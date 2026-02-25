2026 Indiana High School Boys Basketball Playoffs: Brackets, Schedules - Feb. 24
The 2026 Indiana high school boys basketball playoffs begin on March 3rd with the IHSAA Sectional Tournaments.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification and section in the Indiana high school basketball playoffs.
The 2026 IHSAA state championship games will begin on March 21st and conclude on March 28th at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
2026 Indiana High School Boys Basketball 1A Sectional Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (IHSAA) - February 24, 2026
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 1A Section 49 Tournament - Kouts
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 1A Section 50 Tournament - Caston
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 1A Section 51 Tournament - Culver Community
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 1A Section 52 Tournament - Bethany Christian
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 1A Section 53 Tournament - Fountain Central
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 1A Section 54 Tournament - Clinton Central
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 1A Section 55 Tournament - Wes-Del
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 1A Section 56 Tournament - Cambridge City Lincoln
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 1A Section 57 Tournament - Indiana School for the Deaf
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 1A Section 58 Tournament - Indianapolis Lutheran
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 1A Section 59 Tournament - Tri
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 1A Section 60 Tournament - Milan
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 1A Section 61 Tournament - White River Valley
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 1A Section 62 Tournament - Loogootee
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 1A Section 63 Tournament - Borden
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 1A Section 64 Tournament - Wood Memorial
2026 Indiana High School Boys Basketball 2A Sectional Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (IHSAA) - February 24, 2026
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 2A Section 33 Tournament - Boone Grove
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 2A Section 34 Tournament - LaVille
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 2A Section 35 Tournament - Westview
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 2A Section 36 Tournament - Bluffton
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 2A Section 37 Tournament - Delphi Community
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 2A Section 38 Tournament - Manchester
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 2A Section 39 Tournament - Elwood Community
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 2A Section 40 Tournament - Eastbrook
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 2A Section 41 Tournament - Greencastle
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 2A Section 42 Tournament - Indy Cardinal Ritter
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 2A Section 43 Tournament - Eastern Hancock
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 2A Section 44 Tournament - Hagerstown
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 2A Section 45 Tournament - Southwestern (Hanover)
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 2A Section 46 Tournament - Salem
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 2A Section 47 Tournament - Salem
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 2A Section 48 Tournament - Forest Park
2026 Indiana High School Boys Basketball 3A Sectional Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (IHSAA) - February 24, 2026
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 3A Section 17 Tournament - Gary West Side
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 3A Section 18 Tournament - Hanover Central
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 3A Section 19 Tournament - New Prairie
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 3A Section 20 Tournament - Columbia City
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 3A Section 21 Tournament - DeKalb
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 3A Section 22 Tournament - Bellmont
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 3A Section 23 Tournament - Logansport
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 3A Section 24 Tournament - New Castle
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 3A Section 25 Tournament - Frankfort
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 3A Section 26 Tournament - Indy Crispus Attucks
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 3A Section 27 Tournament - Speedway
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 3A Section 28 Tournament - Greenwood Community
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 3A Section 29 Tournament - South Dearborn
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 3A Section 30 Tournament - Madison Consolidated
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 3A Section 31 Tournament - Washington
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 3A Section 32 Tournament - Boonville
2026 Indiana High School Boys Basketball 4A Sectional Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (IHSAA) - February 24, 2026
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 4A Section 1 Tournament - Crown Point
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 4A Section 2 Tournament - Chesterton
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 4A Section 3 Tournament - Mishawaka
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 4A Section 4 Tournament - Elkhart
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 4A Section 5 Tournament - Forth Wayne Northrop
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 4A Section 6 Tournament - Huntington North
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 4A Section 7 Tournament - Lafayette Jefferson
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 4A Section 8 Tournament - Noblesville
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 4A Section 9 Tournament - Greenfield-Central
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 4A Section 10 Tournament - Indy Arsenal Tech
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 4A Section 11 Tournament - Plainfield
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 4A Section 12 Tournament - Mooresville
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 4A Section 13 Tournament - Martinsville
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 4A Section 14 Tournament - Columbus North
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 4A Section 15 Tournament - Seymour
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys Basketball 4A Section 16 Tournament - Evansville North