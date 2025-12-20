High School

Indiana High School Girls Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 19, 2025

See every Indiana girls high school basketball final score from December 19, 2025

Gray Reid

Indianapolis Bishop Chatard vs Greenfield-Central from Dec 2, 2025
Indianapolis Bishop Chatard vs Greenfield-Central from Dec 2, 2025 / Donald Money

The 2025 Indiana high school girls basketball season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of all the final scores from tonight's slate of action.

Indiana high school girls basketball final scores, results — December 19, 2025

Alexandria-Monroe 73, Eastbrook 28

Anderson 66, Muncie Central 42

Batesville 44, Richmond 32

Bloomington North 59, Franklin Community 57

Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory 43, Perry Meridian 36

Brownsburg 74, Avon 44

Carroll 64, Fort Wayne Wayne 44

Cascade 56, North Putnam 41

Center Grove 44, Whiteland 25

Central Noble 43, West Noble 40

Christian Academy 58, South Central 36

Clinton Central 41, Tri-Central 25

Columbus Christian 52, Horizon Christian 11

Connersville 73, South Dearborn 26al

Covenant Christian 56, Greenwood Christian Academy 31

Covington 43, Attica 38

Crawfordsville 40, North Montgomery 46

Crown Point 46, Lake Central 33

Delphi Community 75, Taylor 15

Edgewood 71, Indian Creek 51

Edinburgh 47, Hauser 41

Fairfield 61, Concord 31

Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian 65, Fort Wayne Canterbury 17

Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran 70, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 45

Fort Wayne Northrop 44, Fort Wayne South Side 19

Fort Wayne Snider 74, Fort Wayne North Side 11

Greencastle 57, Frankfort 28

Hamilton Southeastern 32, Fishers 19

Hammond Bishop Noll 64, Lake Station Edison 28

La Porte 58, Portage 55

Lawrence North 47, Warren Central 35

Linton-Stockton 32, Shakamak 26

Marion 53, Kokomo 56

McCutcheon 69, Harrison 30

Merrillville 70, Michigan City 23

Mishawaka Marian 56, South Bend Washington 52

Morristown 46, Mooresville Christian 41

New Prairie 54, South Bend Riley 51

North Decatur 40, Waldron 23

Northridge 68, Goshen 5

Oldenburg Academy 49, Franklin County 40

Penn 67, South Bend Adams 21

Pike 71, Lawrence Central 48

Roncalli 54, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 40

Rossville 60, Carroll 49

Seven Oaks Classical 47, Cannelton 20

Southmont 58, Western Boone 23

Southwood 49, Manchester 36

Speedway 53, Greenwood 48

Thornton Fractional South 60, Munster 15

Tri 45, Cowan 18

Valparaiso 59, Chesterton 32

Victory College Prep 46, Purdue Broad Ripple 11

West Central 53, Washington Township 26

More Girls Basketball Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Gray Reid
GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

Home/Indiana