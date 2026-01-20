Top 25 Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Rankings - Jan. 20, 2026
The Fairfax Christian School is the big winner in the latest High School on SI Virginia boys basketball Top 25 poll.
The Cardinals jumped from 10th to No. 4 after a 3-0 week including a win over then-No. 4 Highland School. The Dulles school (20-1) is the first to reach the 20-win plateau.
Nationally-ranked Saint Paul VI Catholic remains No. 1 followed by Bishop Denis J. O’Connell, Oak Hill Academy, Fairfax Christian and Petersburg. Highland School, The Gillion Academy, Landstown, Bishop Ireton and Westfield complete the Top 10.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Virginia boys basketball Top 25:
1. SAINT PAUL VI CATHOLIC
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 17-2
The Panthers split two games at the Hoophall Classic in Massachusetts.
2. BISHOP DENIS J. O’CONNELL
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 15-4
The Knights lost to District of Columbia No. 1 Saint John’s College after wins over then-No. 8 Bishop Ireton and Maryland No. 1 DeMatha Catholic.
3. OAK HILL ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 14-6
The Warriors lost to Montverde Academy (Fla.) and Brewster Academy (N.H.) at the Hoophall Classic.
4. THE FAIRFAX CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 20-1
Fairfax defeated then-No. 4 Highland School, 66-54, to highlight a 3-0 week.
5. PETERSBURG
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 10-4
The Crimson Wave defeated then-No. 7 Landstown, 63-57, to cap a 3-0 week.
6. HIGHLAND SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 12-3
The Hawks lost to then-No. 10 The Fairfax Christian School and Springdale Prep (Md.)
7. THE GILLION ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 14-7
The Lions defeated Florida State University High (Fla.), 71-27.
8. LANDSTOWN
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 13-3
The Eagles defeated Ocean Lakes and First Colonial before falling to No. 5 Petersburg.
9. BISHOP IRETON
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 11-6
The Cardinals defeated Evergreen Christian and lost to No. 2 Bishop Denis J. O’Connell.
10. WESTFIELD
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 15-1
The Bulldogs ran their winning streak to 14 with decisions over Chantilly, James Madison and Centreville.
11. ALBEMARLE
Previous rank: No. 11
Record: 14-1
The Patriots defeated Orange County (79-48) and Western Albemarle (51-43).
12. BLUE RIDGE SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 12
Record: 18-2
The Barons defeated Miller School (68-55), Saint Anne’s-Belfield (65-44) and Prince George’s Christian Academy (Md.).
13. EPISCOPAL
Previous rank: No. 15
Record: 13-2
The Maroon went 3-0 last week to extend their win streak to seven.
14. PATRIOT
Previous rank: No. 16
Record: 12-2
The Pioneers defeated Osbourn and Independence.
15. NORVIEW
Previous rank: No. 17
Record: 11-1
The Tigers defeated Churchland (85-47) and then-No. 13 Lake Taylor, 73-66, in overtime before losing to then-No. 24 Denbigh.
16. LAKE TAYLOR
Previous rank: No. 13
Record: 13-1
The Titans rebounded from loss to then-No. 17 Norview with a 52-49 win over No. 24 Denbigh.
17. DENBIGH
Previous rank: No. 24
Record: 11-2
The Patriots rebounded from a loss to then-No. 13 Lake Taylor with a victory over then-No. 17 Norview.
18. WOODSIDE
Previous rank: No. 23
Record: 8-5
The Wolverines went 2-1, defeating then-No. 13 Oscar Smith, 65-42.
19. CATHOLIC-VIRGINIA BEACH
Previous rank: No. 20
Record: 15-3
The Crusaders defeated Norfolk Collegiate (65-61), Atlantic Shores Christian (71-56), Steward School (74-70) and King’s Fork (67-63).
20. BROAD RUN
Previous rank: No. 21
Record: 11-0
The Spartans defeated Carter G. Woodson, 75-59.
21. OSCAR SMITH
Previous rank: No. 14
Record: 9-1
The Tigers defeated Grassfield (68-45) and then-No. 18 Nansemond River (43-42) before losing to then-No. 23 Woodside.
22. NANSEMOND RIVER
Previous rank: No. 18
Record: 10-4
The Warriors lost to then-No. 14 OSCAR SMITH after wins over Benedictine College Prep (67-53) and King’s Fork (57-56)
23. HAMPTON
Previous rank: No. 22
Record: 13-1
The Crabbers defeated Bethel (64-47) and Menchville (72-28).
24. SAINT CHRISTOPHER’S SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 25
Record: 12-4
The Saints went 3-0 last week, capped with a 64-60 decision over then-No. 19 Green Run
25 (tied). GREEN RUN
Previous rank: No. 19
Record: 13-3
The Stallions defeated Portsmouth Christian after a loss to then-co. No. 25 Saint Christopher’s School.
25 (tied). LLOYD C. BIRD
Previous rank: No. 25
Record: 9-0
The Skyhawks defeated Huguenot, John Marshall and Clover Hill.