Indiana's top 2025 high school football recruits
The Class of 2025 football prospects in Indiana is another strong one, led by a pair of Southeastern Conference signees, and as usual a bunch of players headed to Big Ten Conference schools a year from now.
With the start of the football season just around the corner, we put together this early look at the top 30 prospects in Indiana in the Class of 2025. There were several talented players who didn't make the list but could very well work their way into the mix with strong senior seasons this fall.
1. Damien Shanklin, Warren Central DE (committed to LSU)
Shanklin, a 6-5, 235-pound edge rusher, is ranked by 247Sports and ESPN as the top prospect in the state in the 2025 class and by Rivals and On3 as the second-best prospect. 247Sports ranks him as the fifth-best edge rusher in the class and the No. 49 overall prospect nationally. As a junior he racked up 66 total tackles (17 for losses), three sacks and one interception in 12 games for Warren Central. Received more than 30 scholarship offers from coast to coast and committed to LSU on July 5.
2. Mariyon Dye, Elkhart Central DE (committed to Tennessee)
Dye, a 6-4, 270-pound edge rusher at Elkhart Central, is ranked by Rivals and On3 as the top prospect in Indiana in the Class of 2025. 247Sports rated him as the fourth-best prospect in the state. ESPN ranks him sixth. In On3’s rankings, Dye is the fifth-best edge rusher in the class and the No. 36 prospect nationally. Dye received more than 30 scholarship offers before committing to Tennessee on June 28.
3. Mark Zackery IV, Ben Davis CB (committed to Notre Dame)
A 5-11, 160-pounder who also excels in basketball for Ben Davis, Zackery is ranked as the second-best prospect in the state by ESPN, the third by 247Sports and On3 and the fourth by Rivals. 247Sports rates Zackery as the sixth-best cornerback prospect in the Class of 2025 and the No. 60 prospect nationally. Racked up 39 tackles, four interceptions, three fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles as a junior during the Giants’ state championship season. A two-way threat, he also recorded 53 catches for 823 yards and eight touchdowns as a wide receiver. Zackery received more than 30 scholarship offers and committed to Notre Dame on May 25.
4. JonAnthony Hall, Fishers WR (committed to Stanford)
A 6-foot-1, 170-pounder, Hall is ranked by 247Sports as the second-best prospect in the state, by On3 as the fourth-best and by ESPN as the fifth-best. 247Sports rates him as the ninth-best wide receiver prospect in the class and the No. 53 prospect nationally overall. He is a dynamic three-sport athlete (football, basketball, track and field) who helped lead Fishers to the Indiana 4A basketball championship this past season after racking up 69 receptions for 1,055 yards and six touchdowns in the fall. Hall committed to Stanford on June 28 over offers from Notre Dame, Purdue and Indiana, among others.
5. Brock Schott, Leo TE (committed to Miami)
Schott, a 6-4, 215-pounder, is rated by Rivals and ESPN as the third-best prospect in Indiana and by 247Sports and On3 as the fifth-best. 247Sports ranks Schott as the ninth-best tight end prospect in the class and No. 145 nationally. As a junior, the Leo standout caught 35 passes for 743 yards and six touchdowns and recorded 67 tackles (32 for losses), 19 sacks and one interception on defense from his linebacker spot. He received more than 30 offers before committing to Miami on May 31.
6. Mason Alexander, Hamilton Southeastern CB (committed to Pitt)
A 6-0, 165-pounder, Alexander is ranked by ESPN as the fourth-best prospect in Indiana, by Rivals as the fifth-best, by On3 as the sixth-best and by 247Sports as the ninth-best. The Hamilton Southeastern standout as credited with 39 tackles, three interceptions and one forced fumble in nine games as a junior. Committed to Pitt on June 26 after receiving more than two dozen scholarship offers.
7. Eugene Hilton Jr., Zionsville WR (committed to Wisconsin)
Hilton, a 6-2, 170-pounder, is rated by Rivals as the sixth-best prospect in the state, by 247Sports and ESPN as the seventh-best and by On3 as the No. 11 prospect in Indiana. The son of former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver and four-time Pro Bowler T.Y. Hilton, the Zionsville standout had 49 catches for 598 yards and five TDs as a sophomore and 46 receptions for 836 yards and 10 TDs as a junior. He committed to Wisconsin on June 14 after receiving nearly 30 offers during the recruiting process.
8. Tyrone Burrus Jr., Warren Central DE (committed to Louisville)
A 6-4, 235-pound edge rusher, the second from Warren Central on this list, Burrus is ranked by 247Sports as the sixth-best prospect in Indiana, by Rivals and ESPN as the ninth-best and by On3 as the No. 15 prospect in the state. Also a track athlete who sprints and high jumps, Burrus racked up 34 tackles (16 for losses) and 5.5 sacks as a junior. He committed to Louisville on June 28 after receiving nearly 20 offers, including from Indiana, Illinois and Michigan State.
9. Nizyi Davis, Lawrence Central TE (committed to Wisconsin)
Davis, a 6-6, 205-pounder, is rated as high as the seventh-best prospect in Indiana in the Class of 2025 (by Rivals) and is ranked by ESPN as the 25th-best tight end prospect nationally. Recorded 29 receptions for 410 yards and one touchdown as a junior at Lawrence Central. Received more than a dozen scholarship offers and committed to Wisconsin on June 10.
10. Davion Chandler, Lawrence North WR (committed to Indiana)
Chandler, a 6-0, 170-pounder at Lawrence North, is rated as high as No. 7 in Indiana (by On3) in the Class of 2025 and is ranked 10th by both 247Sports and ESPN. Caught 40 passes for 779 yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior. Flipped his commitment from the University of Illinois to Indiana on June 25, picking the Hoosiers from a group of nearly 20 schools that offered him scholarships.
11. Cameron Gorin, Hamilton Southeastern OL (committed to Purdue)
A 6-5, 265-pounder, Gorin is rated as high as the eighth-best prospect in Indiana (by 247Sports) and also the No. 52 offensive tackle prospect nationally. His father, Brandon Gorin, was a seventh-round draft pick out by the San Diego Chargers in 2001 out of Purdue. Cameron committed to Purdue on June 20 after receiving more than a dozen offers, including from Minnesota and Louisville.
12. Cameron Herron, Warren Central OL (committed to Iowa)
A 6-4, 275-pounder, Herron is rated as high as the eighth-best prospect in Indiana (by ESPN) and as the 19th-best offensive guard prospect nationally. He committed to Iowa on June 23 after receiving nearly two dozen scholarship offers.
13. Brandon Logan, Fort Wayne Snider S (committed to Vanderbilt for baseball)
Logan, a 6-0, 185-pounder for Snider, is ranked as high as the No. 9 prospect in Indiana (by On3) as well as the No. 40 safety prospect nationally in the class. A three-sport athlete (football, basketball and baseball), Logan recorded 53 tackles (one for loss) and four interceptions as a junior on Snider’s state title squad after racking up 68 tackles (two for losses) and three interceptions as a sophomore. Committed to play baseball Vanderbilt but has since received scholarship offers to play football at Notre Dame, Indiana and Iowa.
14. Isaiah White, Ben Davis DL (committed to Illinois)
White, a 6-3, 270-pound defensive tackle, is rated as high as the eighth-best prospect in Indiana (by Rivals) and as the No. 40 defensive tackle prospect nationally. As a junior on the Giants’ state championship team, he recorded 84 tackles (11.5 for losses), 7.5 sacks and one forced fumble in 15 games. Committed to Illinois on June 10 over offers from Michigan State, Washington, Boston College and others.
15. Lebron Hill, Hammond Morton WR (committed to Purdue)
A 6-4, 185-pounder, Hill is ranked as high as the No. 10 prospect in Indiana (by Rivals). As a junior at Hammond Morton he caught 34 passes for 564 yards and eight touchdowns and had two kickoff return TDs. Committed to Purdue on June 25 after previously committing and decommitting from Louisville.
16. Landon Brooks, Delta DE (committed to Purdue)
A 6-6, 210-pound edge rusher, Brooks is rated by On3 as the 10th-best prospect in Indiana and the No. 57 edge rusher nationally in the Class of 2025. Recorded 72 tackles (19.5 for losses), 6.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery as a junior for Delta. Committed to Purdue on March 11 after also receiving offers from Missouri, Michigan State, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota and Kansas, among others.
17. Israel Oladipupo, Noblesville DE (committed to Boston College)
Oladipupo, a 6-3, 235-pound edge rusher at Noblesville, is rated as high as No. 13 in Indiana (by ESPN). Recorded 75 tackles (6.5 for losses), two sacks and two forced fumbles as a junior. Pledged to Boston College on June 15, following an official visit, but also received offers from Indiana, Wisconsin, Oklahoma State, Duke and several others.
18. Jimmy Sullivan, Fort Wayne Carroll QB (committed to Iowa)
Sullivan, a 6-2, 180-pounder, is the top-rated quarterback in Indiana in the Class of 2025 and is ranked as high as the No. 15 prospect in the state. Threw for 2,203 yards and 27 touchdowns as a sophomore (along with eight rushing TDs) at Carroll and then passed for 1,508 yards and 18 TDs (with five rushing scores) as a junior. Committed to Iowa last December after also receiving offers from Minnesota, Michigan State and Illinois, among others.
19. Benny Patterson, Castle DL (committed to Cincinnati)
A 6-3, 240-pounder, Patterson is ranked as high as No. 8 in Indiana (by On3) and as the 40th-best defensive line prospect nationally in the Class of 2025. Recorded 70 tackles (13 for losses), four sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery as a junior at Castle. Committed to Cincinnati on April 22 after decommitting from Northern Illinois.
20. Jaron Thomas, Concord RB (committed to Purdue)
Thomas, a 6-1, 200-pounder, is the highest-rated running back in Indiana in the Class of 2025 and is ranked as high as the No. 12 prospect in the state (by On3). He had a breakout season for Concord as a junior when he rushed for 1,207 yards, averaging 8.7 yards per carry, and scored 14 touchdowns. Also had 77 tackles (five for losses) and a forced fumble on defense. Committed to Purdue on June 2 after receiving offers from Army, Navy and Southern Illinois, among others.
21. Enoch Atewogbola, Avon DE (committed to Minnesota)
A 6-4, 215-pound edge rusher, Atewogbola is ranked as high as the No. 11 prospect in Indiana in the class (by ESPN) and by On3 as the No. 75 edge rusher nationally. The Avon defensive end committed to Minnesota after also receiving offers from Boston College, Northern Illinois, Western Michigan and Marshall.
22. Adrian Holley, Michigan City DE (committed to Kansas)
Holley, a 6-4, 235-pound edge rusher, is rated as the 16th-best prospect in Indiana by 247Sports and ESPN. As a junior at Michigan City he recorded 41 tackles (15.5 for losses), seven sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He committed to Kansas on June 16 after also receiving offers from Minnesota, Cincinnati, and several others.
23. Evan Parker, Carmel OL (committed to Indiana)
Parker, a 6-4, 305-pounder, is rated by ESPN as the No. 80 offensive guard prospect nationally in the Class of 2025. The Carmel offensive lineman committed to Indiana on February 5 after receiving a dozen scholarship offers.
24. Uchenyo Ojata, Carmel DE (committed to Troy)
A 6-5, 210-pound edge rusher, Ojata recorded 26 tackles (three for losses), two sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 10 games as a junior. Committed to Troy on April 6 after receiving a dozen offers, including from Cal, Indiana, West Virginia and Nebraska.
25. Carmine Orozco, Elkhart DL (committed to Miami-Ohio)
A 6-4, 270-pounder, Orozco is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 19 prospect in Indiana in the Class of 2025. The Elkhart standout committed to Miami (Ohio) on June 29 after receiving offers from Indiana, Cincinnati, Boston College, Louisville, Oklahoma State and Memphis, among others.
26. Noah Ehrlich, Crown Point QB (committed to Miami-Ohio)
A 6-0, 175-pounder, Ehrlich is rated as high as the No. 14 prospect in Indiana in the senior class. He transferred to Crown Point before his junior season after playing at Hobart his first two years. He threw for 2,452 yards and 27 touchdowns and ran for 372 yards and 10 TDs in leading the Bulldogs to a 13-1 record and state title game appearance. He committed to Miami (Ohio) on January 13 after also receiving offers from Marshall, Central Michigan and Toledo.
27. Andrew Barker, Kokomo TE (committed to Indiana)
Barker, a 6-4, 230-pounder, is a three-sport athlete (football, basketball and baseball) at Kokomo and is coming off a junior season where he caught 23 passes for 324 yards and four touchdowns and added 22 tackles (four for losses) and 2.5 sacks on defense. Barker committed to Indiana on June 23 after also receiving offers from Army, Navy, Southern Illinois and Marshall, among others.
28. Jerome Smith, Lawrence North S (committed to Miami-Ohio)
A 6-2, 180-pounder, Smith is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 23 prospect in Indiana in the Class of 2025 and the No. 103 safety nationally. He was credited with 39 tackles (two for losses), two interceptions and one forced fumble as a junior at Lawrence North. He committed to Miami (Ohio) on June 3 over offers from Ball State, Bowling Green, Akron, Northern Illinois and Marshall but then received an offer from Michigan State a few days later.
29. Harold Mack, Fort Wayne Wayne WR
Mack, a 5-11, 160-pounder, is rated by 247Sports as the No. 11 prospect in Indiana in the Class of 2025. The Fort Wayne Wayne WR had 25 receptions for 463 yards and five touchdowns in seven games as a junior after recording 33 catches for 468 yards and six scores as a sophomore. Has received offers from Toledo, Miami (Ohio), Ohio, Marshall, Illinois State, Ball State, Kent State and Bowling Green.
30. Gavin Leach, Castle LB (committed to Toledo)
A 6-2, 200-pounder, Leach has been a tackling machine for Castle the past two seasons. He racked up 112 tackles (five for losses), one sack, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery as a sophomore and then had 139 tackles (six for losses), three interceptions, one sack and one forced fumble as a junior. He also returned two interceptions for touchdowns. He committed to Toledo on April 23 after decommitting from Northern Illinois.
Nate Latsch