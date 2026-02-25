High School

2026 Indiana High School Boys Basketball Playoffs: Brackets, Schedules - Feb. 24

Get every bracket, matchup and final score of the 2026 Indiana high school boys basketball playoffs

The 2026 Indiana high school boys basketball playoffs begin on March 3rd with the IHSAA Sectional Tournaments.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification and section in the Indiana high school basketball playoffs.

The 2026 IHSAA state championship games will begin on March 21st and conclude on March 28th at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

2026 Indiana High School Boys Basketball 1A Sectional Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (IHSAA) - February 24, 2026

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 1A Section 49 Tournament - Kouts

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 1A Section 50 Tournament - Caston

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 1A Section 51 Tournament - Culver Community

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 1A Section 52 Tournament - Bethany Christian

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 1A Section 53 Tournament - Fountain Central

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 1A Section 54 Tournament - Clinton Central

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 1A Section 55 Tournament - Wes-Del

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 1A Section 56 Tournament - Cambridge City Lincoln

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 1A Section 57 Tournament - Indiana School for the Deaf

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 1A Section 58 Tournament - Indianapolis Lutheran

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 1A Section 59 Tournament - Tri

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 1A Section 60 Tournament - Milan

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 1A Section 61 Tournament - White River Valley

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 1A Section 62 Tournament - Loogootee

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 1A Section 63 Tournament - Borden

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 1A Section 64 Tournament - Wood Memorial

2026 Indiana High School Boys Basketball 2A Sectional Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (IHSAA) - February 24, 2026

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 2A Section 33 Tournament - Boone Grove

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 2A Section 34 Tournament - LaVille

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 2A Section 35 Tournament - Westview

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 2A Section 36 Tournament - Bluffton

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 2A Section 37 Tournament - Delphi Community

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 2A Section 38 Tournament - Manchester

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 2A Section 39 Tournament - Elwood Community

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 2A Section 40 Tournament - Eastbrook

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 2A Section 41 Tournament - Greencastle

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 2A Section 42 Tournament - Indy Cardinal Ritter

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 2A Section 43 Tournament - Eastern Hancock

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 2A Section 44 Tournament - Hagerstown

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 2A Section 45 Tournament - Southwestern (Hanover)

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 2A Section 46 Tournament - Salem

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 2A Section 47 Tournament - Salem

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 2A Section 48 Tournament - Forest Park

2026 Indiana High School Boys Basketball 3A Sectional Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (IHSAA) - February 24, 2026

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 3A Section 17 Tournament - Gary West Side

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 3A Section 18 Tournament - Hanover Central

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 3A Section 19 Tournament - New Prairie

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 3A Section 20 Tournament - Columbia City

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 3A Section 21 Tournament - DeKalb

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 3A Section 22 Tournament - Bellmont

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 3A Section 23 Tournament - Logansport

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 3A Section 24 Tournament - New Castle

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 3A Section 25 Tournament - Frankfort

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 3A Section 26 Tournament - Indy Crispus Attucks

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 3A Section 27 Tournament - Speedway

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 3A Section 28 Tournament - Greenwood Community

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 3A Section 29 Tournament - South Dearborn

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 3A Section 30 Tournament - Madison Consolidated

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 3A Section 31 Tournament - Washington

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 3A Section 32 Tournament - Boonville

2026 Indiana High School Boys Basketball 4A Sectional Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (IHSAA) - February 24, 2026

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 4A Section 1 Tournament - Crown Point

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 4A Section 2 Tournament - Chesterton

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 4A Section 3 Tournament - Mishawaka

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 4A Section 4 Tournament - Elkhart

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 4A Section 5 Tournament - Forth Wayne Northrop

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 4A Section 6 Tournament - Huntington North

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 4A Section 7 Tournament - Lafayette Jefferson

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 4A Section 8 Tournament - Noblesville

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 4A Section 9 Tournament - Greenfield-Central

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 4A Section 10 Tournament - Indy Arsenal Tech

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 4A Section 11 Tournament - Plainfield

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 4A Section 12 Tournament - Mooresville

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 4A Section 13 Tournament - Martinsville

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 4A Section 14 Tournament - Columbus North

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 4A Section 15 Tournament - Seymour

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 4A Section 16 Tournament - Evansville North

Published
GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

