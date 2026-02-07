Indiana (IHSAA) High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - February 7, 2026
There are 115 games scheduled across Indiana on Saturday, February 7, including 11 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Indiana high school boys basketball scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Indiana's top-ranked teams as No. 13 Penn heads to No. 17 Chesterton and No. 25 Zionsville hosts Bloomington North.
Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games To Watch - Saturday, February 7
With 11 games featuring ranked teams, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the 2026 Indiana high school boys basketball season rolls on.
IHSAA Class 4A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Saturday, February 7
There are 32 games scheduled in the IHSAA 4A classification on Saturday, February 7. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 4A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
IHSAA Class 3A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Saturday, February 7
There are 46 games scheduled in the IHSAA 3A classification on Saturday, February 7. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 3A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
IHSAA Class 2A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Saturday, February 7
There are 47 games scheduled in the IHSAA 2A classification on Saturday, February 7. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 2A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
IHSAA Class 1A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Saturday, February 7
There are 47 games scheduled in the IHSAA 1A classification on Saturday, February 7. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 1A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
