Indianapolis High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 26, 2025
There are 82 games scheduled across the Indianapolis metro area on Friday, September 26, including 13 games against statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our Indianapolis Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup features No. 1 Brownsburg at No. 8 Westfield.
Mooresville at Franklin Community - 7:00 PM
Yorktown at Shelbyville - 7:00 PM
Richmond at Muncie Central - 7:00 PM
Pendleton Heights at Mt. Vernon - 7:00 PM
Tri-County at Faith Christian - 7:00 PM
Winchester Community at Tri - 7:00 PM
Sheridan at Taylor - 7:00 PM
Union County at Union City - 7:00 PM
South Central at Pioneer - 7:00 PM
Central Catholic at Rensselaer Central - 7:00 PM
North Miami at Winamac - 7:00 PM
Southmont at North Putnam - 7:00 PM
North Decatur at Linton-Stockton - 7:00 PM
Whitko at Cass - 7:00 PM
Mitchell at North Central - 7:00 PM
Tipton at Heritage - 7:00 PM
Greencastle at North Montgomery - 7:00 PM
Wes-Del at Monroe Central - 7:00 PM
Eastern Hancock at Park Tudor - 7:00 PM
Eastbrook at Elwood - 7:00 PM
West Vigo at South Putnam - 7:00 PM
Western at West Lafayette - 7:00 PM
Northeastern at Centerville - 7:00 PM
Brown County at Milan - 7:00 PM
Speedway at Monrovia - 7:00 PM
Lapel at Rushville - 7:00 PM
Tindley at Purdue Polytechnic - 7:00 PM
Rochester at Peru - 7:00 PM
Sullivan at Owen Valley - 7:00 PM
Irvington Preparatory Academy at Southside Christian HomeSchool Academy - 7:00 PM
Hagerstown at Shenandoah - 7:00 PM
North Newton at Frontier - 7:00 PM
Oak Hill at Alexandria-Monroe - 7:00 PM
Seeger at Fountain Central - 7:00 PM
Switzerland County at Edinburgh - 7:00 PM
Mississinewa at Blackford - 7:00 PM
Parke Heritage at Covington - 7:00 PM
Cloverdale at South Decatur - 7:00 PM
Maconaquah at Northwestern - 7:00 PM
Delphi Community at Clinton Prairie - 7:00 PM
Jimtown at Tippecanoe Valley - 7:00 PM
Eastern at Clinton Central - 7:00 PM
Lebanon at Triton Central - 7:00 PM
Tri-Central at Carroll - 7:00 PM
Knightstown at Cambridge City Lincoln - 7:00 PM
North White at Bowman Academy - 7:00 PM
North Vermillion at Attica - 7:00 PM
Christel House Manual at Indianapolis Shortridge - 7:00 PM
Southport at Bloomington South - 7:00 PM
Indian Creek at Tri-West Hendricks - 7:00 PM
Pike at Warren Central - 7:00 PM
New Palestine at Greenfield-Central - 7:00 PM
Perry Meridian at Greenwood - 7:00 PM
Logansport at Hamilton Heights - 7:00 PM
Frankfort at Western Boone - 7:00 PM
Martinsville at Whiteland - 7:00 PM
Arsenal Technical at George Washington - 7:00 PM
Brownstown Central at Seymour - 7:00 PM
Frankton at Madison-Grant - 7:00 PM
Greensburg at Franklin County - 7:00 PM
Marion at Kokomo - 7:00 PM
Crawfordsville at Cascade - 7:00 PM
Twin Lakes at Benton Central - 7:00 PM
Plainfield at Decatur Central - 7:00 PM
Indianapolis Crispus Attucks at Connersville - 7:00 PM
Floyd Central at Columbus East - 7:00 PM
Anderson at Jefferson - 7:00 PM
Beech Grove at Edgewood - 7:00 PM
Jennings County at Bedford North Lawrence - 7:00 PM
Bloomington North at Jeffersonville - 7:00 PM
Harrison at McCutcheon - 7:00 PM
Hamilton Southeastern at Zionsville - 7:00 PM
Noblesville at Franklin Central - 7:00 PM
Columbus North at Terre Haute North Vigo - 7:00 PM
Center Grove at Lawrence Central - 7:00 PM
North Central at Carmel - 7:00 PM
Ben Davis at Lawrence North - 7:00 PM
Avon at Fishers - 7:00 PM
Roger Bacon at Danville - 7:00 PM
Trotwood-Madison at Cathedral - 7:00 PM
Brownsburg at Westfield - 7:00 PM
New Castle at Delta - 7:30 PM
