Indiana’s all-time winningest high school football coach given ultimatum to resign: Report
When Larry ‘Bud’ Wright stepped away from being the head coach of Sheridan High School (Indiana) on Tuesday, he says it wasn’t willingly.
According to a report by WTHR 13’s Mike Potter, Indiana high school football’s all-time winningest coach says he was given an ultimatum to either step down or be fired from his position.
Wright’s decision to resign rather than to be fired came just 10 days before his 84th birthday.
When it comes to high school football coaches in Indiana, Wright was the model of consistency and winning. The longtime head coach compiled an overall record of 463-219, with nine state championships during his illustrious coaching career.
In response to the allegation of forcing Wright to resign, Sheridan High School issued the following statement:
"The Sheridan Community Schools (SCS) Board of School Trustees would like to address and correct any misinformation regarding Coach Bud Wright following his retirement announcement yesterday. It is important to clarify that SCS administration worked with Coach Wright, his legal advisor, and his family back in September. At that time, a mutual agreement was reached that the 2024 season would be Coach Wright’s final year as Head Coach of the Blackhawks. Although SCS offered to announce his retirement then, Coach Wright chose not to do so, and the school respected his decision. Plans were also discussed to celebrate his career during the last home football game of the regular season; however, Coach Wright declined this as well.
"As part of the agreement made in September, SCS appointed two Associate Head Coaches to manage day-to-day operations and oversee game-day activities. Coach Wright fully supported this plan and the decision to announce his retirement.
"When the parties met in September, it was agreed that Coach Wright would make his retirement announcement before January 1, 2025. The announcement made yesterday was not in line with that agreement.
"We would also like to express our gratitude to Coach Jake Chesney and Coach Kevin Wright, Coach Bud Wright’s son, for their dedication to our program this season and their contributions as Associate Head Coaches.
"We deeply respect and appreciate all that Coach Wright has done for the High School Football program, the Sheridan Community, and beyond. His legacy will continue to be honored as future Blackhawks take the field at Bud Wright Stadium. SCS will begin the search for our next coach immediately to ensure the continued success of the program."
For the first time in his coaching career, Wright was forced to miss his first game after sustaining an injury to his arm and shoulder from a scrimmage. Wright ended up missing Sheridan's season opener.
Wright is a member of Indiana's Football Hall of Fame and began his coaching career in Indiana at North Miami High School as an assistant.
