Indianapolis High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 19, 2025

Get Indianapolis area schedules and scores as the 2025 Indiana high school football continues on Friday, September 19

Gray Reid

Hamilton Southeastern defender tackles a Fishers player during their game on Sept. 12, 2025
Hamilton Southeastern defender tackles a Fishers player during their game on Sept. 12, 2025 / Shawn Barney

There are 77 games scheduled across the Indianapolis metro area on Friday, September 19, including 10 games against statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our Indianapolis Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchup features No. 8 Fishers at No. 1 Brownsburg.

Muncie Central (1-3) at Marion (1-3) - 7:00 PM EST

Franklin Community (2-2) at Martinsville (1-3) - 7:00 PM EST

New Castle (1-3) at Yorktown (3-1) - 7:00 PM EST

Pendleton Heights (4-0) at New Palestine (4-0) - 7:00 PM EST

Winchester Community (3-1) at Union County (1-3) - 7:00 PM EST

Sullivan (2-2) at South Putnam (3-1) - 7:00 PM EST

Shenandoah (2-2) at Park Tudor (3-0) - 7:00 PM EST

Faith Christian (1-2) at North White (1-3) - 7:00 PM EST

Tipton (2-2) at Rensselaer Central (3-1) - 7:00 PM EST

Pioneer (3-1) at North Miami (3-1) - 7:00 PM EST

Union City (0-4) at Northeastern (4-0) - 7:00 PM EST

Western Boone (2-2) at North Montgomery (0-4) - 7:00 PM EST

North Decatur (4-0) at Switzerland County (4-0) - 7:00 PM EST

Cass (3-1) at Rochester (3-1) - 7:00 PM EST

North Putnam (2-2) at Greencastle (1-3) - 7:00 PM EST

Tindley (1-3) at Monroe Central (1-3) - 7:00 PM EST

Elwood (2-2) at Madison-Grant (3-1) - 7:00 PM EST

Tri-Central (0-1) at Delphi Community (1-3) - 7:00 PM EST

Mitchell (0-4) at Crawford County (3-1) - 7:00 PM EST

West Lafayette (1-3) at Central Catholic (0-2) - 7:00 PM EST

Logansport (3-0) at Twin Lakes (4-0) - 7:00 PM EST

Tri (3-1) at Centerville (3-1) - 7:00 PM EST

South Decatur (1-3) at Brown County (1-3) - 7:00 PM EST

Triton Central (4-0) at Speedway (0-4) - 7:00 PM EST

Eastbrook (4-0) at Blackford (0-4) - 7:00 PM EST

LaVille (2-2) at Tippecanoe Valley (2-2) - 7:00 PM EST

Knightstown (3-1) at Eastern Hancock (1-3) - 7:00 PM EST

Owen Valley (1-3) at Northview (4-0) - 7:00 PM EST

Irvington Preparatory Academy (0-3) at Christel House Manual (0-4) - 7:00 PM EST

Northwestern (2-2) at Whitko (1-3) - 7:00 PM EST

Milan (1-3) at Edinburgh (1-3) - 7:00 PM EST

Mississinewa (4-0) at Alexandria-Monroe (3-1) - 7:00 PM EST

South Vermillion (1-3) at Covington (3-1) - 7:00 PM EST

North Daviess (4-0) at Cloverdale (2-2) - 7:00 PM EST

Peru (1-3) at Maconaquah (4-0) - 7:00 PM EST

Clinton Prairie (2-1) at Sheridan (2-1) - 7:00 PM EST

Clinton Central (2-2) at Taylor (3-1) - 7:00 PM EST

Carroll (3-1) at Eastern (3-1) - 7:00 PM EST

Cambridge City Lincoln (0-4) at Hagerstown (2-2) - 7:00 PM EST

Attica (1-4) at Fountain Central (1-3) - 7:00 PM EST

Cathedral (1-2) at Southport (0-4) - 7:00 PM EST

Indian Creek (4-0) at Lapel (4-0) - 7:00 PM EST

Shelbyville (3-1) at Greenfield-Central (2-2) - 7:00 PM EST

Hamilton Heights (1-3) at Western (3-1) - 7:00 PM EST

Penn (4-0) at Marion (1-3) - 7:00 PM EST

Greensburg (0-4) at South Dearborn (3-1) - 7:00 PM EST

Whiteland (2-2) at Perry Meridian (2-2) - 7:00 PM EST

Indianapolis Shortridge (1-3) at George Washington (1-2) - 7:00 PM EST

Greenwood (1-3) at Plainfield (4-0) - 7:00 PM EST

Oak Hill (2-2) at Frankton (0-4) - 7:00 PM EST

McCutcheon (2-2) at Lebanon (3-1) - 7:00 PM EST

Jefferson (3-1) at Richmond (1-3) - 7:00 PM EST

Edgewood (4-0) at West Vigo (1-3) - 7:00 PM EST

Danville (2-2) at Tri-West Hendricks (3-1) - 7:00 PM EST

Crawfordsville (2-2) at Southmont (4-0) - 7:00 PM EST

Purdue Polytechnic (4-0) at Indianapolis Crispus Attucks (3-1) - 7:00 PM EST

Cascade (4-0) at Frankfort (0-4) - 7:00 PM EST

Benton Central (0-4) at Frontier (4-0) - 7:00 PM EST

Decatur Central (2-2) at Mooresville (3-1) - 7:00 PM EST

Connersville (3-1) at Rushville (0-4) - 7:00 PM EST

New Albany (0-4) at Columbus East (2-2) - 7:00 PM EST

Terre Haute North Vigo (0-4) at Bloomington North (1-3) - 7:00 PM EST

Zionsville (1-3) at Noblesville (1-3) - 7:00 PM EST

Kokomo (0-4) at Anderson (1-3) - 7:00 PM EST

Lawrence Central (2-2) at Pike (1-3) - 7:00 PM EST

Monrovia (1-3) at Beech Grove (3-1) - 7:00 PM EST

Bedford North Lawrence (3-1) at Seymour (0-4) - 7:00 PM EST

Harrison (2-2) at North Central (1-3) - 7:00 PM EST

Westfield (3-1) at Hamilton Southeastern (3-1) - 7:00 PM EST

Columbus North (3-1) at Carmel (3-1) - 7:00 PM EST

Warren Central (3-1) at Ben Davis (1-3) - 7:00 PM EST

Franklin Central (3-1) at Avon (2-2) - 7:00 PM EST

Lawrence North (3-1) at Arsenal Technical (1-3) - 7:00 PM EST

Center Grove (4-0) at Trotwood-Madison (4-0) - 7:00 PM EST

Fishers (3-1) at Brownsburg (4-0) - 7:00 PM EST

South Newton (1-3) at Tri-County (0-4) - 7:30 PM EST

Delta (1-3) at Mt. Vernon (0-4) - 7:30 PM EST

