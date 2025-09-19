Indianapolis High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 19, 2025
There are 77 games scheduled across the Indianapolis metro area on Friday, September 19, including 10 games against statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our Indianapolis Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup features No. 8 Fishers at No. 1 Brownsburg.
Muncie Central (1-3) at Marion (1-3) - 7:00 PM EST
Franklin Community (2-2) at Martinsville (1-3) - 7:00 PM EST
New Castle (1-3) at Yorktown (3-1) - 7:00 PM EST
Pendleton Heights (4-0) at New Palestine (4-0) - 7:00 PM EST
Winchester Community (3-1) at Union County (1-3) - 7:00 PM EST
Sullivan (2-2) at South Putnam (3-1) - 7:00 PM EST
Shenandoah (2-2) at Park Tudor (3-0) - 7:00 PM EST
Faith Christian (1-2) at North White (1-3) - 7:00 PM EST
Tipton (2-2) at Rensselaer Central (3-1) - 7:00 PM EST
Pioneer (3-1) at North Miami (3-1) - 7:00 PM EST
Union City (0-4) at Northeastern (4-0) - 7:00 PM EST
Western Boone (2-2) at North Montgomery (0-4) - 7:00 PM EST
North Decatur (4-0) at Switzerland County (4-0) - 7:00 PM EST
Cass (3-1) at Rochester (3-1) - 7:00 PM EST
North Putnam (2-2) at Greencastle (1-3) - 7:00 PM EST
Tindley (1-3) at Monroe Central (1-3) - 7:00 PM EST
Elwood (2-2) at Madison-Grant (3-1) - 7:00 PM EST
Tri-Central (0-1) at Delphi Community (1-3) - 7:00 PM EST
Mitchell (0-4) at Crawford County (3-1) - 7:00 PM EST
West Lafayette (1-3) at Central Catholic (0-2) - 7:00 PM EST
Logansport (3-0) at Twin Lakes (4-0) - 7:00 PM EST
Tri (3-1) at Centerville (3-1) - 7:00 PM EST
South Decatur (1-3) at Brown County (1-3) - 7:00 PM EST
Triton Central (4-0) at Speedway (0-4) - 7:00 PM EST
Eastbrook (4-0) at Blackford (0-4) - 7:00 PM EST
LaVille (2-2) at Tippecanoe Valley (2-2) - 7:00 PM EST
Knightstown (3-1) at Eastern Hancock (1-3) - 7:00 PM EST
Owen Valley (1-3) at Northview (4-0) - 7:00 PM EST
Irvington Preparatory Academy (0-3) at Christel House Manual (0-4) - 7:00 PM EST
Northwestern (2-2) at Whitko (1-3) - 7:00 PM EST
Milan (1-3) at Edinburgh (1-3) - 7:00 PM EST
Mississinewa (4-0) at Alexandria-Monroe (3-1) - 7:00 PM EST
South Vermillion (1-3) at Covington (3-1) - 7:00 PM EST
North Daviess (4-0) at Cloverdale (2-2) - 7:00 PM EST
Peru (1-3) at Maconaquah (4-0) - 7:00 PM EST
Clinton Prairie (2-1) at Sheridan (2-1) - 7:00 PM EST
Clinton Central (2-2) at Taylor (3-1) - 7:00 PM EST
Carroll (3-1) at Eastern (3-1) - 7:00 PM EST
Cambridge City Lincoln (0-4) at Hagerstown (2-2) - 7:00 PM EST
Attica (1-4) at Fountain Central (1-3) - 7:00 PM EST
Cathedral (1-2) at Southport (0-4) - 7:00 PM EST
Indian Creek (4-0) at Lapel (4-0) - 7:00 PM EST
Shelbyville (3-1) at Greenfield-Central (2-2) - 7:00 PM EST
Hamilton Heights (1-3) at Western (3-1) - 7:00 PM EST
Penn (4-0) at Marion (1-3) - 7:00 PM EST
Greensburg (0-4) at South Dearborn (3-1) - 7:00 PM EST
Whiteland (2-2) at Perry Meridian (2-2) - 7:00 PM EST
Indianapolis Shortridge (1-3) at George Washington (1-2) - 7:00 PM EST
Greenwood (1-3) at Plainfield (4-0) - 7:00 PM EST
Oak Hill (2-2) at Frankton (0-4) - 7:00 PM EST
McCutcheon (2-2) at Lebanon (3-1) - 7:00 PM EST
Jefferson (3-1) at Richmond (1-3) - 7:00 PM EST
Edgewood (4-0) at West Vigo (1-3) - 7:00 PM EST
Danville (2-2) at Tri-West Hendricks (3-1) - 7:00 PM EST
Crawfordsville (2-2) at Southmont (4-0) - 7:00 PM EST
Purdue Polytechnic (4-0) at Indianapolis Crispus Attucks (3-1) - 7:00 PM EST
Cascade (4-0) at Frankfort (0-4) - 7:00 PM EST
Benton Central (0-4) at Frontier (4-0) - 7:00 PM EST
Decatur Central (2-2) at Mooresville (3-1) - 7:00 PM EST
Connersville (3-1) at Rushville (0-4) - 7:00 PM EST
New Albany (0-4) at Columbus East (2-2) - 7:00 PM EST
Terre Haute North Vigo (0-4) at Bloomington North (1-3) - 7:00 PM EST
Zionsville (1-3) at Noblesville (1-3) - 7:00 PM EST
Kokomo (0-4) at Anderson (1-3) - 7:00 PM EST
Lawrence Central (2-2) at Pike (1-3) - 7:00 PM EST
Monrovia (1-3) at Beech Grove (3-1) - 7:00 PM EST
Bedford North Lawrence (3-1) at Seymour (0-4) - 7:00 PM EST
Harrison (2-2) at North Central (1-3) - 7:00 PM EST
Westfield (3-1) at Hamilton Southeastern (3-1) - 7:00 PM EST
Columbus North (3-1) at Carmel (3-1) - 7:00 PM EST
Warren Central (3-1) at Ben Davis (1-3) - 7:00 PM EST
Franklin Central (3-1) at Avon (2-2) - 7:00 PM EST
Lawrence North (3-1) at Arsenal Technical (1-3) - 7:00 PM EST
Center Grove (4-0) at Trotwood-Madison (4-0) - 7:00 PM EST
Fishers (3-1) at Brownsburg (4-0) - 7:00 PM EST
South Newton (1-3) at Tri-County (0-4) - 7:30 PM EST
Delta (1-3) at Mt. Vernon (0-4) - 7:30 PM EST
