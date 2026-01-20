High School

Top 25 Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Rankings - Jan. 20, 2026

Fairfax Christian jumps six spots to No. 4 after reaching 20 wins last week.

Fairfax Christian went 3-0 last week to become the first team in the Virginia Top 25 to reach 20 wins this season.
The Fairfax Christian School is the big winner in the latest High School on SI Virginia boys basketball Top 25 poll.

The Cardinals jumped from 10th to No. 4 after a 3-0 week including a win over then-No. 4 Highland School. The Dulles school (20-1) is the first to reach the 20-win plateau. 

Nationally-ranked Saint Paul VI Catholic remains No. 1 followed by Bishop Denis J. O’Connell, Oak Hill Academy, Fairfax Christian and Petersburg. Highland School, The Gillion Academy, Landstown, Bishop Ireton and Westfield complete the Top 10.

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Virginia boys basketball Top 25:

1. SAINT PAUL VI CATHOLIC

Previous rank: No. 1

Record: 17-2

The Panthers split two games at the Hoophall Classic in Massachusetts.

2. BISHOP DENIS J. O’CONNELL 

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 15-4

The Knights lost to District of Columbia No. 1 Saint John’s College after wins over then-No. 8 Bishop Ireton and Maryland No. 1 DeMatha Catholic.

3. OAK HILL ACADEMY 

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 14-6

The Warriors lost to Montverde Academy (Fla.) and Brewster Academy (N.H.) at the Hoophall Classic.

4. THE FAIRFAX CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 20-1

Fairfax defeated then-No. 4 Highland School, 66-54, to highlight a 3-0 week.

5. PETERSBURG

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 10-4

The Crimson Wave defeated then-No. 7 Landstown, 63-57, to cap a 3-0 week.

6. HIGHLAND SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 12-3

The Hawks lost to then-No. 10 The Fairfax Christian School and Springdale Prep (Md.)

7. THE GILLION ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 14-7

The Lions defeated Florida State University High (Fla.), 71-27.

8. LANDSTOWN 

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 13-3

The Eagles defeated Ocean Lakes and First Colonial before falling to No. 5 Petersburg.

9. BISHOP IRETON 

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 11-6

The Cardinals defeated Evergreen Christian and lost to No. 2 Bishop Denis J. O’Connell.

10. WESTFIELD 

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 15-1

The Bulldogs ran their winning streak to 14 with decisions over Chantilly, James Madison and Centreville.

11. ALBEMARLE 

Previous rank: No. 11

Record: 14-1

The Patriots defeated Orange County (79-48) and Western Albemarle (51-43).

12. BLUE RIDGE SCHOOL 

Previous rank: No. 12

Record: 18-2

The Barons defeated Miller School (68-55), Saint Anne’s-Belfield (65-44) and Prince George’s Christian Academy (Md.).

13. EPISCOPAL

Previous rank: No. 15

Record: 13-2

The Maroon went 3-0 last week to extend their win streak to seven.

14. PATRIOT

Previous rank: No. 16

Record: 12-2

The Pioneers defeated Osbourn and Independence.

15. NORVIEW

Previous rank: No. 17

Record: 11-1

The Tigers defeated Churchland (85-47) and then-No. 13 Lake Taylor, 73-66, in overtime before losing to then-No. 24 Denbigh.

16. LAKE TAYLOR

Previous rank: No. 13

Record: 13-1

The Titans rebounded from loss to then-No. 17 Norview with a 52-49 win over No. 24 Denbigh.

17. DENBIGH

Previous rank: No. 24

Record: 11-2

The Patriots rebounded from a loss to then-No. 13 Lake Taylor with a victory over then-No. 17 Norview. 

18. WOODSIDE

Previous rank: No. 23

Record: 8-5

The Wolverines went 2-1, defeating then-No. 13 Oscar Smith, 65-42.

19. CATHOLIC-VIRGINIA BEACH

Previous rank: No. 20

Record: 15-3

The Crusaders defeated Norfolk Collegiate (65-61), Atlantic Shores Christian (71-56), Steward School (74-70) and King’s Fork (67-63).

20. BROAD RUN

Previous rank: No. 21

Record: 11-0

The Spartans defeated Carter G. Woodson, 75-59.

21. OSCAR SMITH

Previous rank: No. 14

Record: 9-1

The Tigers defeated Grassfield (68-45) and then-No. 18 Nansemond River (43-42) before losing to then-No. 23 Woodside.

22. NANSEMOND RIVER 

Previous rank: No. 18

Record: 10-4

The Warriors lost to then-No. 14 OSCAR SMITH after wins over Benedictine College Prep (67-53) and King’s Fork (57-56)

23. HAMPTON

Previous rank: No. 22

Record: 13-1

The Crabbers defeated Bethel (64-47) and Menchville (72-28).

24. SAINT CHRISTOPHER’S SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 25

Record: 12-4

The Saints went 3-0 last week, capped with a 64-60 decision over then-No. 19 Green Run

25 (tied). GREEN RUN 

Previous rank: No. 19

Record: 13-3

The Stallions defeated Portsmouth Christian after a loss to then-co. No. 25 Saint Christopher’s School.

25 (tied). LLOYD C. BIRD

Previous rank: No. 25

Record: 9-0

The Skyhawks defeated Huguenot, John Marshall and Clover Hill.

