Where Did Record-Setting RB Myles McLaughlin Commit To On Signing Day?
Myles McLaughlin made headlines this past fall on the football fields in Indiana.
Now, he will look to do the same in Kentucky.
McLaughlin, a senior at Knox High School who set numerous records and nearly broke Derrick Henry’s national rushing mark, committed to Murray State University on Wednesday. The Racers play at the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) level of Division I.
“Home,” McLaughlin posted on social media in confirming his signing. “Thank you to everyone that gave me an opportunity, I truly appreciate each one. Go Racers.”
Myles McLaughlin Set Numerous State, National Rushing Records
Playing quarterback, McLaughlin was treated as a running back on the football field, rushing for a national single-season record 4,846 yards while scoring 71 rushing touchdowns, which also broke the national single-season mark.
Knox went 13-1 this past fall, claiming a Class 3A Indiana high school football regional championship with McLaughlin leading the way.
Knox High School Senior Ran For Almost 12,000 Yards, Scored 174 Touchdowns
McLaughlin concluded his incredible high school football career as the No. 3 all-time leading rusher in the country, finishing with 11,839 yards. Only Henry, who went for 12,124, and Kelvin Taylor, who finished with 12,063, stand ahead of him.
During his four-year career with the Redskins, McLaughlin led the team to a 44-10 record, recording 13,072 total yards and 174 total touchdowns. He was also a standout on the defensive side of the field, registering 200 tackles and picking off 15 passes.
The 174 rushing touchdowns rank sixth all-time in high school football history.
Knox had its season come to an end against Fort Wayne Bishop Luers late last month, 35-0.
McLaughlin surpassed the 100-yard mark in 13 of 14 games this past year, as the 5-foot-10, 190-pounder had five games of over 400 yards rushing and five more with at least 300 on the ground. He scored a touchdown in all but the finale, rushing for nine once, seven twice and six in four other games.
Murray State Part Of Loaded FCS League Featuring Several National Title Contenders
Murray State finished this past season 1-11 overall under second-year head coach Jody Wright. The Racers picked up a win over Indiana State in the regular season finale.
They compete in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, a league that includes North Dakota State, South Dakota State, North Dakota, South Dakota and Youngstown State. The conference owns 14 national FCS championships all-time, including 10 from North Dakota State.