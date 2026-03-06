Indiana (IHSAA) High School Boys Basketball Playoff Schedule & Scores - March 6, 2026

There are 128 playoff games scheduled across Indiana on Friday, March 6, including 18 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Indiana high school boys basketball scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Indiana's top-ranked teams as No. 4 Pike takes on No. 8 Plainfield and No. 7 Carmel and No. 18 Noblesville square off.

Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games To Watch - Friday, March 6

With 18 games featuring ranked teams, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the 2026 Indiana high school boys basketball playoffs roll on.

IHSAA Class 4A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, March 6

There are 32 games scheduled in the IHSAA 4A classification on Friday, March 6. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 4A High School Basketball Scoreboard.

IHSAA Class 3A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, March 6

There are 34 games scheduled in the IHSAA 3A classification on Friday, March 6. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 3A High School Basketball Scoreboard.

IHSAA Class 2A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, March 6

There are 32 games scheduled in the IHSAA 2A classification on Friday, March 6. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 2A High School Basketball Scoreboard.

IHSAA Class 1A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, March 6

There are 32 games scheduled in the IHSAA 1A classification on Friday, March 6. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 1A High School Basketball Scoreboard.

