Indiana (IHSAA) High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 16, 2026
There are 132 games scheduled across Indiana on Friday, January 16, including 16 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Indiana high school boys basketball scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Indiana's top-ranked teams as No. 7 Carmel hosts No. 8 Plainfield and No. 18 Noblesville heads to No. 25 Zionsville.
Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games To Watch - Friday, January 16
With 16 games featuring ranked teams, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the 2026 Indiana high school boys basketball season rolls on.
IHSAA Class 4A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 16
There are 38 games scheduled in the IHSAA 4A classification on Friday, January 16. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 4A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
IHSAA Class 3A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 16
There are 48 games scheduled in the IHSAA 3A classification on Friday, January 16. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 3A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
IHSAA Class 2A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 16
There are 56 games scheduled in the IHSAA 2A classification on Friday, January 16. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 2A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
IHSAA Class 1A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 16
There are 58 games scheduled in the IHSAA 1A classification on Friday, January 16. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 1A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
