Indiana High School Boys Basketball State Championship Brackets, Matchups, Schedule (IHSAA) - March 15, 2026
The 2026 Indiana high school boys basketball state championships begin this week on March 21 and conclude on March 28 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
High School On SI has brackets and matchups for every regional from around the state. These brackets will be updated throughout the playoffs.
Indiana (IHSAA) High School Basketball State Championship Brackets, Schedule - March 15
1A State Boys Basketball Playoff Brackets
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys 1A State Championship
March 21 at Washington
March 21 at Lafayette Jefferson
2A State Boys Basketball Playoff Brackets
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys 2A State Championship
March 21 at Southport
March 21 at Muncie Central
3A State Boys Basketball Playoff Brackets
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys 3A State Championship
March 21 at Seymour
March 21 at Logansport
4A State Boys Basketball Playoff Brackets
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys 4A State Championship
March 21 at New Castle
March 21 at Elkhart
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Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.