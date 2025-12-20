Indiana High School Girls Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 19, 2025
The 2025 Indiana high school girls basketball season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of all the final scores from tonight's slate of action.
Indiana high school girls basketball final scores, results — December 19, 2025
Alexandria-Monroe 73, Eastbrook 28
Anderson 66, Muncie Central 42
Batesville 44, Richmond 32
Bloomington North 59, Franklin Community 57
Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory 43, Perry Meridian 36
Brownsburg 74, Avon 44
Carroll 64, Fort Wayne Wayne 44
Cascade 56, North Putnam 41
Center Grove 44, Whiteland 25
Central Noble 43, West Noble 40
Christian Academy 58, South Central 36
Clinton Central 41, Tri-Central 25
Columbus Christian 52, Horizon Christian 11
Connersville 73, South Dearborn 26al
Covenant Christian 56, Greenwood Christian Academy 31
Covington 43, Attica 38
Crawfordsville 40, North Montgomery 46
Crown Point 46, Lake Central 33
Delphi Community 75, Taylor 15
Edgewood 71, Indian Creek 51
Edinburgh 47, Hauser 41
Fairfield 61, Concord 31
Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian 65, Fort Wayne Canterbury 17
Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran 70, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 45
Fort Wayne Northrop 44, Fort Wayne South Side 19
Fort Wayne Snider 74, Fort Wayne North Side 11
Greencastle 57, Frankfort 28
Hamilton Southeastern 32, Fishers 19
Hammond Bishop Noll 64, Lake Station Edison 28
La Porte 58, Portage 55
Lawrence North 47, Warren Central 35
Linton-Stockton 32, Shakamak 26
Marion 53, Kokomo 56
McCutcheon 69, Harrison 30
Merrillville 70, Michigan City 23
Mishawaka Marian 56, South Bend Washington 52
Morristown 46, Mooresville Christian 41
New Prairie 54, South Bend Riley 51
North Decatur 40, Waldron 23
Northridge 68, Goshen 5
Oldenburg Academy 49, Franklin County 40
Penn 67, South Bend Adams 21
Pike 71, Lawrence Central 48
Roncalli 54, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 40
Rossville 60, Carroll 49
Seven Oaks Classical 47, Cannelton 20
Southmont 58, Western Boone 23
Southwood 49, Manchester 36
Speedway 53, Greenwood 48
Thornton Fractional South 60, Munster 15
Tri 45, Cowan 18
Valparaiso 59, Chesterton 32
Victory College Prep 46, Purdue Broad Ripple 11
West Central 53, Washington Township 26