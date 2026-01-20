Indiana (IHSAA) High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 20, 2026
There are 63 games scheduled across Indiana on Tuesday, January 20, including seven games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Indiana high school boys basketball scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Indiana's top-ranked teams as No. 6 Lawrence North hosts No. 8 Plainfield and No. 10 Penn heads to No. 10 Northridge.
Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games To Watch - Tuesday, January 20
With seven games featuring ranked teams, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the 2026 Indiana high school boys basketball season rolls on.
IHSAA Class 4A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, January 20
There are 14 games scheduled in the IHSAA 4A classification on Tuesday, January 20. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 4A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
IHSAA Class 3A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, January 20
There are 27 games scheduled in the IHSAA 3A classification on Tuesday, January 20. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 3A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
IHSAA Class 2A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, January 20
There are 22 games scheduled in the IHSAA 2A classification on Tuesday, January 20. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 2A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
IHSAA Class 1A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, January 20
There are 29 games scheduled in the IHSAA 1A classification on Tuesday, January 20. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 1A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
