers 28, Hamilton Southeastern 20
Floyd Central 15, Evansville North 10
Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 32, East Noble 0
Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 23, Mississinewa 10
Garrett 28, Angola 14
Gibson Southern 17, Evansville Mater Dei 14
Heritage Hills 38, Jasper 8
Hobart 35, Lowell 15
Indian Creek 49, Scottsburg 13
Indianapolis Lutheran 28, Heritage Christian 24
Jefferson 57, Kokomo 0
Knox 48, Mishawaka Marian 18
Lapel 28, Triton Central 15
LaVille 49, West Central 6
Lawrenceburg 41, Greensburg 3
Lebanon 21, Logansport 17
Linton-Stockton 58, Sullivan 27
Martinsville 49, Bedford North Lawrence 27
Merrillville 45, Munster 14
Michigan City 28, LaPorte 21
Milan 27, North Decatur 7
New Palestine 20, Cathedral 15
North Miami 51, Fremont 7
Penn 28, Crown Point 24
Pioneer 45, Carroll 14
Providence 42, North Daviess 26
Roncalli 26, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 6
Sheridan 14, Cloverdale 7
South Adams 42, Hagerstown 14
South Bend St. Joseph 13, Mishawaka 7
South Putnam 29, Riverton Parke 21
Southmont 44, Cass 39
Twin Lakes 35, Western 19
Warren Central 58, Southport 0
Westfield 23, Carmel 20
Carroll 42, Fort Wayne Northrop 23
Bloomington South 31, Bloomington North 28
Yorktown 28, Pendleton Heights 10