Indiana High School Boys Basketball State Championship Brackets, Matchups, Schedule (IHSAA) - March 15, 2026

The 2026 Indiana high school boys basketball state championships begin this week on March 21 and conclude on March 28 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

High School On SI has brackets and matchups for every regional from around the state. These brackets will be updated throughout the playoffs.

Indiana (IHSAA) High School Basketball State Championship Brackets, Schedule - March 15

1A State Boys Basketball Playoff Brackets

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys 1A State Championship

March 21 at Washington

March 21 at Lafayette Jefferson

2A State Boys Basketball Playoff Brackets

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys 2A State Championship

March 21 at Southport

March 21 at Muncie Central

3A State Boys Basketball Playoff Brackets

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys 3A State Championship

March 21 at Seymour

March 21 at Logansport

4A State Boys Basketball Playoff Brackets

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys 4A State Championship

March 21 at New Castle

March 21 at Elkhart

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